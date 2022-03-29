 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cyberattack targets Connecticut airport website

  • Updated
  • 0

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials said they were monitoring a cyberattack Tuesday that attempted to crash the website of Bradley International Airport but had no impact on operations.

The Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees Connecticut's largest airport in Windsor Locks north of Hartford, said there was a distributed denial-of-service attack on the website.

“The website is currently live and there is no data breach,” the authority said in a statement. “The incident is isolated to the website only and there is no impact to airport operations.”

The agency declined to release other details of the attack.

Distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks have been an increasing problem around the world, targeting government, education and private-sector websites and equipment. They involve multiple machines operating together to attack one target, often through the use of botnets — groups of hijacked devices connected to the internet, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks

Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Russian officials, including hackers with a government intelligence agency, have been charged with the malicious hacking of critical infrastructure around the globe including the U.S. energy and aviation sectors between 2012 and 2018, the U.S. Justice Department and British Foreign Office announced.

EXPLAINER: What made North Korea test giant new ICBM?

EXPLAINER: What made North Korea test giant new ICBM?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In firing an almost cartoonishly massive intercontinental ballistic missile into space, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has turned back the clock to the “fire and fury” days of 2017 as he revives nuclear brinkmanship aimed at pressuring the United States to accept his country as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions.

US, EU sign data transfer deal to ease privacy concerns

US, EU sign data transfer deal to ease privacy concerns

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and United States made a breakthrough in their yearslong battle over the privacy of data that flows across the Atlantic with a preliminary agreement Friday that paves the way for Europeans' personal information to be stored in the U.S.

After years of rivalry, Uber puts NYC taxi cabs on its app

After years of rivalry, Uber puts NYC taxi cabs on its app

Uber, hit by driver shortages and a surge in food delivery requests during the pandemic, will list New York City taxi cabs on its app, a partnership that until recently would have been unthinkable with both camps fighting ferociously for the same customers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Alopecia: What you need to know about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair condition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News