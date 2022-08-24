 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit

  • Updated
  • 0
California-Data Privacy

FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta talks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., June 28, 2022. California has settled a lawsuit against one of the world's largest cosmetics retailers that it accused of selling customer information without proper notice in violation of the state's landmark consumer privacy law, Bonta said Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

 Rich Pedroncelli - staff, AP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday.

Sephora failed to tell customers that it was selling their personal information, failed to allow customers to opt out of that sale, and didn’t fix the problem within 30 days as required by the law even after it was notified of the violation, state officials said.

The company agreed to pay $1.2 million and immediately correct the problem under the settlement, the state's first such enforcement action under the California Consumer Privacy Act, according to Bonta.

“Data is power and these days everyone wants it,” Bonta said.

People are also reading…

“Some of the most intimate details about your life are being harvested," he said. "The more data a company has on you, the more power they have over you, the more they can target you to buy their goods and services.”

But the state law gives consumers a way to block that collection and sale.

The act was passed by state lawmakers in 2018 and expanded by voters in 2020. It gives California, home to Silicon Valley, what is viewed as the strongest U.S. data privacy law, providing consumers with the right to know what information companies collect about them online, to get that data deleted and to opt out of the sale of their personal information.

Bonta's office has warned more than 100 companies that they were out of compliance and sent more than a dozen new notices on Wednesday. The “vast majority” complied, he said, but not Sephora, which sells cosmetics, perfumes, beauty and skincare products in 2,700 stores in 35 countries.

“Their actions compared to others was egregious,” he said, saying the settlement should be a warning to other companies that don’t comply.

The company did not admit any liability or wrongdoing under terms of the settlement. The company was founded in France and has its U.S. headquarters in San Francisco.

In its settlement, Sephora agreed to clarify its website disclosures and privacy policy to tell customers it sells their data, and allow them to opt out of that sale. It will file reports with Bonta's office on its sale of personal information and compliance with the law.

Sephora said in a statement that the company “respects consumers’ privacy and strives to be transparent about how their personal information is used to improve their Sephora experience.”

The company said its tracking allows it “to provide consumers with more relevant Sephora product recommendations, personalized shopping experiences and ads” but that customers can now “opt-out of this personalized shopping experience” easily.

Sephora allowed third-party companies to install tracking software that allowed them to build detailed consumer profiles that allowed them to better target customers, Bonta said. But on its website it promised “we do not sell personal information,” according to the lawsuit.

The 30-day grace period for companies violating the law will end next year, when companies will be required to be in compliance without warning.

Also next year, Bonta's office will begin sharing enforcement responsibility with a new California Privacy Protection Agency. The agency is taking public comment this week on proposed privacy regulations under the 2020 expansion.

“Certainly there is overlap,” Bonta said, but “multiple watchdogs on the block standing up for consumers, standing up for their privacy, making sure that data decisions are in their hands and that their data isn’t being sold or misused against their wishes is a good thing and we’re excited about that.”

Bonta and other California officials also want to make sure the state's strict law isn't undermined as the federal government considers what are likely to be less stringent nationwide standards.

The executive director of the state's new privacy agency sent a letter this month to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, both from California, warning that a version being considered in the House would replace California's protections with weaker protections. Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Assembly speaker are among others who have objected.

Bonta said California's law wouldn't be affected so long as Congress makes its standards “a floor, not a ceiling. That they do not preempt the incredible privacy protections, nation-leading privacy protections that we have here in California.”

The Federal Trade Commission said this month that it will also consider new rules.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs. The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said. The company said in a security statement that it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.” Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models, newer iPads and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. It also affects some iPod models.

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military

The U.S. government will hold talks with Taiwan on a trade agreement in a sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy China claims as its own territory. The announcement comes after Beijing launched military drills that included firing missiles into the seas around Taiwan in an attempt to intimidate the island after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative made no mention of tension with Beijing but said the negotiations were meant to enhance trade and regulatory cooperation, a step that would entail closer official interaction.

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with U.S. officials. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. A whistleblower group said Zatko exhausted all attempts to get his concerns resolved inside the company. Several members of Congress are calling for an investigation.

Climate bill's unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry

Climate bill's unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry

Renewable energy incentives in the climate bill signed by President Joe Biden are expected to drastically reduce overall U.S. emissions. But some analysts say the legislation will also boost oil and gas companies, offsetting at least some of the emissions reductions. The legislation mandates several oil and gas lease sales. It also locks renewables and fossil fuel together for 10 years. So if the Biden administration wants solar and wind, it must first offer new oil and gas leases. Economists project the measure could result in more planet-warming carbon dioxide from U.S.-produced oil and gas by 2030, even as more of that fuel gets exported.

Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

Thundering gas-powered muscle cars will be closing in on their final Saturday-night cruises in the coming years. That's because automakers are replacing the vehicles with super-fast cars that run on batteries. Stellantis’ Dodge brand has long been the performance flag-bearer of the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler. Now it is officially moving toward electricity. On Wednesday night, Dodge unveiled a battery-powered Charger Daytona SRT concept car. One like it will be in showrooms in 2024 as the sun sets on some petroleum models. Other automakers are moving — or have moved — in the same direction.

Don't dawdle with latest iPhone update. Here’s why and how

Don't dawdle with latest iPhone update. Here’s why and how

Apple regularly issues updates to the software powering the iPhone, and sometimes it’s OK to dawdle when it comes to installing them. But that’s not the case with its latest — an upgrade that Apple released Wednesday to close a security hole that could allow hackers to seize control of iPhones and several other popular Apple products. Security experts are warning that everyone with an iPhone should install the update as quickly as possible to protect the personal information people typically store on a device that has become like another appendage for many.

New electric vehicle tax credits raise talk of trade war

New electric vehicle tax credits raise talk of trade war

A new tax credit for U.S. buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America in the Inflation Reduction Act has prompted unfair trade practice allegations overseas. The climate change and health care bill was signed into law last week. It includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle. The vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with 40% of the metals mined or recycled on the continent. The European Commission says the new tax credit discriminates against foreign producers and calls the credits a “new, potential, trans-Atlantic trade barrier.” And the rules on the battery tighten over time, with only a few American manufacturers able to produce vehicles that would qualify.

How tiny, volunteer nonprofit raised $57 million for Ukraine

How tiny, volunteer nonprofit raised $57 million for Ukraine

For most of its eight-year history, Razom for Ukraine, a U.S.-based charity run by Ukrainian and Ukrainian American volunteers, has raised about $150,000 a year to help promote a free and prosperous Ukraine. Before the war, it had about 4,000 donors. But in the months since the invasion, Razom has raised $57 million from more than 150,000 donors. The nonprofit’s deep ties to Ukraine have helped it connect with grassroots efforts that would likely be overlooked by big aid groups. The tiny, volunteer-led group is now working at a frantic pace. Every day its leaders and volunteers know that the work they do can mean the difference between life and death for someone in Ukraine.

University of Idaho envisions largest research dairy in US

University of Idaho envisions largest research dairy in US

The University of Idaho wants to build the nation's largest research dairy and experimental farm in south-central Idaho. University President Scott Green in a presentation to Gov. Brad Little and other members of the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday said the proposed Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment will help support growth of the dairy and other industries in the state. The school wants the Land Board to use $23 million from the 2021 sale of 282 acres of Agricultural College endowment land in Caldwell to buy 640 acres of farmland in Minidoka County. The board is expected to take action on the matter in September.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study suggests your cat tracks your movements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News