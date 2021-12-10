Deep Knowledge Group Announces Launch of New Strategic Project: Quant Biomarkers Company in Basel, Switzerland

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--

Deep Knowledge Group announces the launch of a new strategic subsidiary, Quant Biomarkers, a data-driven biomedical analytical company focused on Biotechnology, Precision Longevity Medicine, and novel InsurTech and financial instruments, launched today with headquarters in Basel, Switzerland and branches in the United Kingdom and Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005569/en/

Quant Biomarkers Company (Graphic: Business Wire)

Quant Biomarkers specialises in the quantitative assessment of Biomarkers of Human Longevity, the development of personalised biomarker panels of aging, and oncology, fields which target established Hallmarks of Aging. It also supports investment de-risking across various sectors, including R&D, clinical and health insurance. Quant Biomarkers is an AI and tech-powered platform that will further contribute to the creation of structured financial products and analytics linked to biological age. Company main goal is synthesis and validation of a tangible, effective, and personalized assessment approach that supports interventions and Longevity Medicine therapeutic modalities.

The company will also serve as an incubator, IP accelerator, and investment vehicle for the Longevity Biomarkers sector, acquiring the most prospective start-ups, teams, and R&D facilities in the industry for the development of Longevity Preventive Medicine and Precision Health products as well as financial and analytical services.

This company will be led by Deep Knowledge Group Managing Partner Dr. Sanja Tomovska, who will be using more than a decade of work as strategic development head for several large Swiss and international pharmaceutical corporations (Novartis, Abbott Life Sciences) to lead the development of key validated biomarker technologies for several Practical Human Longevity-focused endpoints. One of her primary goals will be replicating for the Biomarkers of Human Longevity sector the same advances that consensus biomarkers of cancer had on the oncology industry.

These Longevity Clinic, Preventive Medicine, and Precision Health-focused developments will later fuel the creation of data-driven InvestTech solutions for due diligence, novel financial products for the next generation of InsurTech (healthcare insurance focused on tangible Practical Human Longevity), and hedging optimization for insurance/reinsurance companies. They will also fuel risk optimization for governmental and private pension funds; Longevity-tied structured financial products and instruments; and the validation, acquisition, and synthesis of the most sophisticated market-ready technologies for Precision Medicine and Longevity Clinics.

Deep Knowledge Ventures Swiss Sarl and Quant Biomarkers will also lead development of Longevity International Association and Swiss Longevity Valley, major non-profit forums to raise the sector's European profile, incentivising stakeholders across business, science, governments, clinical centres, insurance organisations, and investors.

About Quant Biomarkers

Quant Biomarkers is a data-driven financial and biotechnology company specializing in quantitative assessment of human biomarkers; the development of biomarker panels and biological age metrics; their application for investment de-risking, insurance, and hedging objectives; and the development of structured financial products and analytics linked to human biomarkers and biological age. The main goal of the company is to introduce biomarker-driven Longevity Risk mitigation for a broad group of healthcare entities and financial institutions. The company was founded in November 2021, with headquarters in Basel, Switzerland and branches in the United Kingdom and Germany.

About Deep Knowledge Group

Deep Knowledge Group is a consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, FinTech, GovTech, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, media, philanthropy, and more.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005569/en/

CONTACT: Dr. Sanja Baumann-Tomovska

CEO of Quant Biomarkers

Managing Partner of Deep Knowledge Group

Email:sanja@dkv.global

Contact number +41 79 541 62 16

KEYWORD: SWITZERLAND EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MANAGED CARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FOUNDATION PHILANTHROPY SCIENCE CLINICAL TRIALS BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH RESEARCH OTHER TECHNOLOGY INSURANCE PHARMACEUTICAL DATA MANAGEMENT FINANCE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT ONCOLOGY

SOURCE: Deep Knowledge Group

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 12/10/2021 06:35 PM/DISC: 12/10/2021 06:36 PM

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0