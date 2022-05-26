 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Manufacturer to locate in western Kentucky, create 150 jobs

  • Updated
  • 0

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A manufacturer of electrical power distribution connectors plans to locate in western Kentucky and create 150 jobs, officials said.

Hollobus Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of engineering design technology company Superior Tray Systems, is investing $2.25 million to move its headquarters and some operations to a former Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray, a statement from Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The Kentucky location will produce a new product line that is an alternative to electrical cabling for large industrial projects, officials said. The company has partnered with Murray State University to establish a pipeline for workers and said it intends to focus on hiring veterans.

“It is great to see continued economic growth in Western Kentucky as this region recovers and builds back following last year’s devastating tornado,” Beshear said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

The Russian parliament has given preliminary approval to a bill that would allow the government to appoint new management of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. According to the state news agency Tass, the new law would transfer control over companies that left Russia not for economic reasons but because of “anti-Russian sentiment in Europe and the U.S. Tass says foreign owners would still be able to resume operations in Russia or sell their shares. Many foreign companies have suspended operations in Russia. Others have walked away entirely, despite their huge investments. McDonald’s announced this month that it is selling its 850 restaurants in Russia.

Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine

Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday and agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a Harpoon missile launcher and missiles to protect its coast. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says “low-level” planning is underway on how the U.S. may need to adjust its training of Ukrainian forces or use of U.S. troops in the country. Asked if U.S. special operations forces may go into Ukraine, which officials have insisted they are not doing yet, Milley says that any reintroduction of U.S. forces into Ukraine would require a presidential decision.

Social media hammered by mounting questions over advertising

Social media hammered by mounting questions over advertising

Social media has had a rough 2022 with lingering questions about advertising spending and a $44 billion takeover of Twitter that may or may not be happening, depending on which Elon Musk tweet you read. And late Monday, Snap issued a rather dire profit warning, saying that “the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated,” since just last month. All social media competes for advertising money, which is increasingly under threat from spiking inflation and also changes at Apple Inc. that can restrict the information social media platforms can collect on users, a big selling point for advertisers. Shares of Snap plunged 43% Tuesday and shares of Meta Platforms, Twitter and Alphabet all slumped alongside it.

Biden: SKorean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia

Biden: SKorean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia

President Joe Biden says a South Korean computer chip factory that is the model for a similar plant in Texas can help deepen ties with the Indo Pacific. He says that will help fuel technological innovation and foster vibrant democracies. Biden spoke Friday as he opened his first trip to Asia as president by touring a Samsung computer chip factory. Samsung has promised to open a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas. A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of autos, kitchen appliances and other goods. The supply crunch also pushed inflation higher and crippled Biden’s public standing in the U.S.

Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war

Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war

The top U.S. military officer is challenging the next generation of Army soldiers to prepare America’s military to fight future wars that may look little like the wars of today. Army Gen. Mark Milley is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his remarks were to graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. His address paints a grim picture of a world that is becoming more unstable, with great powers intent on changing the global order. And he tells the cadets they will bear the responsibility to make sure America is ready.

In Cuba, caution and confusion meet eased US sanctions

In Cuba, caution and confusion meet eased US sanctions

The Biden administration's move to ease some sanctions on Cuba are being met with some confusion and caution by people on the island. Limits imposed by the Trump administration on sending money to Cuba have been relaxed. That's meant partly to help small, private Cuban businesses. But the pandemic and other factors mean there's less of a market for many private vendors. And a gap between the official and street value of the local peso can make it harder to get the full value of money transfers. Still, analysts expect the measures will eventually help Cubans.

Breach exposed data of half-million Chicago students, staff

Chicago Public Schools says the personal information of more than a half-million district students and staff was compromised in a ransomware attack on a district vendor last December. CPS said Friday the data breach occurred Dec. 1, but CPS was not notified by technology vendor Battelle for Kids until April 26 that a server used to store student and staff information had been breached and four years’ worth of records were accessed. CPS says that in total, 495,448 student and 56,138 employee records were accessed from the 2015-16 through 2018-2019 school years. CPS says the breached server included names and identification numbers but did not include Social Security numbers, financial information or standardized test scores.

Wall Street ends higher following 7 straight weeks of losses

Wall Street ends higher following 7 straight weeks of losses

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2% and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Banks and technology stocks made some of the strongest gains. Concerns about inflation have been weighing on the market and have kept major indexes in a slump recently. The S&P 500 is coming off its longest weekly losing streak since the dot-com bubble was deflating in 2001. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 2.86%.

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit

President Joe Biden tended to both business and security interests as he wrapped up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday. Biden showcased Hyundai's pledge to invest at least $10 billion in electric vehicles and related technologies in the United States. He also visited Osan Air Base, where thousands of U.S. and South Korean service members monitor the rapidly evolving North Korean nuclear threat. Biden says the U.S. is ready for any provocation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might deliver while Biden is touring the region. Japan is the next stop on Biden's trip to Asia.

Slumping technology stocks pull Wall Street lower

Slumping technology stocks pull Wall Street lower

Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday, weighed down by a big decline in tech heavyweights over concerns about persistently rising inflation and its impact to their bottom lines. The S&P 500 index fell 2.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq fell 3.6%. A stark profit warning from Snapchat's parent company spooked investors into dumping the stocks of major social media companies. Snap's stock price sank 39%, while Facebook's and Google's parent companies also fell sharply. Retailers and banks also fell broadly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell significantly, to 2.75%.

Watch Now: Related Video

You might have unclaimed money that you didn't know you had

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News