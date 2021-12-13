LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it has started foundation construction for all remaining production areas at its Hanford, California manufacturing plant, including body, propulsion, warehouse, and vehicle assembly. Interior foundation work in the production area is now well advanced, major mechanical systems, including electrical and plumbing, are being installed now, and FF will begin installation of production and assembly equipment soon.

Faraday Future Reaches Production Milestone #3 with the Start of Construction for All Remaining Production Areas at Hanford Plant (Photo: Business Wire)

“Reaching the start of our third production milestone is an important feat for the company, keeping production of the next generation of intelligent techluxury EVs on-schedule,” said FF Vice President of Manufacturing, Matt Tall. “Ensuring exemplary foundational construction is key, as the FF 91 manufacturing strategy calls for cutting-edge technology and the ability to personalize the vehicle, setting FF apart from traditional OEM mass production.”

FF is building out a state-of-the-art facility that uses highly skilled craftsmanship and leading-edge automated production processes to rival the top luxury automakers of the world. Since going public in July, FF has now reached three of its seven production milestones, including completing installation of pilot equipment in the FF pre-production build area and completing work to secure a Certificate of Occupancy, clearing the path for FF pre-production builds at the Hanford plant.

Now, FF has reached the start of its third production milestone at the Hanford plant, with more to come including:

Milestone #3 (reached): Start foundation construction for all remaining production areas including body, propulsion, warehouse and vehicle assembly.

Milestone #4: Pre-production builds for final engineering validation and certification vehicles.

Milestone #5: Start all major mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems to support equipment installation.

Milestone #6: Complete construction and equipment installation in final vehicle manufacturing areas.

Final Milestone: SOP - summer 2022.

“FF has secured the resources needed, and has a detailed plan to adopt a bespoke, high-quality, luxury-focused production setup at our Hanford plant,” said FF Global CEO Dr. Carsten Breitfeld. “The benefit of building from the ground up is that we can implement innovation throughout the production process, building more confidence that FF will deliver the FF 91 Futurist on time next year.”

The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent techluxury EVs. They are high-performance EVs, all-ability cars and ultimate robotic vehicles that allow users to experience a third internet living space beyond their home and office.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Since its inception, Faraday Future has implemented numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, profit model, user ecosystem, and governance structure. On July 22, 2021, Faraday Future was listed on NASDAQ with the new company name “Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.”, and the ticker symbols “FFIE” for its Class A common stock and “FFIEW” for its warrants. The “I” in FFIE stands for Intelligent and Internet and the “E” stands for Ecosystem and Electric. FF is not just an EV company, but also an internet and technology company, an AI product company, a software company, and a user ecosystem company. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the ultimate intelligent techluxury brand positioning, Faraday Future’s first flagship product FF 91 Futurist is equipped with exceptional product power. It is not just a high-performance EV, an all-ability car, and an ultimate robotic vehicle, but also the third internet living space.

