AP

Ford turns timber harvest into donation to fire department

GLENDALE, Ky. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. has awarded a volunteer fire department more than $40,000 raised from the sale of timber harvested at the future site of twin electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky.

The donation to the Glendale Volunteer Fire Department totaled $41,589, increasing the department’s annual average budget of $80,000 by more than 50%, Ford said.

“It’s awesome that they are willing to help out the fire department, to help our community,” said Dave Black, Glendale volunteer fire chief.

Site prep has included the removal of necessary trees on the Kentucky property. Trees removed from construction sites often are mulched, but the construction team at Glendale saw an opportunity for the maple, oak and black walnut logs to help the community.

Part of the donation has been used to purchase an ATV to help the department fight remote fires. The donation also will be used to maintain equipment and help the department update firefighting gear.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

