 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Germany: 2 oil storage and supply firms hit by cyberattack

  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — Two companies involved in storing and supplying oil and other materials said Tuesday they have been hit by a cyberattack that has impacted operations in Germany.

Oiltanking GmbH Group and Mabanaft Group on Saturday discovered what they called a “cyber incident affecting our IT systems” and launched an investigation together with external specialists, the companies said in an emailed statement. They did not elaborate on the nature of the incident or address who might be responsible, and said they are working to understand its “full scope.”

They said that Oiltanking GmbH Group — which operates storage tank terminals for oil, gas and chemicals — is still operating all terminals in all global markets. But facilities at Oiltanking Deutschland GmbH, a separate entity that operates all terminals in Germany and is part of Mabanaft, are “operating with limited capacity.”

Mabanaft's German branch “has also declared force majeure for the majority of its inland supply activities in Germany,” the statement said. The company is an importer, wholesaler and supplier of heating oil, gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other oil products.

People are also reading…

The companies said that they are working “to restore operations to normal in all our terminals as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Housework or sleep? Study says it depends when you were born

Housework or sleep? Study says it depends when you were born

When Gen Xer Amy Rottier went shopping for her young children two decades ago, she drove to a mall and browsed for what she needed. Her millennial daughter, Helen, who is studying for a doctorate and doesn't have children, buys anything she needs with a click on her iPad.

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

A 50-year-old bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report, but transportation officials and engineering experts cautioned that doesn’t necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation.

Albuquerque mayor pleads with lawmakers to help with crime

Albuquerque mayor pleads with lawmakers to help with crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller told a panel of state lawmakers Friday that they need to help New Mexico's largest city deal with its persistent crime problems by clearing the way for the most violent defendants to be kept behind bars pending trial.

IMF urges El Salvador to scale back its Bitcoin push

IMF urges El Salvador to scale back its Bitcoin push

NEW YORK (AP) — The International Monetary Fund said Friday that El Salvador should dissolve the $150 million trust fund it created when it made the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender and return any of those unused funds to its treasury.

Shadegg picks experts to review county election data

PHOENIX (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. John Shadegg has selected three cybersecurity experts who will examine routers and network data used by Maricopa County as part of state Senate Republicans' review of the 2020 election.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Olive oil may lower your risk of disease & death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News