 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Japan's SoftBank drops sale of Arm, plans IPO

  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — SoftBank's planned sale of the British semiconductor and software design company Arm to U.S. chip maker Nvidia has fallen through, but the Japanese technology investor immediately turned bullish on taking it public.

SoftBank Group Corp. said Tuesday it plans an initial public offering of Arm after the intended sale to Nvidia failed due to regulatory problems. It said the IPO would come sometime in the fiscal year ending in March 2023.

Chief Executive Masayoshi Son acknowledged he was disappointed but wasted no time in shifting to an aggressive sales pitch for Arm in its preparing to go public in the U.S., likely on the Nasdaq exchange.

“Arm is back. Rather just being back, it's really going to grow explosively,” Son told reporters.

He said "a golden time” was coming because of Arm's “architecture,” or technology for semiconductors, already widely used in cell phones and adapted by net giants like Amazon. Son said even bigger growth will come as the world shifts to electric vehicles because Arm products are energy efficient.

People are also reading…

Earlier faltering results at Arm were merely because of a hefty investment in hiring engineers needed to keep such innovations going, Son said.

Son also announced he was tapping new leadership to give Arm a fresh start, with Rene Haas, a semiconductor industry veteran, as chief executive, replacing Simon Segars.

“With the uncertainty of the past several months behind us, we are emboldened by a renewed energy to move into a growth strategy and change lives around the world again,” Haas said.

Arm, which SoftBank acquired in 2016, is a leader in artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud, the metaverse and autonomous driving, with sales and profit growing in recent years. Its semiconductor design is widely licensed and used in virtually all smartphones, the majority of tablets and digital TVs.

In December, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block Nvidia's $40 billion acquisition of Arm, saying the deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips.

The FTC said the combined firm could stifle innovative next-generation technologies, including those used to run datacenters and driver-assistance systems in cars.

Geoff Blaber, chief executive at CCS Insight, said the opposition to the sale was not a surprise because many people wanted Arm to stay independent.

"It has also been disruptive to Arm and its ecosystem. An IPO is a far better option for the Arm ecosystem but is unlikely to provide Softbank a comparable return,” he said.

Besides Arm, SoftBank owns stakes in various technology companies including the SoftBank mobile carrier, Yahoo web services provider, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and vehicle-for-hire company Didi. SoftBank also takes part in funds that include other global investors called Vision Funds, which focuses on artificial intelligence companies.

As a result, its financial results tend to be complex and varied. SoftBank has bought and then sold stakes in office-sharing venture WeWork, robotics company Boston Dynamics, mobility service provider Uber and mobile carrier Sprint, all American businesses.

SoftBank’s profit tumbled 98% in the quarter through December, as the value of its sprawling investments declined.

Net profit for the fiscal third quarter totaled 29 billion yen ($252 million), down from 1.17 trillion yen the previous year, the company said. Quarterly sales edged up to 1.6 trillion yen ($13.9 billion) from 1.5 trillion yen.

Son, who founded SoftBank, is one of the most famous rags-to-riches successes in Japan’s business world. He has repeatedly stressed that his decisions have proved sound in the long run. A graduate of the University of California Berkeley, he latched on to the potential of the internet decades ago.

Kelvin Chan in Beijing contributed.

Kelvin Chan is on Twitter https://twitter.com/chanman

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that Google is joining the automaker's effort to transform a once-dilapidated Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.

UN experts: North Korea stealing millions in cyber attacks

UN experts: North Korea stealing millions in cyber attacks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea is continuing to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from financial institutions and cryptocurrency firms and exchanges, illicit money that is an important source of funding for its nuclear and missile programs, U.N. experts said in a report quoting cyber specialists.

House passes bill to boost US computer chip production

House passes bill to boost US computer chip production

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on Friday muscled legislation through the House that they say positions the United States to better compete with China economically and on the global stage by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry and shoring up strained supply chains.

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's top science adviser Dr. Eric Lander resigned Monday, hours after the White House confirmed that an internal investigation found credible evidence that he mistreated his staff, marking the first Cabinet-level departure of the Biden administration.

Temple prof seeks reinstatement of damage claims against FBI

Temple prof seeks reinstatement of damage claims against FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Temple University physics professor who was charged with sharing scientific technology with China only for the case to collapse before trial and be dismissed by the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Monday to reinstate his clams for damages against the U.S. government.

Biden extends Trump-era solar tariffs, but loosens some

Biden extends Trump-era solar tariffs, but loosens some

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday extended tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on most solar panels imported from China and other countries. But in a nod to his efforts to combat climate change and boost clean energy, Biden excluded tariffs on some panels used in large-scale utility projects.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is Apple profiting from peer pressure and bullying?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News