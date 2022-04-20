 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Gov. Evers releases Wisconsin's first clean energy plan

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has released Wisconsin's first clean energy plan, a proposal that he said would lower energy bills, fight climate change by investing in clean energy technologies and possibly create up to 40,000 jobs.

The plan is a blueprint for meeting the Democratic governor's goal of carbon-free electricity generation by 2050 and helping meet the state’s commitment to cutting half of all greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Evers billed the plan released Tuesday as a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and reinvest some of the roughly $14 billion a year spent on imported coal, petroleum, gas and other energy sources, protecting both natural resources and residents’ pocketbooks.

However, the plan released in an election year is just a recommendation. Evers initially called for it in a 2019 executive order.

People are also reading…

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest industry lobbying group, called the plan “unaffordable” and “unrealistic,” claiming it would lead to higher energy prices.

Clean Wisconsin called on state agencies, utilities and lawmakers to act on the recommendations “and create the energy-independent Wisconsin all our communities deserve.”

The plan calls for:

— promoting clean energy technology by expanding incentives in the state’s $100 million ratepayer-funded Focus on Energy program.

— updating emission goals for electricity generation and leveraging existing government programs to support renewable energy and help businesses develop new technologies.

— reducing energy demand across all sectors through new energy efficiency standards and increased funding for Focus on Energy.

— updating commercial building codes.

— using local and low-carbon building materials, scaling up renewable heating and cooling, and using electricity rather than fossil fuels as a heat source.

— supporting the transition to electric vehicles, promoting transportation alternatives to single-occupancy vehicles.

The plan also calls for phasing out the use of natural gas-fired generation and considering the use of nuclear power.

Wisconsin’s only operating nuclear power plant, which produces about 15% of the state’s electricity, is licensed until 2023, though the owners are seeking a 20-year extension. La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative is exploring small-scale nuclear technology that has not yet been commercially deployed.

Some of the proposals, such as increased funding for energy conservation, have been previously rejected by Republican lawmakers. Others reflect recommendations by utilities and industry groups, who say the clean energy transition could bolster the state’s $28 billion power and controls sector.

Evers said the strategies in the plan “can help us create good paying jobs that don’t require a college degree and bring talented workers to Wisconsin while saving money, reducing energy costs, and building the sustainable future we want for our state.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

A global computer chip shortage has made it harder for consumers to get their hands on cars, computers and other modern-day necessities. Congress is looking to boost chip manufacturing and research in the United States with billions of federal dollars. Both the House and the Senate have passed major legislation on the matter. The bills are one of the final opportunities before the November elections for lawmakers to show  they are addressing strained supply chains. But there are big differences between the two bills. Democrats will need support from at least 10 Republican senators to get a bill signed into law.

Cities ask Netflix, Hulu, stream services to pay cable fees

The Ohio Supreme Court is debating whether Netflix and other streaming services should have to pay local governments the same fees levied on cable operators. The argument is similar to one in several other states, where cities are trying to force streaming service companies to pay cable operator fees. At issue in Ohio is the state’s 2007 Video Service Authorization law, which directed the state Commerce Department to determine what entities must obtain permission to physically install cables and wires in a public right-of-way. Companies deemed video service providers must pay a fee to local governments under that law. Streaming companies argue their distribution method is different from traditional video providers.

Energy tech company to build WVa plant, employ up to 500

An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will employ up to 500 workers. Frontieras North American announced Wednesday the plant in Mason County will process more than 2.7 million tons of coal annually. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year. Frontieras is based on Scottsdale, Arizona, and is a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences. The company says its processing technology produces a cleaner-burning version of coal. Frontieras CEO and co-founder Matthew McKean says the West Virginia site will allow the company to receive and ship its products worldwide.

State lawyer alleges Newsom interfered in Activision lawsuit

State lawyer alleges Newsom interfered in Activision lawsuit

A lawyer for California's civil rights agency resigned over what she alleges were undue attempts by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his office to interfere in a state lawsuit against video game giant Activision Blizzard. Melanie Proctor was assistant chief counsel with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Bloomberg reports she told department staff in a Tuesday email she was resigning and said Newsom's office interfered in the case in ways that mimicked the interest's of Activision's lawyers. Newsom's office denies the allegations. The state sued Activision last year alleging rampant harassment and discrimination toward women. The company makes popular games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

A cybersecurity rights group says the phones of dozens of pro-independence supporters in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia, including the elected regional chief, were hacked with controversial spyware available only to governments. Citizen Lab says its large-scale investigation found that at least 65 individuals were targeted or infected with what it calls “mercenary spyware” sold by two Israeli companies. Catalonia’s independence movement has produced Spain's deepest political crisis in decades. Citizen Lab said it could not find conclusive evidence to attribute the hacking to a specific entity but said circumstantial evidence points to some ties to Spanish authorities. The Israeli company NSO Group said the allegations were “not related to NSO products.”

House panels probe gov't use of facial recognition software

House panels probe gov't use of facial recognition software

Two House committees have launched an investigation into the government’s use of facial recognition software. The technology was most recently used by the Internal Revenue Service, but that was stopped after lawmakers and privacy advocates raised concerns. Critics of the software say databases could become a target for cyberthreats. They also express concerns about how the information could be used by other government agencies. In a letter to the CEO of ID.me, the lawmakers request documents and information related to the company’s contracts with 10 federal agencies and 30 state governments for use of its facial recognition technology.

Israel successfully tests new laser missile defense system

Israel successfully tests new laser missile defense system

Israel's leaders say the military's laser defense system has successfully intercepted drones, mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles in recent tests. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement Thursday that the laser interceptions are “silent, they're invisible and they only cost around $3.50” apiece. The Israel-made system is designed to compliment Israel's other aerial defense systems, including the costly Iron Dome. Bennett and others have called the laser system “the Iron Beam.” Officials said the plan is to station laser transmitters around Israel's borders over the next decade. The announcement comes near the anniversary of the 11-day Israel-Gaza war in May and sends a message to archenemy Iran. 

Poland: Coal mine explosions kill 5, injure more than 20

Poland: Coal mine explosions kill 5, injure more than 20

Authorities in Poland say two underground methane explosions at a coal mine killed five people and injured more than 20. Poland's prime minister said the first blast took place early Wednesday at the Pniowek mine in Pawlowice. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says a rescue operation was launched immediately but a second explosion occurred about three hours after the first, severing communication with some of the rescuers. Seven people remain missing. Doctors say some of the hospitalized patients have life-threatening injuries, including burns to their lungs and large areas of their bodies. The mine that is operated by the Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, or JSW, mining company. Prosecutors have opened an investigation. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: How often do Americans eat candy?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News