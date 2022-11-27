 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cuba's informal market finds new space on growing internet

  • Updated
  • 0
Cuba Internet Online Market

A youth uses his smartphone as he and a friend walk along the Malecon seawall in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Ever-widening access to the internet is offering a new opportunity for Cubans looking for hard-to-obtain basic goods: online shopping.

 Ramon Espinosa - stringer, AP

HAVANA (AP) — In the Telegram group chat, the messages roll in like waves.

“I need liquid ibuprofen and acetaminophen, please,” wrote one user. “It’s urgent, it’s for my 10-month-old baby.”

Others offer medicine brought from outside of Cuba, adding, "Write to me in a direct message.” Emoji-speckled lists offer antibiotics, pregnancy tests, vitamins, rash creams and more.

The group message, which includes 170,000 people, is just one of many that have flourished in recent years in Cuba alongside an exponential increase in internet usage on the communist-governed island.

The informal sale of everything from eggs to car parts – the country’s so-called black market – is a time-honored practice in crisis-stricken Cuba, where access to the most basic items such as milk, chicken, medicine and cleaning products has always been limited. The market is technically illegal, but the extent of illegality, in official eyes, can vary by the sort of items sold and how they were obtained.

People are also reading…

Before the internet, such exchanges took place “through your contacts, your neighbors, your local community," said Ricardo Torres, a Cuban and economics fellow at American University in Washington. “But now, through the internet, you get to reach out to an entire province.”

With shortages and economic turmoil at the worst they’ve been in years, the online marketplace “has exploded,” Torres said.

Bustling WhatsApp groups discuss the informal exchange rate, which provides more pesos per dollar or euro than the official bank rate.

Meanwhile, Cuba’s versions of Craigslist — sites such as Revolico, the island's first digital buying-and-selling tool — advertise everything from electric bicycles brought in from other countries to “capitalist apartments” in Havana’s wealthy districts.

Many products are sold in pesos, but higher-priced items are often listed in dollars, with payments either handled in cash or through bank transfers outside the country.

While wealthier Cubans — or those with families sending money from abroad — can afford more lavish items, many basic items remain unaffordable for people like Leonardo, a state-employed engineer who asked that his real name not be used because he fears retribution from the government.

Three months ago, Leonardo began buying items such as inhalers, antibiotics and rash creams from friends arriving from other countries, then reselling them for a small profit online. Government authorities are harshly critical of such “revendedores,” or resellers, especially those who buy products in Cuban stores then sell them at a higher price.

In late October, President Miguel Díaz-Canel called for a crackdown on the practice, referring to the revendedores as “criminals, swindlers, riffraff, the lazy and the corrupt.”

“What we can’t allow is that those who don’t work, don’t contribute and break the law earn more and have more opportunities to live well than those who actually contribute,” he said during a meeting with government officials. “If we did that … we’d be breaking the concepts of socialism."

But Leonardo said he and others like him are just trying to get by.

“This medicine goes to the people who need it, people who have respiratory issues,” he said. “Those who use them are people who really need them. ... More than anything else, we sell antibiotics.”

With the money he's earned from his sales, Leonardo has been able to buy soap and food, as well as antibiotics and vitamins for his elderly parents.

The rise of the new digital marketplaces speaks to a specific brand of creative resilience that Cubans have developed during decades of economic turmoil. Much of the crisis is a result of the U.S. government’s six-decade trade embargo on the island, but critics say it’s also due to government mismanagement of the economy and reluctance to embrace the private sector.

So people on the island tend to be highly resourceful, working with whatever they have available to them — think old cars from the 1950s that still roll through the streets, thanks to mechanics using ingenuity and spare parts to address a shortage of new vehicles.

Entrepreneurs have used the same creativity to deal with what was initially very limited internet access. Carlos Javier Peña and Hiram Centelles, Cuban expatriates who live in Spain, created Revolico in 2007 to help “alleviate the hardships of life in Cuba.”

They kept the site design simple, similar to Craigslist, to match the island’s sluggish internet. But in 2008 — the same year the government lifted a ban on sales of personal computers — it blocked access to Revolico. The ban remained in place until 2016. In the meantime, Peña and Centelles used digital tools and different host sites to jump the firewall.

Using the site was still a challenge for many, however, given the lack of cellphone internet.

Heriberto, a university student in 2008, was able to access it through a small monthly internet package given to him by the school. Others asked friends and family to buy items for them while at work, where they sometimes had internet access.

“Here, the markets more often than not don’t have the things you’re looking for,” said Heriberto, now 33, who asked that only his first name be used because he also feared repercussions from the government. “So you develop this custom of looking first in the store. Then when they don’t have it, you look on Revolico.”

Sales on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Telegram really took off in 2018, when Cubans gained access to the internet on their phones, something American University fellow Torres described as a “game changer.”

Between 2000 and 2021 the number of Cubans using the internet rose from less than 1% of the population to 71%, International Telecommunications Union data shows. The internet was a lifeline for Heriberto and many other Cubans during the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

Now, with the island’s main economic sector, tourism, still recovering, many have built entire enterprises on the online sale of goods — both basic necessities such as medicine, as well as many higher-priced specialty items. Heriberto recently used the site to sell a mountain bike he priced in dollars.

Revolico co-founder Centelles says the site and similar tools have evolved to adapt to a constantly changing Cuba. For example, as the island suffers crippling blackouts, sales of power generators and rechargeable batteries have skyrocketed, he said.

Government officials have said the internet is important for the country’s economic growth — but have treated it with a “grudging acceptance,” said Valerie Wirtschafter, a senior data analyst at the Brookings Institution who tracks internet usage in Cuba.

“They have never really been able to control the internet in many ways,” Wirtschafter said.

Perhaps the most visible example came when mass protests erupted in 2021, largely thanks to rapidly spreading communications on social media sites including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram. The government blocked many key social media and messaging sites for a number of days to stop protests from spreading.

While Leonardo said he considers it risky to sell on Telegram, “in the end, you need medicine ... so you assume that risk.”

Heriberto still uses Revolico, but he said he now prefers sites such as Facebook that offer a level of anonymity. On those sites, he can sell using a fake profile, he said, as opposed to Revolico, which requires you to post your phone number.

“It’s a basic necessity now,” Heriberto said. “The internet has arrived in Cuba, and now it’s fundamental.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kim's daughter appears again, heating up succession debate

Kim's daughter appears again, heating up succession debate

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter made a public appearance again, this time with missile scientists and more honorific titles as her father’s “most beloved” or “precious” child. She’s only about 10, but her new, bold photos released Sunday by state media are deepening the debate over whether she’s being primed as a successor. She took group photos with scientists and others involved in what the reports called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month. South Korea's spy service said last week that she is Kim’s second child, Ju Ae, who is approximately 10 years old.

Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory

Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory

The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones has apologized for a pay dispute that set off employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production. Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou. Foxconn is trying to rebuild its workforce after employees walked out over complaints about unsafe conditions. Foxconn blamed a “technical error” while adding new employees and promised they would receive the wages they were promised. During the protests this week, police beat and kicked employees at the factory. The dispute comes as the ruling Communist Party tries to contain a surge in infections without shutting down factories.

Renault, China's Geely announced powertrain joint venture

Renault, China's Geely announced powertrain joint venture

Renault SA and China’s Geely say they plan to launch a joint venture to produce gasoline-powered and hybrid powertrains, adding to a series of partnerships between global automakers to share soaring technology costs. The companies said the venture will have 17 plants with annual production capacity of 5 million powertrains, five research and development centers on three continents and some 19,000 employees. They gave no financial terms but said each partner will own half of the venture. The venture will supply brands owned by or linked to Renault and Geely including Nissan, Mitsubishi, Volvo Cars, Renault, Dacia, Geely Auto, Lynk & Co. and Proton. The companies said it might later supply third-party brands.

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires. The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years with 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines. But the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says it’s not recommending that owners stop driving the vehicles or park them outdoors. That's because fires are rare and generally don’t happen when the engines are off. Dealers will update engine-control software so it detects a cracked injector. Drivers will get a dashboard message to get service. They’ll also install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces.

Asian shares gain after earnings-fueled rally on Wall Street

Asian shares gain after earnings-fueled rally on Wall Street

Asian shares have risen after solid earnings pushed retailers higher on Wall Street ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but fell in Shanghai. Markets were closed in Japan for a holiday. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point to 4.25%. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2%. The Nasdaq composite added 1.4%. Treasury yields slipped. Best Buy soared more than 12% after the Minneapolis-based consumer electronics chain did better than analysts expected and said a decline in sales for the year will not be as bad as it had projected earlier.

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks. It’s the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden’s administration.

North Dakota AG Wrigley: Deleted emails 'irretrievable'

Republican North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says an outside tech firm failed to resurrect the deleted email accounts held by his predecessor Wayne Stenehjem and Stenehjem’s deputy. The timing of the deletions had raised questions over whether the state’s open-records policy was violated. Wrigley says state tech experts had said the email accounts could not be retrieved and that outside consultants confirmed that. The revelation of the deleted emails was made public in July in response to an open records request about a $1.8 million cost overrun on the lease for the attorney general’s office when Stenehjem was in charge.

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple’s iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. Foxconn is struggling to fill orders for the iPhone 14 after thousands of employees walked away from the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou last month following complaints about unsafe working conditions. China’s status as an export powerhouse is based on factories like Foxconn’s that produce the world’s consumer electronics, toys and other goods. The ruling Communist Party is trying to contain the latest wave of outbreaks without shutting down factories and the rest of its economy as it did in early 2020.

Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles

Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles

Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a downgrade of Mexico’s safety rating, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves had cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities to return to paper forms. The internet outage came almost one month after aviation and transportation authorities were forced to suspend routine medical, physical and licensing exams because the government’s computer systems were hacked. And on May 7, there was a near-miss between two planes at the airport.

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

Researchers in Tennessee say they have successfully used artificial intelligence in a group of wirelessly connected cars to help ease rush hour traffic on Interstate 24. In the experiment, 100 test cars sent traffic information back and forth. Their adaptive cruise control was modified to react to the overall flow of traffic using artificial intelligence. The aim was to reduce phantom traffic jams. That's the start-and-stop congestion on crowded roads that has no obvious cause. Researchers are still crunching the numbers but say the experiment was a success. In addition to easing driver frustration, less stop-and-go driving means fuel savings and less pollution.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sometimes a subscription detox can be great for your health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News