Economists: Current measures won't meet German energy goals

California lawmakers have approved a nearly $308 billion spending plan. Lawmakers on Wednesday sent the annual operating budget to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is expected to sign it into law. The budget includes money to cover abortions for women who can't afford them. It also will pay for the health care of all low-income adults who are living in the country illegally. The centerpiece of the budget is a plan to send tax refunds to 23 million Californians to help pay for record high gas prices. Most households will receive checks from between $200 and $1,050, depending on how much money they make.