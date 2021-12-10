Eric Schulz, Former Rolls-Royce and Airbus Executive, Joins Reliable Robotics as Strategic Advisor

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--

Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft system development, today announced the addition of aerospace industry veteran Eric Schulz as the newest member of its Advisory Board. On a path towards certification and commercialization of its Remotely Operated Aircraft System and on the heels of recent funding, the company is ramping up recruiting global talent to its team. Schulz brings relevant commercial and operational expertise and joins the esteemed Advisory Board at Reliable Robotics alongside prominent aviation leaders:

David Neeleman, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, Founder and Chairman of Azul and Founder of JetBlue and WestJet

John Rodgerson, President and CEO of Azul and former JetBlue Executive

Charles Graham, Chairman of ASL Aviation Holdings and former CEO Global Aviation of DHL Express

Trey Urbahn, Founder of Breeze Airways and former Executive at TAP Portugal, Azul and Priceline.com

“Advancing our go-to-market plans while protecting our growing intellectual property is of paramount importance,” said Myles Goeller, Chief Business Officer, Reliable Robotics. “Eric’s rare ability to blend strategy and a detailed understanding of engineering and certification challenges will provide valuable support in these areas as we scale.”

Schulz has led aerospace companies through complex strategic, financial and engineering issues, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer for Airbus. At Rolls-Royce, he served as President of Civil Aerospace with full P&L and leadership responsibilities for the $10 billion-plus business and was a regular invitee of the Board. As Chief Operating Officer of Civil Aerospace for the company, he ran Programs, Engineering and Manufacturing. Schulz began his 35-year career in engineering at Aerospatiale and subsequently held senior management positions at aerospace supplier Goodrich, and airlines including UTA, Air France, AOM and Air Liberté-British Airways. Schulz currently runs an aerospace consultancy practice, SHZ Consulting.

“Throughout aviation history, there have been advancements that have radically changed our lives,” said Schulz. “Reliable Robotics is on the verge of transforming the industry with autonomous aircraft technology, and I’m excited to join as the team brings to market a more efficient, affordable and sustainable way to deliver everyday commercial goods and critical supplies.”

About Reliable Robotics

Reliable Robotics launched in 2017 to bring certified autonomous vehicles to commercial aviation as soon as possible. The company’s automation system enables remote operation of any aircraft type and expands access to more locations. Reliable’s vision is to transform the way we move goods and people around the planet with safer, more convenient and more affordable air transportation. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and has a distributed global workforce. Learn more and see job openings at https://reliable.co

