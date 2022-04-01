 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Electric vehicle supply firm to build plant in south Georgia

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An electric vehicle supply company says they plan to build a $325 million manufacturing plant in south Georgia, company executives say.

Aspen Aerogels recently announced plans for the facility in Bulloch County. Workers there will produce special materials designed to contain potentially disastrous fires in electric vehicles.

The company's “thermal barriers” can be wrapped around piping or slid between potentially combustible materials within an electric vehicle’s batteries to prevent fires from getting out of control, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The plant is scheduled to open next year and will employ about 250 people.

The company is based in Northborough, Massachusetts.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

