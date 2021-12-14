John Jakovcic Promoted to Chief Technology Officer of MedRisk

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--

MedRisk, the leader in physical rehabilitation in workers’ compensation, has promoted John Jakovcic to Chief Technology Officer.

He oversees the development and dissemination of technology for customers, partners, and providers to enhance and increase MedRisk’s business. Responsibilities include managing the company’s enterprise development, information technology, cybersecurity, and client solutions teams.

“In addition, John collaborates with the rest of the executive leadership team to ensure technology aligns with MedRisk’s overall vision,” said President Danielle Lisenbey.

Jakovcic joined the company as Senior Vice President of Technology, bringing more than 25 years of information technology experience mainly with disability and group health insurance companies and workers’ compensation third-party administrators.

“MedRisk is committed to advanced technology,” Jakovcic said. “Our systems enable us to match patients to providers with experience with their injuries and conditions, while delivering the precise data customers need to manage the physical medicine aspect of claims efficiently.”

Jakovcic holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

About MedRisk

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, MedRisk is the largest managed care organization dedicated to the physical rehabilitation of injured workers. Clinically driven since its inception, the company has an International Scientific Advisory Board that developed and maintains physical medicine-specific, evidence-based guidelines for workers’ compensation. MedRisk, which has successfully completed SSAE 18 SOC Type 1 and 2 examinations, ensures high quality care and delivers outstanding customer service. For more information, visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800-225-9675.

