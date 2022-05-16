 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Get on your bike: Coldplay hopes to lead with a green tour

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — It's often said that fans at live concerts give the band a jolt of electricity. Coldplay wants to literally harness that.

The pop superstars have added kinetic dance floors and energy-storing stationary bikes to their latest world tour, encouraging fans to help power the show as they dance or spin.

It's part of a larger push to make the tour more environmentally friendly. The band — whose songs include the appropriately titled “Higher Power” — has pledged to be as sustainable and low-carbon as possible, hoping to cut their CO2 emissions by 50%.

“You don’t want to come across as being overly earnest. This stuff is really good fun as well,” said bassist Guy Berryman. “That's the way it will bed in, if people see it less as a sort of onerous responsibility and more as a kind of opportunity to do something fun and it’s a benefit to the environment and to the whole concert experience.”

Each kinetic dance floor can hold dozens of people, with electricity created when movement is made on them. The band has pre-show contests to see which group of fans can generate the most power, fueled by “Jump Around” by House of Pain.

People are also reading…

And each of the bikes — a minimum of 15 but can be scaled up depending on the venue size — can generate an average of 200 watts of energy, captured in batteries that run elements of the show.

Coldplay is just one music act working to reduce effects of the climate footprints of their tours, a list that includes Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, The Lumineers, Dave Matthews Band, Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5, John Mayer, Lorde, The Chicks, Jason Isbell and The 1975.

“The relationship that musicians have with millions of their fans is unlike any other relationship of any other public figure. It can be a walking, talking example," said Adam Gardner, founder and co-executive director of Reverb, a nonprofit that helps bands make their concerts greener. It is not helping Coldplay's tour.

The artists are reflecting an overall push in the entertainment sphere — from sports teams to toy manufacturers — to reduce their carbon footprints. A study by Live Nation found 82% of live musicgoers said they strive to maintain an environmentally sustainable lifestyle.

“Being green is not a charitable sort of self-flagellating, holier-than-thou exercise. It’s a good business model. That’s what we’d like to show,” said Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin. Added guitarist Jonny Buckland: “It has to work.”

The efforts involve everything from providing more plant-based food options at concessions and eliminating single-use plastic to rethinking transportation — the most environmentally taxing aspect of tours — for both musicians and fans.

Eilish has pledged to eliminate an estimated 35,000 single-use water bottles from her tour and only serves vegetarian food backstage. The band Massive Attack is traveling by train, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” merchandise is sustainably dyed and 100% organic cotton.

Mendes has pledged to reduce his tour’s environmental impact and emissions by 50% per show, employing sustainable fabrics in tour hoodies and T-shirts, staying at hotels that commit to net zero emissions, eliminating plastic and using sustainable aviation fuel. Styles' recent tour had battery recycling centers, and it donated unused hotel toiletries to shelters.

Coldplay plans to minimize air travel — but when flights are necessary, the band will opt for commercial over charter — and will use trains and electric vehicles whenever possible. Trucks will use alternative fuels like hydrotreated vegetable oil.

“We’ve looked at every aspect of the show because there isn’t one thing that you can do which makes an overall significant difference. It’s just basically all of these changes that you make add up to something overall more impressive,” said Berryman. “Hopefully it will have this ripple effect throughout our industry.”

The “Music of the Spheres” tour stage uses recycled steel, and the band hopes to deploy the world’s first tour battery system, made from 40 repurposed and recyclable BMW electric car batteries. The hope is to power the entire show from batteries, never needing the grid or diesel generators.

“We are very blessed that we have the resources to be able to do it because it’s very expensive to try these things for the first time,” said Martin. “We’re so privileged that we’re in a position where we can change.”

There's also biodegradable confetti, compostable wristbands for the audience, the use of solar panels and the backstage generator is powered by vegetable oil. All band merchandise is sustainably and ethically sourced and 10% of the tour’s net revenue will go to environmental organizations like The Ocean Cleanup and One Tree Planted.

“We’re trying to do this in a way that’s quite pragmatic and businesslike so that we don’t get written off as kind of left-wing nutcases. But it’s quite centrist and practical,” said Martin.

Coldplay drummer Will Champion said the new green technology may be helpful to other bands just starting out on tour and hopes all musical acts can share experiences of what works and what doesn't.

“The more this is out there and the more people are taking initiative and coming up with new ideas, the quicker it becomes industry standard,” he said. “When that tips to the point where it’s a no-brainer because it costs the same or less than traditional ways of doing it, that’s when the floodgates open and then we make significant change.”

But change hasn't always gone smoothly. Coldplay has been accused of greenwashing because it has partnered with Neste, which bills itself as the world’s largest producer of sustainable biofuels.

Transport and Environment, a Brussels-based environmental organization, said Neste has “documented links to deforestation and dubious biofuels,” like palm oil or its byproducts. But Neste responded that “conventional palm oil” was not used as a “raw material” in the Coldplay collaboration and it hopes to end use of conventional palm oil by 2023.

“They're trying their best,” said Transport and Environment senior director Carlos Calvo Ambel about Coldplay, “but maybe they picked the wrong consultant.”

Reverb, which has helped other bands navigate the complexities of being green since 2004, offers everything from free water stations to sourcing local organic and family farm food near the venue. The nonprofit has helped avoid the use of 4 million single-use water bottles since its start, it says.

“Our philosophy is that it’s not all or nothing. I think if we force people to do everything all at once, most of them will choose nothing,” said Gardner, who is also a touring musician with his band Guster.

“Some artists that we work with are ready to jump in full-on and others are looking at the things that they’re able to change right away. And I think the most important thing is to start.”

Coldplay isn't just pledging to reduce its own carbon footprint. It's also building incentives for its audience to do the same on the way to the venue.

There's a free app for fans that calculates and ranks different ways of traveling to the concert — car, public transport, taxi, bike and train, included — with rewards like discounts on merchandise for those who commit to taking more green-friendly trips. The band also hopes to make free local public transport to the gig available to fans in America and Europe.

“Everything in our show is really designed to bring everyone into the same group, singing together and wearing the wristbands. And this is just an extension of that. It makes us feel alive. It makes us feel part of a community,” said Martin.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Running Twitter may be much harder than Elon Musk thinks

Running Twitter may be much harder than Elon Musk thinks

On Tuesday, Elon Musk said he would reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump, who was booted in January 2021 for inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol, should he succeed in acquiring the social platform for $44 billion. But the day before, Musk also said he agrees with the European Union’s new Digital Services Act, a law that will require big tech companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook parent Meta to police their platforms more strictly for content like hate speech and disinformation. Critics say the apparent contradiction underscores the steep learning curve awaiting the world’s richest man once he encounters the complexity of Twitter’s content moderation policies.

Menaced by flames, nuclear lab peers into future of wildfire

Menaced by flames, nuclear lab peers into future of wildfire

Lighter winds allowed for the most intense aerial attack this week on multiple wildfires in New Mexico, including the biggest U.S. wildfire burning northeast of Santa Fe. In Southern California, where a fire that has destroyed at least 20 homes in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel, the mandatory evacuation area was scaled back Friday from 900 residences to 131. West of Santa Fe, residents remain on alert as a fire slowly creeps toward the city of Los Alamos. That's where scientists at a U.S. national security lab are charged with assessing apocalyptic threats, including wildfires. Public schools remained closed there Friday as many residents prepared for possible evacuations.

Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals

Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals

Spain’s government has fired the director of the country’s top intelligence agency following the hacking of politicians’ cellphones. The National Intelligence Center, or CNI, has been under fire for its role in spying on Catalan separatists. The agency also has faced criticism for taking a full year to discover that the handsets of the prime minister and other leading government officials were infiltrated with Pegasus spyware. Defense Minister Margarita Robles, who was among the hacking targets, announced after Cabinet meeting that Paz Esteban would be relieved as CNI director. Esteban’s replacement will be Esperanza Casteleiro, “a woman who has worked for almost 40 years” at the intelligence agency, Robles said.

2 make deal, leaving just Kim Dotcom facing US extradition

2 make deal, leaving just Kim Dotcom facing US extradition

Two men charged by U.S. prosecutors with racketeering and other crimes for their involvement in the once wildly popular file-sharing website Megaupload say they have reached a deal that will see them avoid being extradited to the U.S. in exchange for facing charges in New Zealand. The deal by former Megaupload officers Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk means that only Megaupload’s flamboyant founder Kim Dotcom, who also lives in New Zealand, still faces the possibility of extradition to the U.S. in the long-running case. U.S. authorities shut down Megaupload in 2012, saying it raked in at least $175 million, mainly from people using it to illegally download songs, television shows and movies.

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

A U.S. official familiar with the project says South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce its plans next week to build a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia. Hyundai is finalizing the anticipated announcement as Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week for the first Asia visit of his presidency. Georgia sources say Hyundai will invest more than $7 billion and hire as many as 8,500 employees. The sources spoke anonymously, citing a lack of authorization to comment. The announcement would come days before Georgia's primary election with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp trying to fend off a challenge from ex-U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

4 ways to protect your small business from cyberattacks

4 ways to protect your small business from cyberattacks

Compared with larger companies, many small businesses have fewer resources to dedicate to cybersecurity, leaving them vulnerable to the ever-evolving tactics of cybercriminals. To protect themselves from cyberthreats, business owners should evaluate their online systems to understand where their data lives and what information needs to be kept safe. Small businesses should also implement cybersecurity best practices, like requiring multifactor authentication and installing firewalls and antivirus software, as well as invest in cyber insurance. Receiving basic cybersecurity training can help business owners and employees learn to identify common threats and establish online safety guidelines.

England's crypto club takes plunge into the unknown

England's crypto club takes plunge into the unknown

An American consortium has bought an English soccer team with the ultimate aim of winning the Premier League title. Some would say there is nothing especially new there but there is a huge catch when it comes to the recent purchase of Crawley Town. The unheralded fourth-division club located south of London has been bought by a group of investors pledging to “shake up the status quo” by using the world of cryptocurrency and “Web 3” technology to fuel the rise of a sports team. It’s a plunge into the unknown for Crawley and perhaps a sign of what's to come in soccer worldwide.

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

The Biden administration is taking the first steps to release $45 billion to ensure every U.S. resident has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028. The administration is inviting governors and other leaders Friday to start the application process. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is overseeing the distribution. Raimondo is traveling to North Carolina and says universal access to broadband internet would be akin to the electrification of rural America during the 1930s, a recognition the internet is a utility needed for U.S. residents to function in today’s economy. The funding is part of the $65 billion for broadband in the $1 trillion infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law last November.

Crypto comes to Washington. Will the millions buy influence?

Crypto comes to Washington. Will the millions buy influence?

Cryptocurrency tycoons are emerging as new power players in American politics. They're pouring millions of dollars into primary elections as they try to gain influence over lawmakers and other government officials. It's those lawmakers and officials who'll write laws or craft regulations overseeing the cryptocurrency industry. This year, for the first time, industry executives have flooded money into federal races, regardless of party. Records and interviews show them spending $20 million so far. Cryptocurrencies are a digital asset that can be traded over the internet without relying on the global banking system. They’re highly speculative and often lack transparency.

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology used to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission jointly issued guidance to employers to take care before using popular algorithmic tools meant to streamline the work of evaluating employees and job prospects but which could violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four perennial herbs you should plant in your garden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News