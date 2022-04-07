 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Massachusetts Senate unveils sweeping climate proposal

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate unveiled a sweeping climate bill Thursday aimed at helping the state meet its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal by 2050.

The bill sets out a range of strategies, from lending support to emerging energy technologies like nuclear fusion, networked geothermal, and deep geothermal energy, to allowing agricultural and horticultural land to be used to locate solar panels, as long as the panels don’t impede the continued use of the land for agricultural or horticultural use.

The bill would also increase by $1,000 — to $3,500 — the rebate for qualifying purchases and leases of zero-emission passenger cars and light-duty trucks costing $50,000 or less, while offering another $1,000 for buyers who are trading in an internal combustion vehicle.

Under the proposal the state would set electrification and emission-reduction requirements for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft and require the entire MBTA bus fleet to consist of zero emissions vehicles by 2040.

People are also reading…

Another proposal included in the bill would create two demonstration projects in 10 communities. One project would allow all-electric building construction by local option while a second would restrict the use of fossil fuels in new construction projects. Participating municipalities would have to receive local approval to participate.

The unveiling of the bill comes a year after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a climate change bill that set the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Thursday's bill helps outline specific ways the state can reach that goal, according to supporters.

"We are taking an all-hands-on deck approach to saving the planet, with a particular focus on three area that will need significant attention if we are to meet our ambitious goal of having net zero emissions by 2050: the transportation, clean energy, and building sectors,” Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka said in a press release.

The state Senate intends to debate the bill next week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russian space chief: Sanctions could imperil space station

Russian space chief: Sanctions could imperil space station

MOSCOW (AP) — The head of Russia's space program said Saturday that the future of the International Space Station hangs in the balance after the United States, the European Union, and Canadian space agencies missed a deadline to meet Russian demands for lifting sanctions on Russian enterprises and hardware.

New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 28 mpg

New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 28 mpg

DETROIT (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, up from about 28 mpg, under new federal rules unveiled Friday that undo a rollback of standards enacted under President Donald Trump.

India to boost arms output, fearing shortfall from Russia

India to boost arms output, fearing shortfall from Russia

India plans to ramp up of its production of military equipment, including helicopters, tank engines, missiles and airborne early warning systems, to offset any potential shortfall from its main supplier Russia. Defense Ministry officials say India, with the world’s second-largest army, fourth-largest air force and seventh-largest navy, can’t sustain itself through imports. To meet short-term requirements it may consider purchases from former Soviet republics and Warsaw pact countries. India depends on Russia for nearly 60% of its defense equipment. Former Lt. Gen. D.S. Hooda said that during a visit to India last year by Russian President Vladimir Putin the two sides decided to shift some manufacturing to India to meet its requirements.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to mitigate your COVID-19 fatigue or 'brain fog'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News