 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Japan, Indonesia to boost naval security ties as China rises

  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — The leaders of Japan and Indonesia agreed Wednesday to bolster their ties in maritime security and their cooperation on climate change, energy and investment between the Asian archipelago nations.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at a joint news conference after holding talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Tokyo, said Japan will provide support to “further reinforce Indonesian maritime security capability to ensure peace and safety at sea in the Indo-Pacific region."

Kishida also announced that Tokyo is loaning 43.6 billion yen ($318 million) to fund Indonesian infrastructure projects and disaster prevention.

Widodo’s Japan visit follows his trip to China, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and formally invited him to the Group of 20 summit in Bali in the fall. The two leaders on Tuesday also discussed issues ranging from trade to maritime cooperation.

People are also reading…

While Indonesia and China enjoy generally positive ties, Jakarta has expressed concern about Chinese encroachment on its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety.

Widodo' comments in Tokyo focused on investment, energy and the G-20 summit. Widodo welcomed new Japanese investments and asked for Japan's support in new technology involving clean energy, infrastructure, medicine, agriculture and natural resources.

“In particular, I invite Japan to support the acceleration of Indonesia’s net zero emission target through advocating innovative technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia technology,” he said.

Japan is promoting mixing hydrogen and ammonia at coal-fired power plants as a way to lower emissions.

Also, Kishida said Japan is researching whether it can provide Japanese patrol vessels for Indonesia to build its maritime capabilities.

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force is participating for the first time in the Garuda Shield multilateral training exercise hosted by Indonesia next month, Kishida said. The U.S. is also joining the exercise.

While Japan promotes a “free and open” Indo-Pacific vision of security and trade with the United States and other democracies and friendly nations in the region that share concern about China’s increasing assertiveness, the two leaders did not mention the country by name.

Widodo said Indonesia, as the chair of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations next year and Japan as the chair of the Group of 7 summit, will continue to cooperate for the peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Asian stocks follow Wall Street ahead of likely US rate hike

Asian stocks follow Wall Street ahead of likely US rate hike

Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower as traders prepared for a possible sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Tokyo advanced. Oil prices were little changed, staying below $100 per barrel. Wall Street tumbled after Walmart warned inflation that has spiked to a four-decade high of 9.1% is hurting American consumer spending. The Fed is expected to announce a rate hike of up to three-quarters of a percentage point, triple its usual margin. Investors worry aggressive action by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation might derail global economic growth.

Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition

Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition

A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite Sen. Bernie Sanders and the tea party. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S. Supporters say the U.S. must join other nations courting the chip industry or risk losing a secure supply of semiconductors. But Sanders and a wide range of conservative lawmakers, think tanks and media outlets have a different take on the bill. They call the effort “corporate welfare.”

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

The state of Georgia and local governments are giving Hyundai Motor Group incentives worth $1.8 billion to build electric vehicles in the state. That's according to the signed agreement disclosed by state officials Friday. The company announced in May that it will invest $5.5 billion in its first U.S. plant dedicated to electric vehicles near Savannah. It's the largest economic development deal in Georgia's history, with a promise of creating 8,100 direct jobs. State officials for the first time Friday disclosed tax breaks and other incentives being given to close the deal with Hyundai. The package comes to nearly $228,000 per job.

Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

In one of the most significant attacks by law enforcement on insider trading in a decade, nine people have been charged in four separate and unrelated insider trading schemes They include a former U.S. congressman from Indiana, technology company executives, an investment banker, and a man training to be an FBI agent. The charges were announced Monday in Manhattan. One indictment identified Stephen Buyer as someone who misappropriated secrets he learned as a consultant to make about $350,000 illegally. Buyer was a Republican congressman from 1993 through 2011. He was arrested Monday in Indiana. His lawyer said he is innocent and his stock trades were lawful.

YouTube to remove videos spreading abortion falsehoods

YouTube to remove videos spreading abortion falsehoods

YouTube will begin removing misleading videos about abortion in response to falsehoods being spread about the procedure that is being banned or restricted across a broad swath of the U.S. The move announced Thursday by the Google-owned video site comes about a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the case that had protected the legality of abortion in the country for nearly 50 years. YouTube said its crackdown will expunge content promoting unsafe at-home abortions, as well as misinformation about the safety of undergoing the procedure in clinics located in states where it remains legal.

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

Gov. Doug Burgum says a crypto mining company is planning to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies. Bitzero announced last month that it planned to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations. The company says within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology.  Bitzero is backed by strategic investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary.

US Postal Service to boost purchases of electric vehicles

The U.S. Postal Service plans to further increase the number of electric-powered vehicles it is buying to replace its aging fleet of delivery trucks. The Postal Service anticipates boosting electric vehicles from 20% to 50% of its initial purchase of 50,000 vehicles in a new environmental filing. It also proposes buying more than 34,000 commercially available vehicles over two years. The proposed changes are to be posted in the Federal Register on Thursday. They follow lawsuits by 16 states seeking to halt purchases under the initial proposal that called for a greater number of gas-powered trucks.

Lawsuit: Chicago police misused ShotSpotter in murder case

Lawsuit: Chicago police misused ShotSpotter in murder case

A federal lawsuit filed Thursday alleges Chicago police misused “unreliable” gunshot detection technology in investigating a grandfather from the city’s South Side who was charged with killing a neighbor. The lawsuit filed by the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University’s law school seeks damages from the city on behalf of 65-year-old Michael Williams, who says he still suffers from a tremor in his hand that developed while he was locked up in jail for nearly a year. The Associated Press reported last year that a judge dismissed his case at the request of prosecutors, who said they had insufficient evidence.

Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' might have drone wingman, use AI

Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' might have drone wingman, use AI

Movie fighter pilots are depicted as highly trained military aviators with the skills and experience to defeat adversaries in thrilling aerial dogfights. New technologies, though, are set to redefine what it means to be a “Top Gun." Algorithms, data and machines are taking on a bigger role in the cockpit. Such changes are hinted at in the movie “Top Gun: Maverick.” The future for fighter pilots was on display this week at the Farnborough International Airshow, near London. Drones have been used extensively in the war between Russia and Ukraine and other modern conflicts. At the Farnborough show, experts said the future of air warfare is likely to be manned and unmanned aircraft working together.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Do you use the five second rule if food drops on the floor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News