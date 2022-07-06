 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Economists: Current measures won't meet German energy goals

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — Germany won't achieve its targets for phasing out fossil fuels and ramping up renewable energy by 2030 with the measures currently in place, according to a think tank report released Wednesday.

The respected German Institute for Economic Research, or DIW, examined the goals that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government set itself since coming to power last year following an election campaign in which combating climate change was one of the biggest issues.

Their economists calculated that the current roll-out of electric vehicles, solar and wind energy won't be fast enough to reach those targets.

The government's goal of putting 15 million electric cars on the road by 2030 would require 130,000 such vehicles to be registered every month — up from 30,000 at present. The speed at which solar panels are installed would need to triple compared with the rate seen in the past year, while the erection of wind turbines needs to quadruple, the report found.

“If the government doesn't want to fall behind on achieving its goals then it needs to implement concrete and far-reaching steps soon,” said Wolf-Peter Schill, an energy economist at the Berlin-based DIW.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Data privacy concerns emerge after Roe decision

EXPLAINER: Data privacy concerns emerge after Roe decision

With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that collect personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. One fear is that law enforcement or vigilantes could use data troves from Facebook, Google and other social platforms against people seeking ways to end unwanted pregnancies. History has repeatedly demonstrated that whenever people’s personal data is tracked and stored, there’s always a risk that it could be misused or abused.

Crypto rules to make Europe a global leader as prices plunge

Crypto rules to make Europe a global leader as prices plunge

Europe is preparing to take the global lead in regulating the freewheeling cryptocurrency industry at a time when prices have plunged, wiping out fortunes, fueling skepticism and sparking calls for tighter scrutiny. The European Union took a first step late Wednesday by agreeing on new rules subjecting cryptocurrency transfers to the same money-laundering rules as traditional banking transfers. A much bigger move is expected when EU negotiators hammer out the final details on a separate deal Thursday night for a sweeping package of crypto regulations. Like the EU’s data privacy policy that became the de facto global standard, the crypto regulations are expected to be highly influential worldwide.

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is threatening to derail a bill designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States if Democrats revive their stalled package of energy and economic initiatives. The possible rejuvenation of the reconciliation package remains a work in progress and is far from certain. But McConnell seems worried enough that he decided to complicate Democratic lawmakers’ efforts to get a semiconductor bill over the finish line before members break for their August recess. The White House says McConnell is “holding hostage” a bipartisan package that would lower the cost of countless products that rely on semiconductors.

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

The Supreme Court’s latest climate change ruling could dampen efforts by federal agencies to rein in the tech industry, which went largely unregulated for decades as the government tried to catch up to changes wrought by the internet. Thursday’s 6-3 decision was narrowly tailored to the Environmental Protection Agency. The court ruled that the EPA doesn’t have broad authority to reduce power plant emissions that contribute to global warming. The precedent is widely expected to invite challenges of other rules set by government agencies.

New York officials rule against bitcoin-mining power plant

New York officials rule against bitcoin-mining power plant

New York has denied required air permit renewals to a bitcoin-mining power plant on the grounds that it was a threat to the state’s climate goals. The permitting decision was another example of New York putting the brakes on a cryptocurrency bonanza that has alarmed environmentalists. The state’s permitting decision involved Greenidge Generation, a power plant that had once been shut down, but was converted from to natural gas several years ago and began bitcoin mining in earnest in 2020. A majority of the electricity produced by the plant is now used to run more than 15,000 computer servers.

Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits in some states

A cyberattack on a software company has disrupted unemployment benefits and job seeking assistance for thousands of people in several states. In Tennessee, the website for unemployment benefits remained down Thursday morning after the vendor, Geographic Solutions Inc., told the state Sunday that service would be interrupted. Some 12,000 Tennesseans rely on the unemployment program, and for now, they’re not getting their payments. The company says it expects the Tennessee system to be back up and running before July 4. Unemployment websites in several other states, including Louisiana, Nebraska, Florida and Texas, were affected too.

California lawmakers OK budget; most taxpayers to get refund

California lawmakers OK budget; most taxpayers to get refund

California lawmakers have approved a nearly $308 billion spending plan. Lawmakers on Wednesday sent the annual operating budget to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is expected to sign it into law. The budget includes money to cover abortions for women who can't afford them. It also will pay for the health care of all low-income adults who are living in the country illegally. The centerpiece of the budget is a plan to send tax refunds to 23 million Californians to help pay for record high gas prices. Most households will receive checks from between $200 and $1,050, depending on how much money they make.

UK military investigates hacks on Army social media accounts

British military authorities are trying to find out who hacked the army’s social media accounts over the weekend, flooding them with cryptocurrency videos and posts related to collectible electronic art. The investigation was launched after authorized content on the army’s YouTube account was replaced with a video feed promoting cryptocurrencies that included images of billionaire Elon Musk. The army’s Twitter account retweeted a number of posts about non-fungible tokens, unique digital images that can be bought and sold but have no physical counterpart. The Ministry of Defense said late Sunday that both breaches had been “resolved.”

From stocks to crypto, a punishing six months for investors

From stocks to crypto, a punishing six months for investors

Americans with stock portfolios or retirement investment plans would likely prefer to forget the last six months. The S&P 500, Wall Street’s broad benchmark for many stock funds, closed the first half of 2022 Thursday with a loss of more than 20% after starting the year at an all-time high. It’s the worst start to a year since 1970, when Apple and Microsoft had yet to be founded. Bonds are on pace for one of their worst performances in history, and cryptocurrencies have tumbled after soaring last year. Financial markets have been roiled as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates sharply to tame surging inflation.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dermatologists: Social media doesn't have the best information on skin care

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News