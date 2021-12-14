Clix Unveils The Top 25 Streaming Leaders of ‘21

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--

Clix, the every-screen guidance guru for 2021’s best streaming movies and series, today unveiled its first annual list of top 25 must-watch entertainment across all genres and studios. The past year was a creative cornucopia for fans: from Marvel’s Star Wars spin-off Mandalorian on Disney+ to Netflix breakout thrillers Squid Game from Korea and Money Heist from Spain to unique comedies The White Lotus on HBOMax and Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. Music took center stage as well with the Peter Jackson directed Beatles documentary series Get Back on Disney+ and Lin Manuel Miranda’s two streaming hit musicals Tick, Tick…Boom! on Netflix and In the Heights on HBOMax.

Here's Clix’s top 25 streaming leaders of 2021: 1. Squid Game: Hundreds of cash-strapped contestants compete in kids’ games for a life-changing prize - but the stakes are deadly. Netflix 2. Ted Lasso: A small-time American football coach is hired by an English pro soccer team. Optimism & comedy prevail. AppleTV+ 3. Money Heist: A criminal mastermind known as “The Professor” leads a band of experts to pull off the biggest heists in history. Netflix 4. Mandalorian: After the Galactic Empire falls, a lone gunfighter’s adventures through the outer reaches of a lawless galaxy. Disney+ 5. Succession: An aging patriarch of a media conglomerate and his conniving clan vie for future control of the business empire. HBOMax 6. Bridgerton: Shonda Rhimes’ hit romance. Close-knit siblings seek love & happiness in Old London high society. Netflix 7. Get Back: Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary on the Beatles’ final days. An intimate & remarkable fly-on-the-wall experience. Disney+ 8. Tick, Tick…Boom!: On the brink of 30, composer Jon Larson (Rent), aspires to love & success…before time runs out! Netflix 9. Queen’s Gambit: Orphaned chess prodigy struggles w/addiction to become the world’s greatest chess player. Netflix 10. The Underground Railroad: After escaping a Georgia plantation, a slave embarks on a harrowing journey to find true freedom. Amazon Prime Video 11. The Morning Show: Aniston & Witherspoon wake up America as anchors of a politically dysfunctional network news show. AppleTV+ 12. King Richard: Will Smith stars as the determined dad of Venus & Serena. His drive transforms the girls into world tennis stars. HBOMax 13. Wheel of Time: An Epic fantasy world & a dangerous journey to discover the “Dragon Reborn” who will save or destroy humanity. Amazon Prime Video 14. Dopesick: Michael Keaton stars in a gripping true tale of America’s struggle with pain & opioid addiction. Hulu 15. Goliath: A washed up ambulance chasing lawyer battles massive injustice & deadly conspiracies. Billy Bob Thornton stars. Amazon Prime Video 16. The Flight Attendant: Shocked & hungover she wakes up w/a dead man & no memory of what’s about to turn her life upside down. HBOMax 17. Loki: Marvel’s take on the Norse God of mischief, and his alternate personalities, adventures through time & space. Disney+ 18. Mare of Eastown: Kate Winslet as a small town police investigator of a brutal murder – as she tries to keep her life from falling apart. HBOMax 19. The White Lotus: Murder & misadventures frame a whacky week in the lives of guests and workers at a tropical resort. HBOMax 20. Only Murders in the Building: Three NYC strangers obsessed w/true crime turn to investigation & podcasting. Steve Martin, Selena Gomez & Martin Short star. Hulu 21. Foundation: Amid the fall of the galactic empire, a band of exiles journeys to save humanity. Based on the Isaac Asimov novels. AppleTV+ 22. In The Heights: A kaleidoscope of dreams for a better life in the Bronx barrio drives this musical by Lin Manuel Miranda. HBOMax 23. Bosch: An L.A. homicide detective follows trails of corruption in a relentless pursuit of suspicious deaths – and the truth. Amazon Prime Video 24. Hacks: A dark mentorship is forged between a legendary Las Vegas comic and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old comedy writer. HBOMax 25. The Chair: Sandra Oh as the first woman of color to head a major university English Department while navigating high expectations. Netflix

About Clix®

Clix is a multi-platform streaming company at the crossroads of entertainment, e-commerce and technology. It is free and available on every screen, including over 80 PLEX channels and 120 million homes via over-the-top (OTT). It reaches 100 million online viewers monthly, and millions of viewers on Clix.com as well as millions of users on its apps on Android and iOS. Clix excels in short-form, bite-sized video episodes featuring social media influencers, celebrity athletes, chefs, comedians, eSports commentators, adventurers, and more. Its range of content spans Hot Trends, Extreme Sports, Fashion & Lifestyle, Travel & Adventure, Funny, Food & Wellness, Fitness, Kids Stuff, and more. Clix is also the guidance guru for consumers alerting them of top series and movies on major streaming platforms, making it simpler for viewers to find what they want to watch and subscribe to leading streaming services. Clix is an immersive, direct-to-consumer brand experience where viewers can watch, shop and earn Clix cash rewards redeemable for brand products or for charities they support.

Clix Leadership Team

Edward M. Sullivan is Clix founder and CEO. He is a recipient of multiple Emmy Awards and Telly’s for his entertainment industry marketing and branding as head of Pittard-Sullivan, which launched and re-launched over 200 channels worldwide, including CBS, ABC, Fox, HBO, Discovery Communications, and DirecTV. Sullivan was a catalyst in driving viewers to specific programs and networks for distributors, studios, content creators, and advertisers. His company also worked closely with Jolna on developing the brand and network-like interface for personal video recorder company TiVo and Microsoft’s WebTV.

Stacy Jolna, founder and Chief Marketing Officer, is the recipient of multiple News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the Cannes Lion and the Peabody Award. He has stood at the crossroads of media and technology for three decades. As a founding executive team member of TiVo, another successful industry disrupter, Jolna helped propel the company from concept to successful IPO and billion dollar market capitalization. He served as Chief Marketing Officer building the iconic TiVo brand and running point on investments by nearly every major media company. He served as SVP and General Manager of News Corp/TV Guide’s Digital TV Group. A successful broadcast journalism executive prior to going digital, at Time Warner/CNN he was Senior V.P. and Senior Executive Producer for Special Reports and launched award-winning “CNN Presents.”

Patricia Sullivan, founder and Chief Creative Officer, is an award-winning entertainment industry entrepreneur who built several production and post-production companies from concept to multi-million dollar exits. A veteran Hollywood producer, her innovative productions helped launch networks and TV shows globally. Patricia has created movie trailers driving opening weekend box office revenues beyond the $100 million mark for studios such as Disney. Patricia’s work has been honored with top awards including ATAS (Emmy), NY Film Festival, Monitor, Belding, BDA, Houston Film Festival, Gracie and Telly.

Bill Bradham, founder and Business Development Officer, is a veteran business advisor and strategist, successfully counseling over 250 small, medium and large companies. Counseling Protron Electronics, the Company drove revenues of $800 million in worldwide sales in its first fiscal year. Proficient in knowledge of how to grow a company's business via effective market research, marketing, branding and sales programs, Bill builds teams, negotiates and raises funds. Bradham has negotiated over $13 billion in business contracts, raised over $600 million for various business ventures, and over $130 million for various national charitable causes.

