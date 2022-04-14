 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Israel successfully tests new laser missile defense system

  • Updated
  • 0
Israel Missile Defense

FILE - A Israeli soldier takes cover as an Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on May 11, 2021. Israel’s prime minister on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, acknowledged that its Iron Dome defense system is too expensive and the country is speeding the rollout of laser technology to protect it from rocket attacks. Naftali Bennett told a security conference that the new generation of technology -- a “laser wall” -- will be unveiled within a year in southern Israel.

 Ariel Schalit - staff, AP

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's new laser missile defense system has successfully intercepted mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles in recent tests, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Thursday.

The Israeli-made laser system, designed to complement a series of aerial defense systems such as the costly Iron Dome deployed by Israel, will be operational “as soon as possible,” Gantz said.

The goal is to deploy the laser systems around Israel's borders over the next decade, Gantz added. The tests took place last month in the Negev Desert.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in February that Israel would begin using the system within a year, sending a message to archenemy Iran.

Gantz said the laser system would be part of "an efficient, inexpensive, and innovative protection umbrella.”

Israel has already developed or deployed a series of systems meant to intercept everything from long-range missiles to rockets launched from just a few kilometers (miles) away. It has also outfitted its tanks with a missile-defense system.

People are also reading…

Little is known about the laser system’s effectiveness, but it is expected to be deployed on land, in the air and at sea.

The announcement came near the anniversary of the 11-day Israel-Gaza war, in which Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel.

Israel said its Iron Dome defense system has been a great success, with a 90% interception rate against incoming rocket fire. But officials say the system is expensive to deploy, and the new laser defense will be much more cost-effective.

The Defense Ministry released a short video showing what it said were successful interceptions of rockets, mortars and an unmanned aerial vehicle. The video, which was highly edited and includes music, appeared to show a laser beam coming out of a ground station, hitting the targets and smashing them into small pieces.

Thursday's announcement came as talks on restoring Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers have stalled. Israel opposes the deal, saying it does not do enough to curb Iran's nuclear program or its military activities across the region, and Israeli officials have said they will unilaterally do what's necessary to protect the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Business Email Compromise scams are a type of crime where criminals hack into email accounts, pretend to be someone they’re not and fool victims into sending money to unintended places. These crimes get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, but BEC scams have been the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years. The huge payoffs and low risks associated with BEC scams have attracted criminals worldwide. Some flaunt their ill-gotten wealth on social media, posing in pictures next to Ferraris, Bentleys, and stacks of cash.  

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Business Email Compromise scams are a type of crime where criminals hack into email accounts, pretend to be someone they’re not and fool victims into sending money where it doesn't belong. These crimes get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, but BEC scams have been the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years. The huge payoffs and low risks associated with BEC scams have attracted criminals worldwide. Some flaunt their ill-gotten wealth on social media, posing in pictures next to Ferraris, Bentleys, and stacks of cash.  

California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases. That's part of proposed rules released Tuesday by the California Air Resources Board that aim to reduce planet-warming emissions. It puts the state on a roadmap to achieve Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ambitious goal of phasing out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Californians could still drive and resell gas-powered cars. The air board says passenger vehicles count for about a quarter of the state's greenhouse gas emissions, more than any other single source. The plan faces a state and federal review process. 

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

A Treasury Department official says the United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia’s money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its “war machine” for the fight in Ukraine. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the goal is to make Russia “less able to project power in the future.” Adeyemo says reducing supply chain backlogs and managing the pandemic are key to bringing down soaring prices. He relates the price increases to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has contributed to rising energy costs.   

Cities ask Netflix, Hulu, stream services to pay cable fees

The Ohio Supreme Court is debating whether Netflix and other streaming services should have to pay local governments the same fees levied on cable operators. The argument is similar to one in several other states, where cities are trying to force streaming service companies to pay cable operator fees. At issue in Ohio is the state’s 2007 Video Service Authorization law, which directed the state Commerce Department to determine what entities must obtain permission to physically install cables and wires in a public right-of-way. Companies deemed video service providers must pay a fee to local governments under that law. Streaming companies argue their distribution method is different from traditional video providers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three common sleep myths people still believe are true

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News