Manufacturer to locate in western Kentucky, create 150 jobs

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A manufacturer of electrical power distribution connectors plans to locate in western Kentucky and create 150 jobs, officials said.
Hollobus Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of engineering design technology company Superior Tray Systems, is investing $2.25 million to move its headquarters and some operations to a former Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray, a statement from Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The Kentucky location will produce a new product line that is an alternative to electrical cabling for large industrial projects, officials said. The company has partnered with Murray State University to establish a pipeline for workers and said it intends to focus on hiring veterans.
“It is great to see continued economic growth in Western Kentucky as this region recovers and builds back following last year’s devastating tornado,” Beshear said.
