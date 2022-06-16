 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Internet, cellphone outage cuts knocks rural Arizona offline

  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — A telecommunications outage over the weekend left swaths of rural northeastern Arizona without internet or phone connections, knocking out credit card processors and, in some cases, easy access to emergency services.

The outage caused by sabotage of a Frontier Communications fiber line left local officials in Navajo and Apache counties fuming about what they called a pattern of problems that leave people out of touch and potentially vulnerable.

“You go from 2022 to the 1800s,” said Lance Spivey, police chief in St. Johns, a small town near the New Mexico border that lost services.

A spokesperson for Frontier says the company worked to restore service as quickly as possible.

The troubles began around 3 p.m. on Saturday, when someone shot a crucial fiber line in three places across 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) near Woodruff in Navajo County. The outage knocked out internet and cellphones that use Frontier's infrastructure across much of the area. Service returned intermittently until being fully restored on Monday, Spivey said.

People are also reading…

The outage left many people temporarily out of touch. First responders kept their radios on at home in case they had to be called into service, Spivey said.

Spivey said St. Johns and other rural communities have struggled for years with prolonged communication failures that he blames on Frontier. He has asked state regulators at the Arizona Corporation Commission to begin proceedings that could lead to sanctions against the company. The company agreed in March to take a variety of steps to improve reliability after the commission determined 911 services were out in Frontier territory for a cumulative 66 hours during the year ending in April 2021.

“It’s just tragic that Frontier will put dollar signs before people’s lives and are jeopardizing police police, fire and EMS personnel, ambulance personnel, paramedics,” Spivey said. “We take an oath and we live by that oath to protect our communities, and when our partner has a key component and doesn’t keep up, we lose sleep at night."

Chrissy Murray, a spokeswoman for Frontier, said its customers lost 911 access for only 1 hour and 3 minutes on Sunday while crews were repairing the broken line. But she said other service providers, such as cellphone companies, had longer outages.

“We have long been committed to providing this critical infrastructure to St. Johns,” Murray said. She said the company has “offered to discuss network redundancy” with regulators and the industry to improve reliability.

The company is offering a $10,000 reward for help convicting the person who shot the lines, she said.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office used two dedicated cellphones to field 911 and non-emergency calls, along with radio links to other 911 centers, said Chief Deputy Brian Swanty. That restricted dispatchers to one 911 call at a time and cut off services like call recording and geolocating the caller, he said.

On the first day of the outage, Navajo County dispatchers fielded at least 60 calls from people seeking welfare checks when they couldn't get ahold of their loved ones, Sheriff David Clouse said.

Crews running the Coronado Generating Station struggled to reach on-call experts when the coal fired power plant experienced a “moderately common equipment failure” on Saturday, said Erica Roelfs, a spokeswoman for Salt River Project, which operates the plant.

“We were able to resolve the issue relatively quickly, however the equipment repair process would have happened faster and smoother if we had ease of communication,” Roelfs said.

Breonna Ellington said the lack of phone service prolonged an already stressful situation Sunday when her 5-year-old daughter was injured while playing. She drove a half-hour to the nearest hospital, where she waited four hours for staff to figure out how to get in touch with Phoenix Children's Hospital and find out if the pediatric medical center could treat the injuries.

With the internet down, gas stations were unable to accept credit card payments. Fortunately, she said, her husband had cash to buy gas for the four-hour drive to Phoenix.

“It's scary, and this shouldn’t be a problem that we have,” Ellington said. “It shouldn’t be happening. I just hope they get it fixed. I'm so glad that my little girl was OK. I hope they get it fixed so this doesn’t happen to any other parent who isn't as lucky to have her be OK.”

Rep. Tom O'Halleran, a Democrat who represents the area, asked the Federal Communications Commission to investigate.

The agency received the letter and is reviewing it but doesn't disclose whether specific matters are under investigation, said Katie Gorscak, a spokeswoman.

"However, the Commission under Chairwoman Rosenworcel has been especially focused on investigating and enforcing violations of our 911 and outage reporting rules," Gorscak said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap

Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap

Major automakers are asking Congress to lift the cap on how many people can receive tax credits for buying a hybrid or fully electric vehicle. Currently the number of tax credits allowed is capped at 200,000 per company. General Motors and Tesla have already reached the cap and Toyota is close to it. In a letter to leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives on Monday, the chief executives of Ford, Toyota, GM and Stellantis asked that tax credits be extended to anyone who seeks to buy a qualified vehicle.  General Motors and Tesla have already reached the cap and Toyota is close to it. Automakers say they want the cap lifted until “the EV market is more mature,” without giving a time frame.

The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means

The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses that put the benchmark S&P 500 at a level considered to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and China’s economic slowdown are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception, with the S&P 500 falling 3.9%. It’s 21.8% below its record set early this year and so now is in a bear market. The Dow industrials sank 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%.

How to afford summer road trips amid high gas prices

How to afford summer road trips amid high gas prices

With record-high gas prices, travelers can save money on summer road trips by considering alternatives. They can plan a trip to U.S. regions with lower-cost fuel, like the Midwest or South. If travelers need to rent a car, they might find affordable options by going to a cheaper car rental location or considering a car rental alternative like car sharing. With more hotels offering electric vehicle charging, renting an electric car could be more convenient and less expensive than expected. No matter what car or region, spending on a rewards credit card, particularly one that earns extra points on gas, could help lessen the sting of road trip expenses.

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have tumbled after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing "extreme market conditions." It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars worth of value in a matter of hours. Bitcoin was trading at roughly $23,400 Monday afternoon, down more than 16% in the past day. Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency, was down more than 20%.

Study: Facebook fails to catch East Africa extremist content

Study: Facebook fails to catch East Africa extremist content

A new study has found that Facebook failed to catch Islamic State group and al-Shabab extremist content in posts aimed at East Africa as the region remains under threat from violent attacks and Kenya prepares to vote in a closely contested national election. The two-year study by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found that posts on Facebook that openly supported the Islamic State group or Somalia-based al-Shabab, even ones carrying al-Shabab branding, were allowed to be widely shared as they called for violence in languages including Swahili, Somali and Arabic. The report expresses particular concern over posts that accuse Kenyan government officials and politicians of being enemies of Muslims.

Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses that put the benchmark S&P 500 at a level considered to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and China's economic slowdown are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception, with the S&P 500 falling 3.9%. It’s 21.8% below its record set early this year and so now is in a bear market. The Dow industrials sank 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%.

Asian shares gain after Fed assurance on rates lifts Wall St

Asian shares gain after Fed assurance on rates lifts Wall St

Asian shares have advanced after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation. Wall Street rallied after the Fed's hike, the biggest since 1994, as investors took heart from Chair Jerome Powell's comments suggesting future rate increases may be more modest. The Bank of Japan is holding a two-day policy meeting, starting Thursday. The Japanese central bank is under pressure to act given downward pressures on the yen from U.S. rate hikes and super-low rates in Japan. Investors have been selling yen and buying dollars in anticipation of higher yields from dollar-denominated holdings.

Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

Taser developer Axon said this week it is working to build drones armed with the electric stunning weapons that could fly into schools and “help prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook, or Columbine.” But its own group of technology advisers quickly panned the idea as a dangerous fantasy. The publicly traded company, which sells Tasers and police body cameras, floated the idea of a new police drone product last year to its artificial intelligence ethics board, a group of well-respected experts in technology, policing and privacy. Some of them expressed reservations. But they did not expect Axon’s Thursday announcement that it wants to send those Taser-equipped drones into classrooms.

EPA: 'Forever chemicals' pose risk even at very low levels

EPA: 'Forever chemicals' pose risk even at very low levels

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that two nonstick and stain-resistant compounds in drinking water pose health risks at levels so low they cannot currently be detected. Most uses of “forever chemicals” known as PFOA and PFOS have been voluntarily phased out by U.S. manufacturers. But there are some ongoing uses. The EPA on Wednesday issued nonbinding health advisories setting health risk thresholds for PFOA and PFOS to near zero. Environmental and public health groups hail the EPA’s action. The chemicals are in products including cardboard packaging and carpets. The chemicals remain in the environment because they don't degrade. Serious health conditions associated with the chemicals include cancer.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to save energy this summer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News