 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Maryland officials outline package to tighten cybersecurity

  • 0

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers highlighted a package of measures Wednesday to tighten cybersecurity in the state.

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones noted that Baltimore County was one of about 50 school systems across the nation attacked with ransomware in 2020, costing the county millions of dollars. In December, Maryland's health department was hit by a ransomware attack that impeded information about health metrics relating to COVID-19.

“This package will help give our state agencies and local governments every tool in the toolbox to secure our IT networks and ensure our response to a cyberattack is swift, unified and coordinated," Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, said during a videoconference.

One of the measures would increase coordination between state and local governments in cybersecurity.

“Other states have moved toward centralization, and we join them in that move nationally, which makes it easier to address a threat as well as makes it, at least from what we’ve seen, less expensive to then recover from a threat," said Del. Pat Young, a Baltimore County Democrat.

People are also reading…

Another measure would provide funds to local governments for information technology upgrades. Lawmakers are planning to use federal money, as well as some of the state's budget surplus.

A third bill addresses emergency response. It would create a Cyber Preparedness Unit to support local governments in assessing how vulnerable they are to cyberattacks. The bill also would create a Cybersecurity Fusion Center to serve as a central location for information about incidents.

Mark Ripper, director of Carroll County’s Department of Technology Services, said the fusion center will better enable the sharing of information so local governments can take steps to protect themselves from an attack that has happened elsewhere.

“It’s really great to know, if somebody else has been attacked, exactly what happened,” Ripper said.

Keith Young, an official in Montgomery County's Enterprise IT Security Office, called the package of legislation an important first step. He said “a chain is only as strong as the weakest length.”

“Unless (the) state and counties work together to build a statewide strong chain of cybersecurity defenses, cyber attackers will find government entities who do not have the proper protections in place and use those weaknesses to attempt to gain access to connected entities like Montgomery County,” Young said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will 'pay'

Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will 'pay'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make his Russian counterpart “pay a price” for the invasion.

Arizona Supreme Court: Jeep can be sued over girl's death

Arizona Supreme Court: Jeep can be sued over girl's death

PHOENIX (AP) — The family of a little girl who was killed when her mother's car was rear-ended by a Jeep on a Phoenix freeway can sue the SUV's manufacturer for wrongful death because it did not install automatic emergency braking devices that were available as optional equipment, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

North Korea says it tested cameras for spy satellite

North Korea says it tested cameras for spy satellite

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday it tested cameras to be installed on a spy satellite, a suggestion that it’ll likely soon conduct a banned long-range rocket launch to modernize its weapons arsenal and apply more pressure on the Biden administration.

Satellite photos show Iran had another failed space launch

Satellite photos show Iran had another failed space launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran likely suffered another failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days attempting to reinvigorate a program criticized by the West, even as Tehran faces last-minute negotiations with world powers to save its tattered nuclear deal in Vienna.

MIT severs ties with Russian school after Ukraine invasion

MIT severs ties with Russian school after Ukraine invasion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is severing ties with a research university it helped establish more than a decade ago in Russia, citing the country's “unacceptable military actions” in invading Ukraine.

Watch Now: Related Video

Overcome your cooking resistance with these simple tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News