Eurazeo Leads a Majority Investment in Beekman 1802, a High Growth Clean Beauty Brand

Eurazeo leads majority investment in Beekman 1802, a clean beauty brand offering premium skincare and body care products that harness the benefits of goat milk.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--

Eurazeo, a leading global investment group, today announced it is acquiring a controlling stake in Beekman 1802, a high growth clean beauty brand offering a line of premium skincare and body care products that leverage microbiome science and harness the benefits of goat milk. Eurazeo is investing $62 million out of a total of $92 million to acquire a majority stake alongside co-investors Cohesive Capital Partners and the Cherng Family Trust. The investment marks Eurazeo’s Brands team continued momentum as a value added partner to North American and European consumer brands, with over $600 million invested since 2017.

Founded in 2009 by Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell in Sharon Springs, New York, Beekman has grown into a successful omnichannel brand with a diverse array of beauty wellness products. Beekman’s commitment to sustainability, kindness, authenticity, and community, is a key differentiator in today’s $9 billion global prestige skincare market.

Eurazeo’s investment will support the continued expansion of Beekman 1802 across multiple channels, categories, and geographies, leveraging and further enhancing the brand’s storytelling capabilities and products. As part of Eurazeo’s investment, Marc Rey, former CEO of Shiseido Americas, will join the Company’s Board of Directors as Chairman, alongside Adrianne Shapira, Managing Director, and George Birman, Principal at Eurazeo.

Adrianne Shapira, Managing Director, Brands, said:

“Brent, Josh and the entire Beekman team have created a truly special brand that resonates with today’s beauty consumers seeking aspirational yet accessible products that are clean and effective. With kindness at its core, Beekman is also spreading beauty from within. We are thrilled to partner with Beekman to propel their next chapter of growth, leveraging our deep industry expertise to help them reach consumers on a global scale in the years ahead.”

Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, Beekman 1802 co-founders, added:

“When we started Beekman 1802 over a decade ago, we were focused on helping our community; over the years we have been fortunate to grow that community near and far through our unique products that are kind to sensitive skin and our use of Kindness as a framework for wellness and well-being. Today we couldn’t be more excited to embark on Beekman’s next journey together with Eurazeo, a partner with strong brand building expertise that will help us grow our community of neighbors and spread kindness globally.”

Marc Rey, Incoming Chairman of Beekman 1802, said:

“The beauty industry continues to be marked by tremendous innovation and growth as consumers seek products and brands that are both effective and clean. Beekman’s powerful combination of being a truly authentic brand with excellent products and strong leadership is a winning one, and I look forward to supporting its growth by leveraging my global experience developing and leading iconic beauty brands.”

ABOUT BEEKMAN 1802

Beekman 1802 was born when founders, Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge, moved to the historic Beekman 1802 farm in rural Sharon Springs, NY. There they found a tightknit community and 100 goats looking for a home. Next thing you know, they became the world's biggest goat milk-based skincare company, earning the right to call themselves the first and only certified microbiome-friendly brand at Ulta stores for the moisturizing, exfoliation, and nourishing properties of the goat milk found in their products across the board. With their Clinically Kind® approach to skincare that's clinically tested, scientifically proven, and made for sensitive skin, they have long proven, There's Beauty in Kindness™.

For more information, visit Beekman1802.com and @Beekman1802 on social media.

ABOUT EURAZEO

  • Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of €27.0 billion in Assets Under Management, including €19.2 billion from third parties, invested in over 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, real estate and private debt expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 350 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.
  • Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan and Madrid
  • Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

 

