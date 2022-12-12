 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Elon Musk takes the stage, amid boos, at Chappelle's show

  • Updated
  • 0
Chappelle - Musk

This combination of photos shows comedian Dave Chappelle attending the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington on Oct. 27, 2019, left, and businessman Elon Musk at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. After Chappelle's show on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the comedian invited the billionaire on stage. Musk obliged, wearing an “I Love Twitter” T-shirt. Loud boos filled the arena – along with some cheers, too.

 Uncredited - staff, AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to “make some noise for the world’s richest man.”

They did. Lots of booing.

It was a rather uncomfortable appearance for Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, at Chappelle’s show with Chris Rock on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. At the end of the show, Chappelle was talking about the need to get along and communicate with people with different viewpoints and perspectives.

He invited Musk onstage. The billionaire obliged, wearing an “I Love Twitter” T-shirt. Loud boos filled the arena – along with some cheers, too.

Chappelle joked to Musk: “Sounds like some of those people you fired.” As the boos continued to ring out, the comic pointed out that “All you people booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious — are in terrible seats.”

People are also reading…

Twitter is going through massive changes since Musk took over the social media platform, with the first few weeks of tenure seeing widespread layoffs and the restoration of several blocked accounts, including those of former president Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The other performers from the night, including Rock, Donnell Rawlings from “Chappelle’s Show” and the hip hop group Black Star, came up on stage to say goodnight, while Musk also remained on stage. Chappelle asked Musk to repeat Rawlings’ catch phrase from their classic show – “I’m rich b—-” Rawlings went first, and then Musk complied.

That’s when Chappelle asked the crowd not to boo Musk as he needs him to open up the first comedy club on Mars. He also asked Musk if he could help Black Star’s Talib Kweli, who Chappelle said had been banned from Twitter.

Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, responded by saying: “Twitter customer service here.”

He stayed onstage and shook hands with many of the performers. Attendees had been required to lock up their phones during the show, but a few videos of the encounter made their way online.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs

Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs

President Joe Biden has visited the building site for an Arizona computer chip plant to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. The Democratic president has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure that were approved by Congress along bipartisan lines. Biden maintains the factory jobs fostered by $52 billion in semiconductor investments and another $200 billion for scientific research will help revive the U.S. middle class. Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy has attacked the government investments as a “blank check” and “corporate welfare.”

US, EU agree to intensify talks on 'green subsidies' dispute

US, EU agree to intensify talks on 'green subsidies' dispute

The United States and European Union have agreed to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at talks Monday, the two sides pledged to continue work and push for a solution that benefits both U.S. and European firms, workers and consumers. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act offers about $375 billion in new and extended tax credits to help the the U.S. clean energy industry as well as buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America. But European leaders have expressed alarm that the subsidies would be an enormous setback for European companies.

FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger

FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business. The FTC voted 3-1 to issue the complaint after a closed-door meeting, with the three Democratic commissioners voting in favor and the sole Republican voting against. The agency said Microsoft has shown through past acquisitions that it will withhold game content from rivals. Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, signaled in a statement Thursday that the company is likely to challenge the FTC’s decision.

US jobless claims up modestly last week

US jobless claims up modestly last week

Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy. Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000. Jobless claims are seen as a proxy for layoffs, and combined with other employment data, show that American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security at the moment, despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy.

Android phones in Iran get false quake alerts amid protests

False earthquake alerts have gone off on Android smartphones in Iran as the country continues to grapple with nationwide protests. The deputy chief of Iran’s cyber police told Iranian state television on Wednesday that only Android phones received the fake alert. He blamed testing at state-owned service provider Iran Mobile Communications Co. for the alert. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency meanwhile described the incident as a hack and said: “This message is fake; do not leave your homes.” The two conflicting accounts of the event could not be immediately reconciled.

Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in South Carolina

A Japanese company says it plans to build batteries for electric BMW vehicles at a new plant in South Carolina, spending $810 million on a facility that could have up to 1,170 workers. Envision AESC did not say Tuesday when its plant in Florence will open, but BMW said in its own announcement at its South Carolina plant in October that it wants to have electric vehicles amount to half its total auto production by 2030. The German automaker announced it would use Envision AESC to make batteries, but the exact location of the plant wasn’t released until Tuesday.

EU takes China to WTO over Lithuania trade dispute

EU takes China to WTO over Lithuania trade dispute

The European Union has announced that it's begun legal action at the World Trade Organization against China over what it says are import restrictions Beijing has imposed on Lithuania. The European Commission estimates that China has cut trade from Lithuania by 80% this year. It followed the Baltic state breaking with diplomatic custom in 2021 by letting the Taiwanese office in Vilnius bear the name Taiwan, instead of Chinese Taipei. Most countries use the latter to avoid offending Beijing. The commission said Wednesday that “China has applied discriminatory and coercive measures against exports from Lithuania." China said it regrets the EU move and that Beijing “has always managed foreign trade in a manner consistent with WTO rules.”

France, Spain, Portugal to build hydrogen pipeline by 2030

France, Spain, Portugal to build hydrogen pipeline by 2030

Spain, France and Portugal have agreed to build a major undersea pipeline to transport hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula to France and Europe by 2030. The pipeline is aimed at making the European Union more energy independent, a goal expedited by the Russian invasion of Ukraine that precipitated an energy crisis. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the pipeline, dubbed H2Med, will be able to carry some 2 million tons of hydrogen to France annually, or 10% of the EU´s estimated hydrogen needs. The project is expected to cost 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion). The announcement was made after a meeting Friday between Sánchez, his French and Portuguese counterparts and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

EPA seeks to mandate more use of ethanol and other biofuels

EPA seeks to mandate more use of ethanol and other biofuels

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed increasing ethanol and other biofuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supplies over the next three years. Thursday's announcement was welcomed by renewable fuel and farm groups but condemned by environmentalists and oil industry groups. The proposal also includes incentives for the use of biogas from farms and landfills, and biomass such as wood, to generate electricity to charge electric vehicles. It’s the first time the EPA has set biofuel targets on its own instead deferring to Congress. The agency opened a public comment period and will hold a hearing in January.

Man goes to trial on charges he ran unlicensed bitcoin biz

The federal trial of a New Hampshire man accused of running an unlicensed bitcoin exchange business has started. A prosecutor says Ian Freeman catered to romance and imposter scammers who conned their victims into wiring him money that he shared as virtual currency with the criminals after taking his cut. But a lawyer for Freeman says his client actually warned people of scams and he helped businesses in the community. Freeman also is accused of money laundering, conspiracy, and four counts of tax evasion. He's pleaded not guilty. His trial is expected to last two weeks.

Watch Now: Related Video

‘METATUT’ lets you explore King Tut's vision of a modern day utopio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News