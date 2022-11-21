LG Chem to build $3.2B battery cathode plant in Tennessee

Elon Musk’s managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of the software engineers who keep it up and running that programmers who were fired or resigned this week say Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash. Musk ended a very public argument with nearly two dozen coders over how to proceed by ordering them fired. Hundreds of engineers then quit after he gave anyone not “extremely hardcore” until Thursday to abandon ship with severance. The newest round of departures means the platform is losing workers just at it is gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that begins Sunday, one of the busiest events on Twitter.