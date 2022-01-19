 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Israel minister denies police used NSO spyware on protesters

  • Updated
  • 0

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli Cabinet minister on Wednesday dismissed claims that police used controversial spyware to surveil protesters, a day after a newspaper investigation prompted outraged lawmakers to seek a formal inquiry.

On Tuesday, a Hebrew-language business paper published allegations that the Israel Police used NSO Group spyware to hack the phones of the leaders of protests against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, municipal leaders and other citizens without proper oversight. The police denied the report's findings and said they operate according to the law, and the NSO Group said it does not identify its clients.

Pegasus, the sophisticated spyware made by the Israeli spyware company, has been linked to snooping on human rights activists, journalists and politicians across the globe. The U.S. has barred the group from American technology, saying its products have been used by repressive regimes.

People are also reading…

Omer Barlev, the minister in charge of the police, told Army Radio on Wednesday that after looking into the matter, most of the claims “are simply erroneous.”

“There was no surveillance, no hacking of any phone of any protester in any protest,” Barlev said. “It’s against the law.”

Israel's justice minister, Gideon Sa'ar, said at a parliamentary hearing that there was an “unbridgeable gap” between the newspaper report and the police's statements, and that the attorney general was also investigating the claims raised in the article.

Sa'ar said the Justice Ministry was not aware of any instances of surveillance without court authorization, but said it was important this matter was under independent investigation by the country's State Comptroller.

Barlev said the attorney general had asked the police on Tuesday to respond formally to the examples mentioned in the article.

The report claims drew widespread outcry across Israel's political spectrum. Lawmakers called for formal parliamentary investigations into the matter, and a state ombudsman said his office would look into the allegations of unauthorized digital surveillance by the police for an upcoming report.

Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, a digital privacy expert at the Israel Democracy Institute think-tank, said that if the police are found to have hacked citizens’ phones, it violates their basic rights to privacy. She said existing privacy laws are “not equipped to cope with today’s reality,” and called for reforms.

“Israel needs legislation that is applied transparently and is subject to clear oversight from the legislative branch, as well as from the public as a whole,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 of the best high-quality smart TVs

3 of the best high-quality smart TVs

Although chip shortages and supply chain issues are pushing the prices of entry-level TVs higher, there are deep discounts on midrange and high-end TVs that have the best picture quality.

Microsoft discloses malware attack on Ukraine govt networks

Microsoft discloses malware attack on Ukraine govt networks

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft said late Saturday that dozens of computer systems at an unspecified number of Ukrainian government agencies have been infected with destructive malware disguised as ransomware, a disclosure suggesting an attention-grabbing defacement attack on official websites was a diversion. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Eiteljorg Museum will show Native American art in new way

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Eiteljorg Museum ’s revamped Native American Galleries will show works spanning more than 170 years when they reopen in June. But visitors won’t start at the beginning, middle or even the end of that timeframe. Instead, they’ll be greeted by artwork with stories that fuse past, present and future.

Governors turn to budgets to guard against climate change

Governors turn to budgets to guard against climate change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Their state budgets flush with cash, Democratic and Republican governors alike want to spend some of the windfall on projects aimed at slowing climate change and guarding against its consequences, from floods and wildfires to dirty air.

Prosecutors recommend dropping charges against MIT professor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending dropping charges against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was accused last year of hiding work he did for the Chinese government while also collecting U.S. dollars for his nanotechnology research, a person familiar with the decision said Friday.

A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles

A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles

When April Schneider’s children returned to in-person classrooms this year, she thought they were leaving behind the struggles from more than a year of remote learning. No more problems with borrowed tablets. No more days of missed lessons because her kids couldn’t connect to their virtual schooling.

Watch Now: Related Video

68% of people have never completed a New Year's resolution

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News