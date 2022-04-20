 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EXPLAINER: How cryptocurrencies work (and how they don't)

  • 0
Cryptocurrency Mining Energy Use

A no trespassing sign is seen near a coal-fired power plant that also houses a cryptocurrency "mining" operation that relies on the plant's energy, on April 20, 2022, in Hardin, Mont. Marathon Digital Holdings has thousands of computers on the site and is planning to relocate to Texas to use power from a wind farm.

 Matthew Brown - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The first and most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, launched more than a decade ago. Yet for all the relentless buzz, relatively few are well versed in cryptocurrencies or the blockchain, the technology on which they're built.

Despite the evangelizing by and rising profile of some investors, a 2021 poll by Pew Research Center found that just 16% of Americans said they have ever invested in cryptocurrencies. That broadened to 31% between the ages of 18 and 29 and to 43% of men in that age range.

If you're not among those percentages, you might view these currencies with skepticism and may have avoided trying to understand the lingo or the technology.

People are also reading…

But as cryptocurrencies and related technologies reach into politics, intertwine with the larger economy and impact the environment, everyone could use a sense of what they are, how they work and their pitfalls and potential.

I WANT TO SOUND SMART. IS IT “BLOCKCHAIN” OR “THE BLOCKCHAIN?"

It depends on usage. “Blockchain technology” is acceptable to refer to the computer code that records cryptocurrency transactions (and can be used for other things; stay with us). Standing alone, just call it the blockchain — even though there are actually multiple (don't worry, we'll explain below).

WHAT IS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CRYPTOCURRENCIES AND THE BLOCKCHAIN?

Blockchains record cryptocurrency transactions in encrypted, digital records that live on servers all around the world. Some blockchains allow developers to build in applications and program contracts.

Also of note: Different cryptocurrencies are built on different blockchains. Bitcoin is built on the, well, bitcoin blockchain; ether is built on the ethereum blockchain. There now are some cryptocurrencies or tokens that are essentially built on top of other cryptocurrencies — but at the most basic level, all cryptocurrencies refer back to a blockchain.

Blockchains also can be used to record other types of information — like property records or the origins of a food item.

MY HEAD HURTS. IS THERE A SIMPLER WAY TO THINK ABOUT THIS?

Fundamentally, cryptocurrencies are digital money. The blockchain is a database for recording transactions of said digital money. This digital money isn't backed by any government or institution.

HOW ARE CRYPTOCURRENCIES MADE?

Different cryptocurrencies have different digital architectures (code) so how they work varies. As an example, let’s use bitcoin, which is “mined.”

In the physical world, here’s how mining works: A specialized computer processor runs on electricity and produces an astonishing amount of noise and heat. In the digital world, that processor is competing to solve a mathematical puzzle. The computer that solves the puzzle first wins newly minted bitcoin. This design is part of the open source code created by the anonymous entity that launched bitcoin in 2009.

Mining has another purpose: In the course of solving the puzzle, the most recent bitcoin transactions — the sending and receiving of the currency — are recorded on the blockchain. The system design encourages participants to spend resources (in this case money and electricity) to help maintain the record of who owns which bitcoins.

Those with more computing power are more likely to win — so the design favors well-resourced groups that can put together a lot of these specialized computers and supply them with electricity as cheaply as possible.

As a kind of check, the system is also designed to increase the difficulty of solving the mathematical puzzle as more computers compete to do so. At the same time, the amount of bitcoin successful miners win decreases automatically at predetermined intervals. Together that means entities that got into mining quite early made out with more bitcoin in return for spending fewer resources.

I THINK I ACTUALLY GOT THAT. NOW WHAT IS THIS ABOUT DECENTRALIZATION?

An additional feature of the blockchain’s design is that the record of transactions is held on many computers that together form a global network. These computers — or nodes — constantly check with each other to confirm their records’ accuracy. The replication of these records across the network is part of what prevents an incorrect or fake transaction from being logged.

Together, the decentralized and open source nature of the blockchain means that no one and no institution can control it. But actors like governments and large corporations still can limit access in certain circumstances. China outlawed cryptocurrency trading in September 2021 because of concerns they could weaken control over the financial system and were facilitating crime. More recently, a major cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, stopped processing purchases made with certain credit cards issued in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

WHOA. SO HOW SECURE IS THE BLOCKCHAIN?

Cryptocurrency buffs consider it pretty hard to hack — that's part of its appeal. Again though, it depends which platform you're talking about.

The bitcoin blockchain has not been compromised to date, but the second largest blockchain and cryptocurrency, ethereum, faced a major crisis in 2016 stemming from a software vulnerability. While the ethereum blockchain itself was not hacked, some $50 million in ether was stolen.

Many cryptocurrency-related services and technologies have been hacked or simply exploited by their designers to deceive and steal from participants.

Cryptocurrency exchanges — where people can trade cryptocurrencies for traditional currencies — have been compromised multiple times, with digital bank robbers clearing out the accounts. Memorably, in 2018, the CEO of a cryptocurrency exchange died without relaying a crucial passcode, effectively locking customers out of millions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrencies.

Consumers have few recovery options, whether they're a victim of a scam or security breach or have simply forgotten their digital wallet's password. There is no password reset or insurance in the preprogrammed, decentralized system.

In short, the investments are backed by few protections. U.S. prosecutors do pursue outright criminal behavior, like false advertising or stealing, but if the value of a new cryptocurrency token plummets and does not recover, that money is lost. Even the value of bitcoin, which some proponents call “digital gold,” is extremely volatile.

A final thought: Cryptocurrencies remain criminals’ payment of choice. Illegal drugs or other barred commodities are often exchanged for cryptocurrency, which can be transferred across distances more easily than cash and can be harder for prosecutors to trace. But for most cryptocurrencies, the record of who owns what is publicly visible, forcing criminals to become savvier in order to effectively launder cryptocurrencies obtained through theft, scams or ransomware attacks.

WHERE DOES THE “VALUE” OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES COME FROM?

This age-old question — who decides what a buck is worth? — is further complicated with cryptocurrencies. Unlike traditional currencies, no government, central bank or physical asset backs cryptocurrencies.

Their values are based on people’s faith in them, as determined by the market. Backers hope that more and more people will want a digital currency that is relatively free from government oversight — and that, as people sink resources into cryptocurrencies, their value will increase over time.

Also unlike traditional currencies, some cryptocurrencies function both as an investment and a potential unit of exchange. Some buy it hoping they can eventually sell it for a profit. Others might use a fraction of a bitcoin to, say, get a firecracker pork burrito at New Hampshire's Taco Beyondo.

WHAT ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS?

Cryptocurrency mining consumes a great deal of energy. One peer-reviewed study calculated that, as of November 2018, bitcoin's annual electricity consumption was 45.8 terawatt hours, comparable to Hong Kong's net electricity consumption in 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

That doesn't even take into account energy consumed by other cryptocurrencies. And bitcoin’s energy consumption has increased annually: The Bitcoin Mining Council estimated the cryptocurrency consumed 220 terawatt hours of energy in 2021.

When judging the environmental impacts of cryptocurrencies, it’s important to consider the electricity's source. Miners want electricity at the lowest cost, which sometimes leads them to polluting energy sources like coal. Other times, can they find the cheapest energy from renewable sources like hydroelectric dams. It really comes down to location. Those variables make it complicated to calculate cryptocurrencies' exact energy consumption and environmental impacts.

Environmental impacts also include the energy used to cool computer processors, which heat up as they work, as well as the electronic waste produced as miners upgrade their equipment and discard older models or broken units.

WHAT’S A NONFUNGELLA ... A NONFUNGLEABLE ... WHAT’S AN NFT?

For everyone’s sake, let’s keep this short. Nonfungible tokens are basically any digital item — like an image or video — that has been recorded on the blockchain to show who owns it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

A global computer chip shortage has made it harder for consumers to get their hands on cars, computers and other modern-day necessities. Congress is looking to boost chip manufacturing and research in the United States with billions of federal dollars. Both the House and the Senate have passed major legislation on the matter. The bills are one of the final opportunities before the November elections for lawmakers to show  they are addressing strained supply chains. But there are big differences between the two bills. Democrats will need support from at least 10 Republican senators to get a bill signed into law.

Asian shares mixed after tech-led rally on Wall Street

Asian shares mixed after tech-led rally on Wall Street

Stocks are mixed in Asia after a rally on Wall Street led by technology stocks. Share benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney but fell in Shanghai. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq shook off an early loss and added 2.2%. Treasury yields continued their climb, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.94%. The dollar remained at a 20-year high against the Japanese yen, reflecting a divergence between interest rates in the U.S. and in Japan, where the central bank has kept its key rate at minus 0.1%. 

Poland: Coal mine explosions kill 5, injure more than 20

Poland: Coal mine explosions kill 5, injure more than 20

Authorities in Poland say two underground methane explosions at a coal mine killed five people and injured more than 20. Poland's prime minister said the first blast took place early Wednesday at the Pniowek mine in Pawlowice. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says a rescue operation was launched immediately but a second explosion occurred about three hours after the first, severing communication with some of the rescuers. Seven people remain missing. Doctors say some of the hospitalized patients have life-threatening injuries, including burns to their lungs and large areas of their bodies. The mine that is operated by the Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, or JSW, mining company. Prosecutors have opened an investigation. 

Gov. Evers releases Wisconsin's first clean energy plan

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has released the state's first clean energy plan, a proposal that he says will lower energy bills, fight climate change by investing in clean energy technologies and possibly create up to 40,000 jobs. The plan released Tuesday is a blueprint for meeting the Democratic governor’s goal of carbon-free electricity generation by 2050 and helping meet the state’s commitment to cutting half of all greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Evers billed the plan as a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and reinvest some of the roughly $14 billion a year spent on imported coal, petroleum, gas and other energy sources.

Energy tech company to build WVa plant, employ up to 500

An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will employ up to 500 workers. Frontieras North American announced Wednesday the plant in Mason County will process more than 2.7 million tons of coal annually. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year. Frontieras is based on Scottsdale, Arizona, and is a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences. The company says its processing technology produces a cleaner-burning version of coal. Frontieras CEO and co-founder Matthew McKean says the West Virginia site will allow the company to receive and ship its products worldwide.

Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

A cybersecurity rights group says the phones of dozens of pro-independence supporters in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia, including the elected regional chief, were hacked with controversial spyware available only to governments. Citizen Lab says its large-scale investigation found that at least 65 individuals were targeted or infected with what it calls “mercenary spyware” sold by two Israeli companies. Catalonia’s independence movement has produced Spain's deepest political crisis in decades. Citizen Lab said it could not find conclusive evidence to attribute the hacking to a specific entity but said circumstantial evidence points to some ties to Spanish authorities. The Israeli company NSO Group said the allegations were “not related to NSO products.”

Singapore and New Zealand to jointly tackle climate change

Singapore and New Zealand will cooperate on green technologies in the fight against climate change. The joint efforts will be part of the new climate change and green economy pillar added to Singapore and New Zealand’s enhanced partnership. Prime Ministers Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore and Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand said the initiative will involve adopting low-carbon and green technologies. Ardern arrived in Singapore on Monday for a three-day official visit to meet with Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob as well as Lee. Both countries also condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as “staunch supporters” of international law. 

Oklahoma governor seeks massive incentives to lure company

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is asking lawmakers to approve a massive package of financial incentives to help lure an unnamed company to the state. Stitt made the request at a news conference on Monday. He told reporters he was prohibited from naming the company or the total cost of the package. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported last week, citing unnamed sources, that Panasonic Corp. was looking at both Kansas and Texas as a potential location for a factory to produce electric-vehicle batteries for Tesla and other vehicle makers. Kansas earlier this year authorized more than $1 billion in state incentives in hopes of attracting a $4 billion project.

Watch Now: Related Video

How long to EV batteries last?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News