Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces that its 5G module FG360-NA has been successfully certified by T-Mobile. The module is now qualified to provide wireless connection services under T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network, helping to further enable 5G applications like FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) in the US market.

Fibocom FG360-NA Module Certified by T-Mobile: A Better Choice for FWA Broadband Connectivity Solution (Graphic: Fibocom)

“We are proud to see our 5G module FG360-NA being certified by T-Mobile. The module is now fully capable to be deployed in the US IoT market. Fibocom will continue to enable industry digital transformation with our advanced 5G technology,” said Gene Santana, VP of Overseas Carriers Certification Dept., Fibocom.

Based on the World's 1st FWA CPE customized 5G SOC chipset, MediaTek T750, Fibocom’s FG360-NA module supports 5G NR Sub-6 band with up to 4.67 Gbps on the downlink and 1.25 Gbps on the uplink theoretically, enabling exciting 5G speed experience. It is worth noting that, integrated with MediaTek T750, the FG360-NA module has high integration and excellent performance that cover global main frequency band & ENDC (with NA and EAU Skus). Supporting 5G standalone network (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, the module is also backward compatible with LTE/WCDMA network standards, which helps to reduce investment complexity in the initial stage of 5G construction.

Coming with a built-in quad-core, 2GHz ARM Cortex-A55 CPU, Fibocom’s FG360-NA module supports 5G Sub-6GHz 2CC CA (Carrier Aggregation) up to 200MHz frequency to improve the utilization of spectrum resources and ensure an extended 5G coverage. The FG360-NA module allows end devices to enjoy the full benefits of high-speed 5G + Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, such as Wi-Fi 6 AX1800, AX3600 (Mainstream), AX4200 and AX6000 configurations. The module also supports GNSS, including GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and QZSS.

The Fibocom 5G module FG360-NA has a rich extension of interfaces including 2.5Gbps SGMII, USB 3.1/3.0/2.0, PCIe 3.0, GPIO, I2S, UIM and so on. At present, Fibocom’s FG360 module series has been globally certified by FCC/ CE/ PTCRB, and the commercial samples of FG360 are ready for massive production.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT (Internet of Things), as well as the first stock-listed (Stock Code:300638) wireless module provider in China. We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With over two decades' engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of independently developing high-performance wireless communication modules including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, Automotive, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, GNSS, etc. Besides reliable, convenient, safe and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we are also geared to customize the best and optimal IoT modules and solutions catering to your special requirements.

