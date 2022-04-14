 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Massachusetts Senate debating sweeping climate change bill

  • Updated
  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — The steps Massachusetts needs to take to meet its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 were debated by the state Senate on Thursday as part of a sweeping climate bill.

The bill sets out a range of strategies: Allowing solar panels on agricultural and horticultural land. Lending support to emerging energy technologies like nuclear fusion, networked geothermal, and deep geothermal energy. Updating the process of bringing more offshore wind energy online.

For people looking to buy zero-emission passenger cars and light-duty trucks, the bill would increase a rebate to $3,500 — up $1,000 — for qualifying purchases and leases of those vehicles, if they cost $50,000 or less. The bill would also offer another $1,000 for buyers trading in an internal combustion vehicle.

To help ensure that all those electric cars can keep moving, the bill seeks to deploy car charging stations in an equitable and accessible way across the state and require new developments to allocate 10 percent of parking spaces to electric vehicle charging.

People are also reading…

Democratic state Sen. Cynthia Creem said during Thursday’s debate that the extra money could give a needed incentive to people considering making the switch, and put more electric vehicles on the road.

Creem, chair of the Senate Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change, said the legislation builds on earlier efforts aimed at address climate change — and will set the stage for future steps.

“We must keep moving forward,” she said.

Ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft would face electrification and emission-reduction requirements under the proposal, which would also require new Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus purchases and leases to be zero emission vehicles by 2028 and the entire MBTA fleet to go zero emission by 2040.

Another proposal included in the bill would let a handful of communities participate in two demonstration projects.

One project would allow all-electric building construction by local option. A second would restrict the use of fossil fuels in new construction projects.

The bill would also prevent biomass facilities that aren't currently in operation from receiving state clean energy incentives as a renewable energy generating source.

The Senate proposal comes a year after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a climate change bill that set the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Massachusetts House last month passed its own bill that aims to modernize the electrical grid and improve the procurement process for offshore wind.

The Democratic-controlled House and Senate must eventually agree on a single compromise bill to send to Baker for his signature. The Legislature’s formal session ends on July 31.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Business Email Compromise scams are a type of crime where criminals hack into email accounts, pretend to be someone they’re not and fool victims into sending money to unintended places. These crimes get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, but BEC scams have been the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years. The huge payoffs and low risks associated with BEC scams have attracted criminals worldwide. Some flaunt their ill-gotten wealth on social media, posing in pictures next to Ferraris, Bentleys, and stacks of cash.  

Cities ask Netflix, Hulu, stream services to pay cable fees

The Ohio Supreme Court is debating whether Netflix and other streaming services should have to pay local governments the same fees levied on cable operators. The argument is similar to one in several other states, where cities are trying to force streaming service companies to pay cable operator fees. At issue in Ohio is the state’s 2007 Video Service Authorization law, which directed the state Commerce Department to determine what entities must obtain permission to physically install cables and wires in a public right-of-way. Companies deemed video service providers must pay a fee to local governments under that law. Streaming companies argue their distribution method is different from traditional video providers.

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Business Email Compromise scams are a type of crime where criminals hack into email accounts, pretend to be someone they’re not and fool victims into sending money where it doesn't belong. These crimes get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, but BEC scams have been the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years. The huge payoffs and low risks associated with BEC scams have attracted criminals worldwide. Some flaunt their ill-gotten wealth on social media, posing in pictures next to Ferraris, Bentleys, and stacks of cash.  

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

A Treasury Department official says the United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia’s money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its “war machine” for the fight in Ukraine. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the goal is to make Russia “less able to project power in the future.” Adeyemo says reducing supply chain backlogs and managing the pandemic are key to bringing down soaring prices. He relates the price increases to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has contributed to rising energy costs.   

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What to bring on a road trip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News