 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Energy Dept. backs $2.5B loan to GM venture for EV batteries

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution is set to receive a $2.5 billion loan from the Energy Department to build battery cell factories for electric vehicles in three states.

The Energy Department said it has made a conditional commitment to lend the money to Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of GM and LG. The loan could help Ultium finance three lithium-ion battery plants planned in Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, bolstering the Biden administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles and reduce dependence on China for critical components.

The plants will help strengthen U.S. energy independence and support Biden’s goal to have electric vehicles make up half of all vehicles sales in the United States by 2030, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

People are also reading…

Ultium Cells will supply GM as it works to convert its light-duty fleet to all-electric by 2035.

The plants are expected to create up to 6,000 construction jobs and 5,100 operations jobs when completed. Ultium Cells is weeks away from opening its first EV battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which it says will help it meet strong demand for electric vehicles.

The joint venture also plans to build battery plants in Lansing, Michigan, and Spring Hill, Tennessee. GM plans to announce the site of a fourth plant this year, CEO Mary Barra said Tuesday.

The federal loan would be the first exclusively for a battery cell manufacturing project under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which provides loans to support U.S. manufacturing of light-duty vehicles, qualifying components and materials that improve fuel economy, the Energy Department said.

Jigar Shah, director of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, said Tuesday the loan would “help build a domestic supply chain to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles" and “create thousands of good-paying jobs across three states while enabling improvements in existing lithium-ion battery technologies.”

Ultium Cells has allotted about $2 billion for construction of each plant, but a GM spokesman said commitments GM and LG have made to fund the joint venture don't preclude them from pursuing a loan under a program designed to advance clean energy technology.

“Assuming the loan is approved, it would have the effect of lowering the amount of capital the joint venture partners would need to fund directly," spokesman Jim Cain said. “Ultium Cells will repay the loans with proceeds earned by selling its cells to GM.”

Tesla, Ford and Nissan are among auto companies that received ATVM loans under the Obama administration.

AP auto writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Japanese firm shifts copper foil plans from SC to Georgia

A Japanese company will build a $150 million plant to make copper foil for electric vehicle batteries in Augusta, Georgia. Wednesday’s announcement switches the location for the Nippon Denkai plant from one originally announced next to the company’s existing plant in Camden, South Carolina. The company says it could eventually triple production at the Georgia site. That would raise investment to $450 million and create 250 jobs over the next five years. Nippon Denkai says the Augusta site has room for expansion, allows for more advanced equipment and has cheaper electricity prices. The company says expanding battery manufacturing will drive a big increase in demand for copper foil.

Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition

Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition

A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite Sen. Bernie Sanders and the tea party. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S. Supporters say the U.S. must join other nations courting the chip industry or risk losing a secure supply of semiconductors. But Sanders and a wide range of conservative lawmakers, think tanks and media outlets have a different take on the bill. They call the effort “corporate welfare.”

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

The state of Georgia and local governments are giving Hyundai Motor Group incentives worth $1.8 billion to build electric vehicles in the state. That's according to the signed agreement disclosed by state officials Friday. The company announced in May that it will invest $5.5 billion in its first U.S. plant dedicated to electric vehicles near Savannah. It's the largest economic development deal in Georgia's history, with a promise of creating 8,100 direct jobs. State officials for the first time Friday disclosed tax breaks and other incentives being given to close the deal with Hyundai. The package comes to nearly $228,000 per job.

YouTube to remove videos spreading abortion falsehoods

YouTube to remove videos spreading abortion falsehoods

YouTube will begin removing misleading videos about abortion in response to falsehoods being spread about the procedure that is being banned or restricted across a broad swath of the U.S. The move announced Thursday by the Google-owned video site comes about a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the case that had protected the legality of abortion in the country for nearly 50 years. YouTube said its crackdown will expunge content promoting unsafe at-home abortions, as well as misinformation about the safety of undergoing the procedure in clinics located in states where it remains legal.

Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval

Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval

Georgia officials are close to finalizing a deal with automaker Hyundai to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant near Savannah. An economic development agency representing four Savannah-area counties approved its portions of the agreement Tuesday, including an economic incentives package. Details won't be released until state officials and Hyundai also sign the deal. Hyundai plans to hire at least 8,100 to work at the Georgia plant, which is scheduled to open in 2025. State and local governments spent $61 million to purchase the plant site and $66 million to prepare it. Incentives include an income tax credit worth an estimated $213 million.

US Postal Service to boost purchases of electric vehicles

The U.S. Postal Service plans to further increase the number of electric-powered vehicles it is buying to replace its aging fleet of delivery trucks. The Postal Service anticipates boosting electric vehicles from 20% to 50% of its initial purchase of 50,000 vehicles in a new environmental filing. It also proposes buying more than 34,000 commercially available vehicles over two years. The proposed changes are to be posted in the Federal Register on Thursday. They follow lawsuits by 16 states seeking to halt purchases under the initial proposal that called for a greater number of gas-powered trucks.

Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver's fiery crash

Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver's fiery crash

A jury in Florida has found Tesla just 1% negligent for disabling a speed limiter on an electric car involved in a fiery crash that killed two teens. Tuesday's verdict places 90% of the blame on the 18-year-old driver. Barret Riley and his friend were killed just as they were set to graduate from high school. Jurors also found the teen's father 9% responsible for enabling what Tesla called a history of speeding and reckless driving. The verdict awards $6 million in damages to the boy's mother and $4.5 million to his father.

Lawsuit: Chicago police misused ShotSpotter in murder case

Lawsuit: Chicago police misused ShotSpotter in murder case

A federal lawsuit filed Thursday alleges Chicago police misused “unreliable” gunshot detection technology in investigating a grandfather from the city’s South Side who was charged with killing a neighbor. The lawsuit filed by the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University’s law school seeks damages from the city on behalf of 65-year-old Michael Williams, who says he still suffers from a tremor in his hand that developed while he was locked up in jail for nearly a year. The Associated Press reported last year that a judge dismissed his case at the request of prosecutors, who said they had insufficient evidence.

Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' might have drone wingman, use AI

Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' might have drone wingman, use AI

Movie fighter pilots are depicted as highly trained military aviators with the skills and experience to defeat adversaries in thrilling aerial dogfights. New technologies, though, are set to redefine what it means to be a “Top Gun." Algorithms, data and machines are taking on a bigger role in the cockpit. Such changes are hinted at in the movie “Top Gun: Maverick.” The future for fighter pilots was on display this week at the Farnborough International Airshow, near London. Drones have been used extensively in the war between Russia and Ukraine and other modern conflicts. At the Farnborough show, experts said the future of air warfare is likely to be manned and unmanned aircraft working together.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Vitamin B6 supplements 'could reduce anxiety and depression'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News