Hawaiian Airlines exploring electric airplane technology

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Airlines is exploring electric airplane technology with a company based in Boston.
The airline is interested in using the airplanes for travel between Hawaii's islands, Hawaii News Now reported.
The company called REGENT is designing electric planes called “seagliders” that would each carry up to 100 people.
Hawaiian hasn't committed to purchasing any aircraft but is exploring the possibility. A news release from REGENT said Hawaiian agreed to strategically invest to support the initial design of the company's next-generation aircraft.
Hawaiian is the first airline to partner with the company, which hopes to have its Monarch planes in the air by 2028.
“We look forward to working with REGENT to explore the technology and infrastructure needed to fulfill our vision for convenient, comfortable and environmentally sustainable interisland transportation,” said Avi Mannis, chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines.
REGENT's seagliders fly through the air close to the water's surface. The company said the planes will service routes up to 180 miles (290 kilometers) with existing battery technology and routes up to 500 miles (800 kilometers) with next-generation batteries. The company said its planes will fly at the speed of an airplane but have the operating cost of boats and will use existing dock infrastructure.
