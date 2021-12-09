Fawesome Adds New Iconic Blockbusters and Jinglelicious Holiday Titles This December

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--

Future Today’s flagship Movies & TV channel, Fawesome, today announced the December addition of hundreds of new streaming titles and Hollywood’s biggest stars as well as quintessential summer blockbusters such as The Hunt for Red October, Galaxy Quest and From Dusk Till Dawn.

“We are so proud of Fawesome, which has become an easy to find and easy to watch top viewed streaming service. These titles are perfect for the holiday season when families come together to watch movies,” said Vikrant Mathur at Future Today. “We know our audiences will love these new Hollywood blockbuster titles and Holiday classics. And we are just getting started, 2022 is going to be a gigantic year for Fawesome.”

Additional films coming to Fawesome include fan favorites such as: Quentin Tarantino’s From Dusk Till Dawn; Galaxy Quest with Tim Allen and Sigourney Weaver; Sean Connery in The Hunt for Red October; Bride and Prejudice with Martin Henderson and Aishwarya Rai ; The Big Short starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling; Jennifer Connelly and Ben Kingsley in House of Sand and Fog; The Kite Runner based on the novel by Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini ; Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton in Morning Glory (2010); and The Soloist starring Jamie Foxx and Robert Downey Jr.

Fawesome’s Jinglelicious titles include: Christmas Comes Home starring Billy Ray Cyrus; Naughty & Nice; Brian Cox in The Secret of the Nutcracker;12 Dog Days till Christmas; Back to Christmas; Christmas with The Andersons; Girlfriends of Christmas Past; Holly's Holiday; March Sisters at Christmas; Married by Christmas; My Dad is Scrooge; and My Santa.

Fawesome is Future Today’s premier, free ad-supported VOD and linear channel for popular movies and TV series from major studios as well as independents, spanning more than 10,000 titles from 25 genres, such as action, thrillers, true crime, comedy, family, sports, horror and more. Viewers have 24/7 access to exciting content – including its library of thousands of hit movies and TV shows – no subscription, no cost, in an easy to navigate program guide.

Future Today launched its first streaming app on Roku in 2011 and has experienced more than 500% growth since 2017 and 85% growth in viewership year-over-year. The company launched its first OTT channel in 2011 and has since grown to operate hundreds of content channels with over 110 million app installs, and manages a library of more than 240,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation and kids.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – FilmRise, Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here.

About Fawesome

Fawesome offers over 10,000 movies and shows across 25+ genres, entirely free to viewers with no subscription, credit card or account required. Watch free and awesome HD movies, popular TV shows, Comedy, Food, Travel, Health and Lifestyle content, available on every major OTT platform and streaming device, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and android devices. Learn more about Fawesome here.

