 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Energy secretary: Nuclear is key to meeting US energy goals

  • Updated
  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Research at an eastern Idaho nuclear facility is key to boosting nuclear energy to meet President Joe Biden’s goals of 100% clean electricity by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2050, Energy Department Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

Granholm on Wednesday toured facilities at the 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory, the nation’s leading nuclear energy research lab.

She said increasing nuclear power could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming and extreme weather events such as floods and wildfires. About 100 nuclear power plants provide about 20% of the nation’s power and 50% of the nation's zero carbon-emitting energy.

“The whole world has to lean into getting to net zero and addressing climate change,” said Granholm, the former Democratic governor of Michigan, in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “Nuclear is such a clear part of that. I meet with my counterparts from all over the world, and everywhere people are looking to us to help them reach their goals with nuclear.”

People are also reading…

The Idaho National Laboratory, or INL, is one of 17 national labs. Wednesday was Granholm's first visit to the lab.

“Not just the facilities, but the people who are working there are amazing,” she said after the tour. “We're lucky to have such incredible talent.”

The lab is leading multiple efforts to advance various nuclear energy technologies. Those include small modular reactors that could be built more economically than existing commercial reactors, micro-reactors that could be quickly brought in for energy generation, and experiments to develop new types of nuclear fuels and components for a new generation of reactors.

“Having (Granholm) out here was obviously of great importance to the INL and to me personally,” said Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, who accompanied Granholm on the tour and has been a key figure in bringing federal research money to the lab that's a significant economic driver with about 4,500 workers. “I'm very pleased that she's very supportive of nuclear energy. If you're actually going to get to zero emissions and reduce climate change, then nuclear energy has got to be a part of it.”

Efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by developing new technologies with nuclear power began during the Obama administration and have continued under both the Trump and Biden administrations.

The Energy Department last month selected the INL as the site for a sodium-cooled fast test reactor that would be the first fast spectrum test reactor to operate in the United States in nearly three decades. Officials said it would dramatically reduce the time needed to develop new nuclear fuels and components.

However, Congress hasn't approved funding for the Versatile Test Reactor, or VTR. Simpson, the ranking member on the House Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies, said the VTR hadn't been funded because money is limited and has gone to other nuclear research projects.

“We're going to fight to try to get the funding restored in that so we can move forward with that at the INL,” Simpson said.

Granholm said she's aware that many people have safety concerns about nuclear power. Nuclear waste from the 1979 Three Mile Island accident is stored at the INL site. That incident was followed by the Chernobyl disaster in what is now Ukraine in 1986 and then the tidal wave-caused Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan in 2011.

“Everyone understands it when you have historic events that have created major problems,” Granholm said. “But the testing regime that has been demonstrated at INL and the regulatory regime that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has set up is the gold standard. People need to know how much time and effort has gone into making these technologies safe.”

She also said the department was working on what to do with nuclear waste, as the nation has no long-term storage for spent nuclear fuel. Granholm said a component of that effort is consent-based siting for a repository.

Idaho in the 1990s appeared to be on its way to becoming the nation's nuclear waste dump until a series of federal lawsuits led to a 1995 settlement agreement between Idaho and the Energy Department limiting nuclear waste coming into the state. Idaho is currently preventing the Energy Department from bringing in research quantities of spent nuclear fuel because the department has failed, due to technical challenges, to meet a component of the 1995 settlement agreement requiring the department treat 900,000 gallons (3.4 million liters) of radioactive liquid waste that sits above a giant aquifer that supplies water to cities and farms in the region.

Granholm on Wednesday said the department is committed to meeting its obligations under the agreement.

Besides nuclear research, the lab also researches other energy sources such as geothermal and hydrogen. The lab also has a significant cybersecurity component in its Cybercore Integration Center that Granholm also toured.

“Cybersecurity is important for a whole variety of technologies, but in my column I'm really interested in cybersecurity of the (power) grid and obviously any system connected to the grid,” Granholm said.

Simpson said cybersecurity is the fastest growing budget item at the INL because it does work with the U.S. Department of Defense, Homeland Security and other agencies.

“Cyberattacks on this country are numerous, and the better we can protect ourselves beforehand and anticipate them, the better off we are,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China's Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

China's Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in China’s dealings with Taiwan during a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden. The call gave no indication of progress on trade, technology or other irritants. Those include Beijing’s opposition to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to the island the mainland claims as its own. The ruling Communist Party says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations. There was no indication Xi mentioned Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. But Xi rejected “interference by external forces” that might encourage Taiwan to try to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent.

Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

The House has passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China. The House approved the bill by a solid margin of 243-187. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law, and it provides the White House with a major domestic policy victory. The GOP leadership in the House recommended a vote against the bill, arguing the semiconductor industry didn't need "government handouts." But some GOP lawmakers viewed passing the legislation as important for national security

New Orleans mayor signs it: cops can use facial recognition

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Thursday signed an ordinance that partly reverses the city's ban on police use of facial recognition software. She had pushed for the changes in a ban approved nearly two years ago, when crime was low. Under the new ordinance, police must get a judge's approval to use the software and cellphone surveillance towers. And they may use them only to investigate 39 violent crimes, including murder and rape.

Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China

Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China

The U.S. Navy is working to develop drone ships as it faces a growing threat from China. The Navy envisions robotic vessels keeping an electronic eye on enemy forces across the vast Pacific Ocean, extending the reach of firepower and keeping sailors out of harm’s way. They also could be built for a fraction of the cost of conventional warships. The four largest crewless ships are all being used together for the first time this summer during war games in the Pacific Ocean. Smaller waterborne drones are being deployed by the Navy’s 5th Fleet in the Middle East.

Dems allege cover-up on Secret Service texts, demand records

Dems allege cover-up on Secret Service texts, demand records

Top congressional Democrats have requested sit-down interviews and internal documents from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general. This comes as lawmakers are ramping up their investigation of the agency’s handling of now-deleted Secret Service text messages surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The leaders of the House Oversight and Homeland Security committees wrote a letter to Inspector General Joseph Cuffari on Monday about the urgent need for documents and interviews with his staff regarding new evidence of alleged efforts to cover up the erasure of Secret Service communication. The letter also renewed calls for Cuffari to recuse himself from the probe.

Senate deal should make it easier to buy electric vehicles

Senate deal should make it easier to buy electric vehicles

The surprise deal by Senate Democrats on a pared-down bill to support families, boost infrastructure and fight climate change is likely to jump-start sales of electric vehicles. The measure agreed to by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Sen. Joe Manchin would give EV buyers a $7,500 tax credit starting next year, through the end of 2032. There’s also a new $4,000 credit for those buying used EVs. The vehicles have to be assembled in North America, and there are limits on annual income for buyers. There also are caps on the sticker prices of new EVs and a $25,000 cap on the price that can be paid for used electric vehicles.

Valvoline to sell its global products arm to Saudi's Aramco

Valvoline to sell its global products arm to Saudi's Aramco

Saudi Aramco has announced a $2.65 billion agreement to acquire Valvoline’s global products business, which includes motor oils, transmission fluids, coolants and other automotive maintenance products. Valvoline said Monday the transaction will separate its global products from its retail services businesses, transforming it into a purely automotive service provider. The company operates and franchises around 1,700 service centers, with stores across the United States offering oil changes and other quick services. Valvoline says the deal will also help it to accelerate focus on servicing electric vehicle cars. Aramco, the state-owned oil company of Saudi Arabia, has been expanding its downstream business in past years.

High-risk Colombians say GPS devices only add to dangers

High-risk Colombians say GPS devices only add to dangers

When he takes office shortly, Colombia's first leftist president will need to decide what to do about the GPS satellite trackers installed in the bulletproof government-assigned vehicles that keep tabs in real time on more than 3,700 high-risk individuals including journalists, human rights and indigenous activists, labor organizers. Privacy experts call the system illegal and disproportionate, posing unnecessary risks of abuse by malicious insiders or hackers in a country where right-wing extremists have infiltrated security agencies. The GPS system's existence was unknown until a journalist got a tip and made a public records request.  Popular as anti-theft tools, GPS trackers can offer a wide array of surveillance options.

Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US

Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US

The Senate has passed a bill that's designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States. The $280 billion measure, which awaits a House vote, includes federal grants and tax breaks for companies that construct their chip facilities in the U.S. It also directs Congress to significantly increase spending on high-tech research programs that lawmakers say will help the country stay economically competitive in the decades ahead. Senate passage came by a 64-33 vote Wednesday. The House vote is expected later this week as lawmakers try to wrap up business before returning to their home states and districts in August.

Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen

Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen

The Associated Press has obtained nearly 12,000 pages of sealed records from a child sex abuse lawsuit against the Mormon church. The documents offer the most detailed and comprehensive look yet at the church's so-called “help line” for dealing with child sex abuse accusations against officials and members. Families of survivors who filed the lawsuit said they show it’s part of a system that can easily be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who may bury the problem, leaving victims in harm’s way. One victim was 5 when her father told his bishop that he was sexually abusing her. The abuse went on for seven more years, while the bishop failed to report it to authorities.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

"Stray" cat video game benefits real shelter cats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News