 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Coalition criticizes Duke Energy carbon plan in N. Carolina

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Environmental and renewable energy groups have challenged the proposal by Duke Energy Corp. subsidiaries on how to reduce greenhouse gases in North Carolina in the next decade, saying it relies too much on natural gas and unproven technologies to succeed.

The groups, in filing a formal response to the proposed electricity-production shifts the utility offered in May to the state Utilities Commission, also make an alternate proposal to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 70% by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels. They say it would require more solar and wind power and battery storage use than Duke's plan.

The coalition says its plan would do better with energy savings through efficiency initiatives than what Duke proposes to comply with the landmark 2021 state law that mandates the 70% reduction as well as zero-net CO2 emissions by 2050.

People are also reading…

According to a report filed with the commission Wednesday prepared by an outside firm hired by the coalition, the mandates can also be met at a lower cost for customers, who are expected to pay higher bills for these shifts.

“Duke’s carbon plan is deeply flawed,” said Luis Martinez, director of Southeast energy at the Natural Resources Defense Council, one of the groups that filed written comments by a deadline last Friday. “But this modeling shows that a less costly plan, which also significantly reduces emissions, is possible for North Carolina.”

The law directs the Utilities Commission to tell Charlotte-based Duke Energy how to meet these reductions by the end of the year, and says the seven-member panel can examine “the latest technological breakthroughs to achieve the least cost path,” among other considerations. The commission is holding in-person hearings this month and online meetings next month to take public comment.

Duke spokesperson Bill Norton said Thursday that the utility's priority remains “to produce the most efficient, reliable, least-cost way to deliver the clean energy our customers deserve and expect” and that Duke looks forward to reviewing proposals and “providing constructive feedback” to the commission.

The coalition, which also includes the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and the Sierra Club, is also critical of Duke Energy's plan because it wants four energy-portfolio alterations it proposed approved, not just one. The utility says that would provide more flexibility and time to evaluate emerging electricity sources.

All four portfolios do envision retiring Duke Energy’s remaining coal-fired power plants in North Carolina by 2035. They also would rely on hydroelectric power storage; an emerging form of small nuclear power plants; and additional natural gas-powered plants, which can provide energy on cloudy or high-demand days.

Natural gas burns cleaner than coal and is considered a bridge fuel while other alternate energy sources are ramped up. But critics say the methane contained in natural gas and that can leak is disproportionately more damaging to the climate than carbon dioxide.

Three of the four portfolios don’t reach the 70% reduction target by 2032 or 2034, but the utility said those plans would result in slightly lower average annual increases on retail power bills through 2035.

The law gives the commission the ability to delay the 2030 target by up to two years, and even longer if regulatory and construction delays for nuclear or wind energy facilities arise, or if the electric grid’s performance is questioned.

Still, “the commission has an obligation to develop a plan to achieve the required carbon reduction requirements set forth in law,” the coalition’s written comments say, calling Duke's proposal a “Choose-Your-Own Adventure Carbon Plan.”

The utility's plan covers activities in North Carolina and South Carolina, but the 70% reduction only applies to North Carolina. Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress serve 4.4 million customers in the two states. The coalition said its proposal could trim anticipated higher costs for ratepayers by 2% to 7% through 2030 compared to Duke's plan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

A government watchdog has found that Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after an inspector general requested them as part of the investigation into the insurrection. That is according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. The letter from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General informs Congress that it has been informed that many Secret Service messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says, “The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false."

Japanese firm shifts copper foil plans from SC to Georgia

A Japanese company will build a $150 million plant to make copper foil for electric vehicle batteries in Augusta, Georgia. Wednesday’s announcement switches the location for the Nippon Denkai plant from one originally announced next to the company’s existing plant in Camden, South Carolina. The company says it could eventually triple production at the Georgia site. That would raise investment to $450 million and create 250 jobs over the next five years. Nippon Denkai says the Augusta site has room for expansion, allows for more advanced equipment and has cheaper electricity prices. The company says expanding battery manufacturing will drive a big increase in demand for copper foil.

Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval

Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval

Georgia officials are close to finalizing a deal with automaker Hyundai to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant near Savannah. An economic development agency representing four Savannah-area counties approved its portions of the agreement Tuesday, including an economic incentives package. Details won't be released until state officials and Hyundai also sign the deal. Hyundai plans to hire at least 8,100 to work at the Georgia plant, which is scheduled to open in 2025. State and local governments spent $61 million to purchase the plant site and $66 million to prepare it. Incentives include an income tax credit worth an estimated $213 million.

Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks

Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks

President Joe Biden is promising “strong executive action” to combat climate change, despite setbacks that have restricted his ability to regulate carbon emissions and boost clean energy such as wind and solar power. The Supreme Court last month limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. And this past week, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he wants to delay sweeping environmental legislation that Democrats have pushed as central to achieving Biden’s ambitious climate goals. Biden has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, compared with 2005 levels. On Friday, he said “action on climate change and clean energy remains more urgent than ever.″

Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver's fiery crash

Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver's fiery crash

A jury in Florida has found Tesla just 1% negligent for disabling a speed limiter on an electric car involved in a fiery crash that killed two teens. Tuesday's verdict places 90% of the blame on the 18-year-old driver. Barret Riley and his friend were killed just as they were set to graduate from high school. Jurors also found the teen's father 9% responsible for enabling what Tesla called a history of speeding and reckless driving. The verdict awards $6 million in damages to the boy's mother and $4.5 million to his father.

The AP Interview: GM's Barra talks electric vehicles, future

The AP Interview: GM's Barra talks electric vehicles, future

The economy is a bit wobbly, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra isn’t backing off of an audacious prediction: She pledges that by the middle of this decade, her company will sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla, the global sales leader. She faces some long odds against immense economic forces that are working against auto sales. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Barra says GM can win by rolling out more affordable EVs, as well as pickup trucks and luxury vehicles. Her challenge is huge. Last year GM sold just 25,000 electric vehicles in the U.S., compared with an estimated 352,000 sold by Tesla.

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

Cybersecurity researchers say a popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities. Because it is used by law enforcement, militaries and Fortune 50 companies it could potentially pose a danger to life and limb, national security and supply chains.  A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says attackers could remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles by cutting off fuel and otherwise wresting control of them.  It recommends users immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available.  The U.S. Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency planned to issue an advisory Tuesday about the tracker after unsuccessful attempts to get the manufacturer to produce a fix.

US Postal Service to boost purchases of electric vehicles

The U.S. Postal Service plans to further increase the number of electric-powered vehicles it is buying to replace its aging fleet of delivery trucks. The Postal Service anticipates boosting electric vehicles from 20% to 50% of its initial purchase of 50,000 vehicles in a new environmental filing. It also proposes buying more than 34,000 commercially available vehicles over two years. The proposed changes are to be posted in the Federal Register on Thursday. They follow lawsuits by 16 states seeking to halt purchases under the initial proposal that called for a greater number of gas-powered trucks.

Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

In their first rollouts of electric vehicles, America’s automakers targeted people who value short-range economy cars. Then came EVs for luxury buyers and drivers of pickups and delivery vans. Now, the companies are zeroing in at the heart of the market: The compact SUV. In their drive to have EVs dominate vehicle sales in coming years, the automakers are promoting their new models as having the range, price and features to rival their gas-powered competitors. Some are so far proving quite popular. Ford’s $45,000-plus Mustang Mach E is sold out for the model year. General Motors’ Chevrolet brand just introduced an electric version of its Blazer, also starting around $45,000, when it goes on sale next summer.

China's economy shrinks 2.6% during virus shutdowns

China's economy shrinks 2.6% during virus shutdowns

China’s economy contracted in the three months ending in June compared with the previous quarter after Shanghai and other cities were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, but the government said a “stable recovery” is under way. Official data show the economy shrank by 2.6%, compared with the January-March period’s already weak quarter-on-quarter rate of 1.4%. Compared with a year earlier, which can hide recent fluctuations, growth slid to a weak 0.4% from the earlier quarter’s 4.8%. Anti-virus controls shut down Shanghai, site of the world’s busiest port, and other manufacturing centers starting in late March, fueling concerns global trade and manufacturing might be disrupted. Millions of families were confined to their homes, depressing consumer spending.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UWL announces student health partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System will now be permanent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News