Envision the Future of Autonomous Solutions with Velodyne Lidar at CES 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) will demonstrate its revolutionary lidar sensors and software at CES 2022 in the Las Vegas Convention Center Tech East, West Hall – booth #6005. Velodyne will highlight how its lidar technology powers autonomous solutions that bring safety, sustainability, efficiency and privacy benefits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005449/en/

At CES 2022, Velodyne Lidar will demonstrate its revolutionary lidar sensors and software which power autonomous solutions that bring safety, sustainability, efficiency and privacy benefits. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

Velodyne will host an in-booth press conference, featuring CEO Dr. Ted Tewksbury, on January 5 at 11:45 a.m. PST. Velodyne will showcase how it is the only lidar company today, through its cutting-edge hardware and software solutions, that can provide a full circle of autonomy and safety across of a wide range of markets, including automotive, industrial, infrastructure and robotics.

“CES attendees can see Velodyne’s broad sensor and software portfolio and high-performing lidar technology. We are demonstrating how our lidar-based autonomous technology is shaping the future of the automotive, industrial and robotics sectors and helping create sustainable and efficient infrastructure. With our ability to manufacture at scale, we are positioned to capitalize on the first wave of mass commercialization of lidar solutions,” said Dr. Tewksbury.

Trailblazing Lidar Sensors and Software

At the Velodyne booth, exhibitors, customers and industry partners will have the opportunity to hear from Velodyne’s executives and technical experts about how the company’s sensors and software democratize lidar-based safety and autonomy. Among the products Velodyne will showcase are:

The Alpha Prime is the optimal long-range sensor for autonomous mobility. The Alpha Prime’s world-class combination of range, image clarity and field of view detects roadway objects with reliability and precision. This state-of-the-art sensor generates a high-quality point cloud in a wide variety of light conditions, with advanced sensor-to-sensor interference mitigation, power efficiency and thermal performance.

Velodyne‘s solid-state Velarray H800 is a lidar sensor architected for automotive-grade performance. The sensor is built using Velodyne’s breakthrough proprietary micro-lidar array (MLA) architecture. With combined long-range perception and a broad field of view, the Velarray H800 is designed for safe navigation and collision avoidance in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous mobility applications to achieve advanced driver assistance.

Velarray M1600, built with Velodyne’s MLA, provides excellent near-field perception for safe navigation, enabling touch-free movement and last-mile delivery robots to operate autonomously and safely without human intervention. This durable and compact sensor can be deployed in various environments and weather conditions and can be used in almost all weather throughout the year. Velodyne will feature a live Extended Reality (XR) demonstration of Velarray M1600 sensors.

Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution (IIS), which creates a real-time 3D map of roads and intersections, provides precise traffic monitoring and analytics that is not possible with other types of sensors such as cameras or radar. IIS reliably collects data in any lighting or weather condition, supporting year-round operation, while also protecting people's privacy. The solution can predict, diagnose and address road safety challenges, helping municipalities and other customers make informed decisions to take corrective action.

The Vella Development Kit (VDK) simplifies building autonomous solutions. VDK provides access to Velodyne’s breakthrough Vella perception software paired with its world-class lidar sensors. The software toolkit allows customers to plug in lidar with an off-the-shelf library of functions. VDK advances solution development and accelerates time to market for bringing lidar capabilities to autonomous vehicles, ADAS, mobile delivery devices, industrial robotics, drones and more.

Autonomous Solutions That Are Transforming Industries

The booth will feature products and presentations from customers and partners that are using Velodyne’s lidar technology in a range of transformative solutions including automotive, logistics, mapping, robotics, traffic monitoring, vegetation management and more. The autonomous solution demonstrations are:

Bluecity solutions facilitate the improvement of road safety and mobility in the road networks by providing real-time traffic data and analytics using innovative technology. The company developed AI-powered software integrated with Velodyne’s lidar sensors to monitor traffic networks, generate real-time traffic data and analytics. Bluecity will be showcasing their AI technology at Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution (IIS) demo in the booth.

EasyMile driverless technology is at the core of award-winning solutions for mobility, intralogistics and more. At the Velodyne booth will be TractEasy, the company’s tow-truck autonomous solution that optimizes supply chains with cross/indoor-outdoor, 24/7 material handling at airports, factories and industrial sites.

Emesent is a leader in lidar-based drone autonomy and mapping, with a focus on underground mining and industrial asset inspection. The company’s Hovermap product is a versatile and intelligent lidar scanner that makes mapping of inaccessible areas safe, easy and fast. The Hovermap will be integrated with a Boston Dynamics Spot robot at the Velodyne booth.

Exyn Technologies has pioneered autonomous aerial robot systems for complex, GPS-denied environments. The company’s full-stack solution enables flexible deployment of single or multiple robots that can intelligently navigate and dynamically adapt to complex environments in real time. Exyn will introduce a new pilotless drone designed for autonomous flight in high-risk environments and will be demonstrating their solution at the Velodyne booth.

MOBILTECH provides a 3D spatial information service that uses mapping, localization, perception and sensor fusion technologies. The company offers a portfolio of 3D mapping scanners, which include Velodyne’s lidar sensors, that can be deployed in vehicle, handheld and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) mode. MOBILTECH will offer a presentation at the Velodyne booth during the conference.

Navya will demonstrate its Autonom Shuttle, a revolutionary first and last mile travel solution. Autonomous, electric and shared, the shuttle serves cities and private sites around the world by providing ever more fluid mobility. With neither a steering wheel nor pedals, Autonom Shuttle is at the cutting edge of multi-sensor technology, including Velodyne’s lidar, which allows it to interact in real time with its environment.

Renu Robotics is an industry leader in autonomous vegetation management systems. The company’s Renubot is a fully autonomous, all-electric mower that helps solar and energy facilities cut costs, time and carbon emissions, while maintaining the grounds for maximum performance of the facility. A Renubot will be on display at the Velodyne booth.

Roborace will demonstrate its DevBot 2.0, an all-electric, autonomous vehicle that includes Velodyne’s lidar sensors. Roborace is the world’s first competition for human + machine teams to test the development of their automated driving systems.

The Boston Dynamics Spot mobile robot can navigate terrain with unprecedented mobility, allowing companies to automate routine inspection tasks and data capture safely, accurately and frequently. At CES, Velodyne will demonstrate Spot integrated with Emesent’s Hovermap lidar scanner.

Twinny develops and manufactures indoor AI autonomous driving robots. Twinny’s product family includes NarGo, a fully autonomous freight robot that carries heavy goods while following a person in a retail or warehouse environment. It also includes NarGo Follower, a freight robot that follows NarGo, providing additional freight-moving capacity. Twinny will offer a presentation at the Velodyne booth during the conference.

How Lidar Solutions Can Advance Transportation Equity

At the CES conference, Christina Aizcorbe, Velodyne’s Vice President of Government Affairs, will speak on a panel that will explore how transportation technologies are a key driver to increase safety, accessibility and mobility for all travelers. Ms. Aizcorbe will discuss how lidar-based transportation solutions can advance accessibility efforts and also support safety, sustainability and efficiency. The session, called “Leveraging Technology for Transportation Equity,” takes place on January 6 at 11:00 a.m. PST at LVCC, West Level 2, W213-215.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, all statements other than historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding Velodyne’s target markets, new products, development efforts, and competition. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," “can,” "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Velodyne's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include uncertainties regarding government regulation and adoption of lidar, the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Velodyne's and its customers' businesses; Velodyne's ability to manage growth; Velodyne's ability to execute its business plan; uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne's customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne's products; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; uncertainties related to Velodyne's current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne's intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne's products and services. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Velodyne’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Velodyne’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Velodyne as of the date hereof, Velodyne undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005449/en/

CONTACT: Velodyne Investor Relations

Codeword

Liv Allen

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA NEVADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Velodyne Lidar

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 12/14/2021 06:48 AM/DISC: 12/14/2021 06:48 AM

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0