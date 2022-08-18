 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Google workers demand abortion protections, data privacy

  • Updated
  • 0
Google Abortion Petition

FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2019. Hundreds of Google employees are petitioning the company to extend its abortion healthcare benefits to contract workers and to strengthen privacy protections for Google users searching for abortion information online.

 Jeff Chiu - staff, AP

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of Google employees are petitioning the company to extend its abortion healthcare benefits to contract workers and to strengthen privacy protections for Google users searching for abortion information online.

Google parent company Alphabet had pledged to pay travel and other health care costs for employees seeking an out-of-state abortion and to help some workers relocate after the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the constitutional right to an abortion. The June decision overturning 1973′s Roe v. Wade ruling has paved the way for severe abortion restrictions or bans in nearly half of the U.S. states.

The benefits for abortion services offered by Google and other tech companies don’t cover contract workforces, which are common in the tech industry and often get paid less and have fewer perks than full-time employees.

People are also reading…

A letter signed by more than 650 employees and sent this week to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other Alphabet executives calls for the inclusion of contractors in those benefits.

It also demands that the company cease any political donations or lobbying of politicians or organizations "responsible for appointing the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and continue to infringe on other human rights issues related to voting access and gun control.”

The employees seek additional protection for Google users, such as by blocking advertisements that misleadingly direct users to anti-abortion “pregnancy crisis” centers.

The petition was organized by members of the Alphabet Workers Union, a labor union that's been trying to gain traction inside the company.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the petition Thursday. The company said in July it would start automatically purging information about users who visit abortion clinics or other places that could trigger legal problems. Users have always had the option to edit their location histories on their own, but Google said it will proactively do it for them as an added level of protection.

The employees' petition said the company should also institute immediate data privacy controls for all health-related activity, including abortion information, so that it “must never be saved, handed over to law enforcement, or treated as a crime.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Georgia to use $240M more in federal cash to build broadband

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.

Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?

Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?

A major economic bill headed to the president has “game-changing” incentives for the nuclear energy industry, experts say, and those tax credits are even more substantial if a facility is sited in a community with a coal plant that's closing. Among the many things the transformative bill could do, nuclear energy experts say, is spur more nuclear reactor projects like one Bill Gates is planning in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Companies designing and building the next generation of nuclear reactors could pick one of two new tax credits available to carbon-free electricity generators. Both include a 10-percentage point bonus for facilities sited in fossil fuel communities.

Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

Thundering gas-powered muscle cars will be closing in on their final Saturday-night cruises in the coming years. That's because automakers are replacing the vehicles with super-fast cars that run on batteries. Stellantis’ Dodge brand has long been the performance flag-bearer of the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler. Now it is officially moving toward electricity. On Wednesday night, Dodge unveiled a battery-powered Charger Daytona SRT concept car. One like it will be in showrooms in 2024 as the sun sets on some petroleum models. Other automakers are moving — or have moved — in the same direction.

Congress OKs Dems' climate, health bill, a Biden triumph

Congress OKs Dems' climate, health bill, a Biden triumph

Democrats have pushed their landmark climate and health care bill through Congress, handing an election-year victory to President Joe Biden. The House approved the bill over solid Republican opposition Friday, five days after the Senate did the same. The vote means a win for Biden that until late July seemed out of reach. The package is much smaller than Biden's original environment and social legislation that failed in Congress last year. But after long, bitter talks, Democrats agreed to a smaller but still substantive compromise. It includes Washington's biggest ever effort on climate change, pharmaceutical price curbs and tax boosts on big corporations, long-held party goals.

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military

The U.S. government will hold talks with Taiwan on a trade agreement in a sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy China claims as its own territory. The announcement comes after Beijing launched military drills that included firing missiles into the seas around Taiwan in an attempt to intimidate the island after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative made no mention of tension with Beijing but said the negotiations were meant to enhance trade and regulatory cooperation, a step that would entail closer official interaction.

Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500

Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, led by drops in big technology companies and erasing the S&P 500′s gains for the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. Wall Street was absorbing a mix of retail updates that showed inflation pressure continues to affect businesses and consumers, but also shows that spending remains strong. Target fell after reporting a plunge in profits. The government reported that retail sales were flat in July.

Musk tweet joking about buying Manchester United causes stir

Musk tweet joking about buying Manchester United causes stir

Elon Musk has caused a stir by tweeting that he was buying the English soccer team Manchester United. But several hours later on Wednesday, he said it was a joke. It comes as the billionaire Tesla CEO faces a legal battle in the U.S. after backing out of a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. With his billions and seemingly unlimited potential to buy the best soccer players in the world, Musk would have been a welcome prospect for many Man United fans who want to see the club back at the top of the game. Many fans oppose the current owners.

Which EVs qualify for new US tax credit? Websites offer help

Which EVs qualify for new US tax credit? Websites offer help

The U.S. government is moving forward with its plan to award new tax credits to electric vehicle purchasers. It's part of the rollout of a huge new climate, tax and healthcare law. Several new websites launched Tuesday to help people identify which vehicles qualify for the credits. Based on data submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, at least 31 new 2022 and 2023 models qualify for the tax credit. For starters, they must be made in North America to be eligible. President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday afternoon. It includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle.

Certification of Vermont primary election results delayed

The Vermont secretary of state's office says the certification of last week’s primary election results in Vermont has been delayed by a technical issue. The statewide and federal primary election canvassing was expected to take place Tuesday. The secretary of state’s office said a state software contractor has been unable to resolve a technology issue. It says the issue is affecting the office’s ability to produce reports from votes submitted by town and city clerks. The secretary of state's office says the delay does not impact its 100% confidence in the accuracy of the vote totals reported by town clerks.

Sweeping climate bill pushes American energy to go green

Sweeping climate bill pushes American energy to go green

Congress is poised to pass a transformative climate change fighting bill. Friday's vote would be the first major climate package in the U.S. and would include close to $375 billion in spending. Most of the bill is aimed at infusions of cash, subsidies and tax breaks to make green energy eventually so cheap it's nearly irresistible. It would slice U.S. carbon emissions by about 40%. This compromise bill comes 34 years after Congress was warned that climate change was a serious threat. Since then there have been 308 weather disasters that each cost $1 billion.

Watch Now: Related Video

How often do we really need to exercise?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News