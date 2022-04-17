 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

  • 0
Congress Computer Chips

FILE - The inside of a computer is seen on Feb 23, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. A global computer chip shortage has made it harder for consumers to get their hands on cars, computers and other modern-day necessities, so Congress is looking to boost chip manufacturing and research in the United States with billions of dollars from the federal government.

 Jenny Kane - staff, ap

WASHINGTON (AP) — A global computer chip shortage has made it harder for consumers to get their hands on cars, computers and other modern-day necessities, so Congress is looking to boost chip manufacturing and research in the United States with billions of dollars from the federal government.

Both the House and Senate have passed major legislation on the matter and the effort is one of lawmakers’ final opportunities before the November election to show voters they are addressing the nation’s strained supply chains.

Now they have to work out considerable differences in the two bills. And Senate Republicans are already digging in before the negotiations formally begin.

President Joe Biden has made the semiconductor legislation a top priority, but he’ll need the support of 10 Senate Republicans, and perhaps more, to get a bill to his desk. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell emphasized that point when congressional leaders recently announced which lawmakers will serve on the committee that works to reconcile the two bills.

People are also reading…

“Without major concessions and changes from House Democrats, this legislation has no chance of becoming law,” McConnell said.

House Democrats say their voices need to be heard during negotiations.

“We need to make sure that everyone has input," said Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., chair of the New Democratic Coalition, a group that has 19 members participating in negotiations. “We have a strong bill in the House, and I think there's important components there that the Senate should also consider.”

WHERE THINGS STAND

House and Senate leaders have selected lawmakers to join a committee tasked with merging the two bills into one.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose 49 Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, the only GOP member to vote for the House bill. Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy selected 31 Republicans for the committee.

McConnell and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer each picked 13 senators.

The House has approved its participants, while the Senate still has some procedural work to do before it can do that.

The Senate bill is projected to increase spending by about $250 billion over 10 years. The House bill would boost spending by more than $400 billion over the period.

WHERE THERE IS MUCH AGREEMENT

The Senate and House bills allot more than $52 billion for semiconductor production and research. Grants and loans from the federal government would subsidize some of the cost of building or renovating semiconductor plants.

“The chips funding is absolutely the foundation of this bill — it's a bipartisan foundation," said Josh Teitelbaum, senior counsel at Akin Gump, a law and lobbying firm. “I think it is what is driving this toward the finish line."

SOME OVERLAP, BUT KEY DIFFERENCES

Both bills authorize a big boost in spending for the National Science Foundation, but they have different priorities for the research receiving funding.

The Senate bill provides $29 billion over five years to a new directorate focused on strengthening U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics and other cutting-edge technologies.

The House bill provides $13.3 billion over five years to a new directorate for science and engineering solutions. It lists climate change, environmental sustainability and social and economic inequality as part of the directorate's focus.

The two sides will have to hammer out their competing visions for the National Science Foundation and the new tech directorate.

The two bills also establish regional technology hubs — with the Senate dedicating $10 billion to the program and the House dedicating $7 billion. The Senate bill calls for 20 such hubs, while the House bill authorizes at least 10.

The seed money would go to regional organizations seeking to advance a variety of economic and national security priorities.

The approach has bipartisan support from lawmakers with big rural and minority constituencies who want to ensure the money is not concentrated in universities or communities where a lot of tech research is already done.

WHERE THERE ARE MAJOR DIFFERENCES

The bills diverge on supply chain issues, trade, immigration and climate change, to name a few areas of disagreement.

One of the big-ticket items is a $45 billion program in the House bill to enhance supply chains in the U.S. There was no such provision in the Senate bill. The money would provide grants, loans or loan guarantees to companies, local governments and tribes trying to build or relocate manufacturing plants producing critical goods.

“This is a real area of focus for companies and for communities who want to try to bring back manufacturing," Teitelbaum said. “There’s a lot of interest in including this funding in the final package."

Another stark difference is on trade. The House reauthorizes a program that provides training and financial assistance for those who lose their jobs or have their hours cut because of increased imports. The Senate has no such provision.

“It's not going to move without trade adjustment assistance," Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., said of the bill.

Meanwhile, the Senate bill includes a trade provision that would exclude more products from tariffs the Trump administration put in place on goods imported from China. Those exclusions have almost all expired. The Senate bill reinstates them, a priority of business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The House bill addresses immigration, while the Senate bill does not. It would create a new visa category for entrepreneurs and would allow those with an ownership interest in successful ventures to apply to become lawful permanent residents.

The House bill, unlike the Senate bill, also touches on climate change. It dedicates $8 billion to a fund that helps developing countries adjust to climate change. That could be a nonstarter for Republicans, who object to using U.S. taxpayer money for that purpose.

No one expects the negotiations to be easy.

“I have a hard time explaining to my friends and constituents," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, "that when the White House is in favor of something, when Democrats are in favor of something, Republicans are in favor of something, the House is in favor of it, and the Senate is in favor of it, we still can’t seem to get it done. But I hope that we will take advantage of this opportunity."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cities ask Netflix, Hulu, stream services to pay cable fees

The Ohio Supreme Court is debating whether Netflix and other streaming services should have to pay local governments the same fees levied on cable operators. The argument is similar to one in several other states, where cities are trying to force streaming service companies to pay cable operator fees. At issue in Ohio is the state’s 2007 Video Service Authorization law, which directed the state Commerce Department to determine what entities must obtain permission to physically install cables and wires in a public right-of-way. Companies deemed video service providers must pay a fee to local governments under that law. Streaming companies argue their distribution method is different from traditional video providers.

California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases. That's part of proposed rules released Tuesday by the California Air Resources Board that aim to reduce planet-warming emissions. It puts the state on a roadmap to achieve Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ambitious goal of phasing out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Californians could still drive and resell gas-powered cars. The air board says passenger vehicles count for about a quarter of the state's greenhouse gas emissions, more than any other single source. The plan faces a state and federal review process. 

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

A Treasury Department official says the United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia’s money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its “war machine” for the fight in Ukraine. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the goal is to make Russia “less able to project power in the future.” Adeyemo says reducing supply chain backlogs and managing the pandemic are key to bringing down soaring prices. He relates the price increases to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has contributed to rising energy costs.   

Former executive gets prison for $1 billion solar fraud

A former energy executive in California  who took part in $1 billion solar power fraud that bilked Warren Buffett’s company and many others has been sentenced to six years in federal prison. Robert Karmann also was ordered Tuesday to pay $624 million in restitution. Karmann was the chief financial officer for DC Solar, a company based in Benicia in the San Francisco Bay Area that sold mobile solar generator units mounted on trailers. Prosecutors say the company defrauded investors by claiming they could lease back the generators to claim federal tax credits. The firm also stopped making the devices but claimed to have built thousands of them that didn't exist. 

Lots of broadband money, but US expansion finds speed bumps

Lots of broadband money, but US expansion finds speed bumps

Tens of billions of dollars in federal money to improve broadband internet service in rural areas across the country are starting to reach the groups that will help provide the service, but experts say supply chain issues, labor shortages and geographic constraints will slow the rollout. The pandemic prompted Congress to appropriate tens of billions of dollars to help fill the digital gap exposed when millions were locked down in their homes with no way to study, work or get online medical care. In one area of rural Vermont, a handful of residents are being served by new high-speed internet lines, but nearby communities are likely to have to wait years to see any improvement.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sunrise on Easter Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News