Michigan board approves $400 million to advance EV batteries

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan economic development board approved more than $400 million in state incentives Wednesday for two battery facilities estimated to cost $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state.

Pending approval by state lawmakers, the incentive packages would draw from a fund created less than a year ago to help the automotive state land major business expansions in the wake of news that Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. would begin building electric vehicle battery plants in other states.

“We are in global competition to make sure that Michigan stays on the cutting edge of auto manufacturing. Investments like the ones that we’ve announced today are game changers,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press.

A Michigan energy-storage company, Our Next Energy, would be allocated $236 million in the agreement for an up to $1.6 billion project in the Detroit suburb of Novi. An allocation of $175 million in incentives will go to a $2.4 billion facility planned by Chinese manufacturer Gotion for Big Rapids in northern Michigan. The primary functions of the facilities would be to build components used for electric vehicle batteries.

President Joe Biden showcased his administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles during an appearance at the Detroit auto show last month when he said Michigan was “building the future of the electric vehicle.”

Under his Inflation Reduction Act, the batteries in electric vehicles must be built in North America to be eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation board passed the incentives Wednesday but final approval of the incentive packages will need to come from the House and Senate appropriations committees. A timeline for the committees’ approval is unknown, according to a spokesman.

The $2.4 billion Gotion project, which is planned on a 523-acre site in Big Rapids, would create 2,350 jobs with average wages of $29.42 per hour, according to the company’s proposal. The facility will include a cathode plant and an anode plant, two components that are key to electric vehicle batteries. The board also approved a 30-year Renaissance Zone that was approved last week by county officials and will save the company an estimated $540 million.

Our Next Energy’s 59,589-square-foot facility planned in Novi will cost $1.6 billion and is expected to result in the creation of 2,112 new jobs. The facility, according to the company’s proposal, will create “battery packs for commercial and consumer Electric Vehicles.”

Quentin L. Messer Jr., CEO of the state economic development corporation, said the $400 million incentives packages are performance-based in the event a company doesn’t meet its targets.

“If the company performs but then subsequently has nonperformance, and if that nonperformance isn’t subsequently remedied, then those state tax dollars will be returned back to the taxpayers of Michigan,” Messer said during an interview with the AP.

The Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund was passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature last year with a $1.5 billion budget.

To date, $794 million in incentives have been used from the SOAR funds, including a $666 million allocation in March for General Motor projects and another $101 million in July for Ford projects. Lawmakers approved an additional $846 million last week to replenish the fund.

“Michigan has to compete for the jobs of tomorrow and the only way to do that is to be in the game,” Curtis Hertel, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, told AP last week.

Joey Cappelletti is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion

The reality TV star also must give up the $250,000 she was paid for the Instagram post about Ethereum Max tokens, plus interest. That's according to a Securities and Exchange Commission settlement announced Monday. Kardashian is the latest celebrity to get ensnared in regulations that require full disclosure by people getting paid to promote financial products.

US candidate to lead UN telecoms agency after US-Russia race

Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the United States has been elected to head the U.N.'s telecommunications agency. She won a U.S.-Russia face-off for the leadership of a global agency that sets guideposts for radio, internet, satellite and television communications. The result on Thursday ended a race that has been overshadowed by geopolitics in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine. Envoys from the 193 member states of the Geneva-based International Telecommunications Union voted 139-25 to select Bogdan-Martin over lone rival Rashid Ismailov of Russia.  When she takes over on Jan. 1, she will be the first woman to serve as ITU secretary-general and the first American to hold the post since the 1960s.

Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian

A Georgia judge has rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive. The ruling clouds the upstart electric truck maker's plans to build a $5 billion plant east of Atlanta that would employ 7,500 people. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell finds that under state law, Rivian should be required to pay regular property taxes. She also finds that a local development authority hasn't proved that Rivian's plan is "sound, reasonable and feasible," citing the company's production and financial challenges. The challenge was brought by opponents of the plant. State and local economic developers say they're considering an appeal. Rivian declined to comment.

Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production

Japan said it is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to $322 million to back its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory. The two countries are stepping up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials. Japan's Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government approved the Micron Technologies deal under a law related to economic security. The announcement follows U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' visit in Japan where she met with Japanese government and semiconductor officials to seek greater cooperation between the two countries.

Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start

President Joe Biden, a self-described "car guy,″ often promises to lead by example on climate change by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the fleet have lagged. Biden last year directed the government to purchase only American-made zero-emission passenger cars by 2027. But the General Services Administration, which buys two-thirds of the federal fleet, says there are no guarantees. It cites big upfront costs and specialized agency needs, such as off-road vehicles for national parks that have limited EV options. About 13% of new light-duty vehicles purchased across the government this year — meaning about 3,550 — were zero emissions.

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

A New York City man alleges in a lawsuit that an Atlantic City casino and others paid him $30,000 a month to not report being repeatedly disconnected while gambling online. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler. He says his habit was well-known to defendants including the Borgata casino, MGM Resorts International, and its online partner Entain. He says he gambled more than $29 million over nine months, getting disconnected every 15 minutes or so. His lawsuit accuses the defendants of fraud, racketeering and other transgressions. The companies either declined comment or did not respond to requests to do so.

North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

North Korea has conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond. The launch early Tuesday forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. It was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year. The country seeks to develop a fully fledged nuclear arsenal capable of threatening U.S. allies and the American homeland and earn the country recognition as a nuclear state. The United States strongly condemned what it described as North Korea's "dangerous and reckless decision" to launch the missile over Japan.

White House unveils artificial intelligence 'Bill of Rights'

The Biden administration has unveiled a set of far-reaching goals aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people's personal data and limit surveillance. Officials say the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights does not set out specific enforcement actions, but instead is intended as a White House call to action for the U.S. government to safeguard digital rights in an AI-fueled world. The Office of White House Science and Technology Policy on Tuesday highlighted various federal agencies' commitments to weighing new rules and studying the specific impacts of AI technologies.

Albanian authorities have denied that the country's police system was hacked after local media reported that data on people being investigated for crimes was released from an Iranian hacking group. Albanian media reported that a file was leaked with a list of suspected people — allegedly from the police Memex database — who are being probed on different crimes. State police denied its Memex system was damaged. Last month Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran over a July 15 cyberattack that temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government services and websites. Albania, a NATO member, is being assisted by the alliance, the United States and the European Union to install better cyberdefenses.

The Mexican government or army has alledgedly continued to use spyware designed to hack into the cellphones of activists, despite a pledge by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to end such practices. Press freedom groups said Monday they found evidence of attempts to use that the Israeli spyware program Pegasus against people investigating human rights abuses by the Mexican army. According to a report by the press freedom groups and Mexican media organizations, the targets included Raymundo Ramos. Ramos has worked for years documenting military and police abuses in the drug cartel-dominated border city of Nuevo Laredo. Ramos' cellphone was apparently infected with Pesgasus spyware in 2020.

