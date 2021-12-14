 Skip to main content
AP

FANUC America’s New Mobile Apps for CNC Product and Maintenance Support

FANUC America's New Mobile Apps for CNC Product and Maintenance Support

With the new FANUC CNC Alarms App, just one of the many mobile apps released, maintenance workers will no longer have to page through manuals to decipher an alarm message from a control.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--

FANUC America, a leading automation solutions provider, releases a suite of new mobile apps for quicker delivery of vital information. The CNC Comparison, the CNC Functions Catalog and the CNC Alarms set of apps provide key FANUC product information in a user-friendly way.

With the new FANUC CNC Alarms App, just one of the many mobile apps released, maintenance workers will no longer have to page through manuals to decipher an alarm message from a control. (Graphic: FANUC America Corporation)

The CNC Comparison and the CNC Functions Catalog are two newly created apps designed to help easily evaluate the vast array of FANUC CNC products available. The FANUC CNC Comparison App is a convenient way to compare and contrast the wide variety of FANUC CNCs. For a deeper dive into the extensive selection of FANUC components, functions and software, users can download the CNC Functions Catalog App.

For quicker troubleshooting, the FANUC CNC Alarms App helps identify alarm codes from the various controls. Maintenance workers will no longer have to page through manuals to decipher an alarm message with the CNC Alarms App.

“We know the nature of manufacturing work is changing and having easy access to information from mobile devices is crucial,” says Paul Webster, Director of Factory Automation Engineering for FANUC America. “With multiple generations working in the manufacturing field, we believe it’s important to deliver information via the tools many workers are now using.”

The CNC Comparison, CNC Functions Catalog and CNC Alarms Mobile Apps are available to download now in the Apple Store and Google Play.

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan and provides industry-leading robotics, CNC systems and factory automation. From small shops to large assembly operations, companies rely on FANUC automation to improve productivity, increase quality, maximize profits and maintain a competitive edge.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 and has facilities located throughout the Americas. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: www.fanucamerica.com. Also, connect with us on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CONTACT: FANUC America Corporation Media Contact:Factory Automation: Debra Schug

CNC Strategic Communications Specialist

T: 847.898.5673

E:debra.schug@fanucamerica.comRobotics: Cathy Powell

Public Relations and Communications Manager

FANUC America Corporation

T: 248-377-7570

E:cathy.powell@fanucamerica.com

SOURCE: FANUC America Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

