 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

German authorities seize spyware firm FinFischer's accounts

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have seized accounts belonging to the spyware company FinFischer amid an investigation into whether it broke export laws by selling its products to authoritarian governments.

Munich prosecutors confirmed Monday that the company's accounts were impounded, though the measure will have no immediate effect because FinFischer is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

Human rights groups accuse the Munich-based company of supplying Turkey, Egypt and Myanmar with trojan software known as FinSpy that could be used to eavesdrop on dissidents.

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights and others argue that exporting such software outside the European Union requires prior authorization, which was not issued.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks

Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Russian officials, including hackers with a government intelligence agency, have been charged with the malicious hacking of critical infrastructure around the globe including the U.S. energy and aviation sectors between 2012 and 2018, the U.S. Justice Department and British Foreign Office announced.

EXPLAINER: What made North Korea test giant new ICBM?

EXPLAINER: What made North Korea test giant new ICBM?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In firing an almost cartoonishly massive intercontinental ballistic missile into space, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has turned back the clock to the “fire and fury” days of 2017 as he revives nuclear brinkmanship aimed at pressuring the United States to accept his country as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions.

Engineers build a robot to perform surgery without a doctor

Engineers build a robot to perform surgery without a doctor

BALTIMORE (AP) — In a high-tech lab on Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus in Baltimore, engineers have been building a robot that may be able to stitch back together the broken vessels in your belly and at some point maybe your brain, no doctor needed.

Crypto aid for Ukraine: innovation or just a sideshow?

Crypto aid for Ukraine: innovation or just a sideshow?

NEW YORK (AP) — Ukraine, which has waged a staunch defense against Russian invasion, says it has pioneered a new source of financial support: People around the world who have donated millions of dollars directly to its war effort via cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

US, EU sign data transfer deal to ease privacy concerns

US, EU sign data transfer deal to ease privacy concerns

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and United States made a breakthrough in their yearslong battle over the privacy of data that flows across the Atlantic with a preliminary agreement Friday that paves the way for Europeans' personal information to be stored in the U.S.

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News