Midwest Economy: December state-by-state glance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.

Here are the state-by-state results for December:

Arkansas: The overall index for Arkansas expanded to 66.1 from 54.6 in November. Components of the survey were: new orders at 66.8, production or sales at 52.9, delivery lead time at 81.6, inventories at 72.3, and employment at 57.0. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Arkansas durable goods manufacturing experienced much stronger growth than nondurable goods producers in the state. Average hourly wages advanced by 3.5% during this same period of time, according to non-seasonally adjusted data from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Iowa: The overall index rose to 60.6 from 59.4 in November. Components of the overall December index were: new orders at 66.9, production, or sales, at 53.1, delivery lead time at 74.2, employment at 57.6, and inventories at 51.2. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Iowa durable goods manufacturing experienced much stronger growth than nondurable goods producers in the state. Average hourly wages advanced by only 0.8% during this same period, according to non-seasonally adjusted data from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Kansas: The overall index climbed to 61.7 from 61.2 in November. Components were: new orders at 66.8, production or sales at 52.9, delivery lead time at 81.6, employment at 57.0, and inventories at 50.0. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kansas durable goods manufacturing experienced much stronger growth than nondurable goods producers in the state. Average hourly wages advanced by 4.4% during this same period, according to non-seasonally adjusted data from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Minnesota: The overall index advanced to 70.2 from November’s 65.1. Components of the overall December index were: new orders at 68.3, production or sales at 56.3, delivery lead time at 89.5, inventories at 70.5, and employment at 66.3. Since the beginning of the pandemic, nondurable goods manufacturing experienced much stronger growth than durable goods producers in the state. Average hourly wages advanced by 6.4% during this same period, according to non-seasonally adjusted data from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Missouri: The overall index dipped to 65.3 from 66.3 in November. Components were: new orders at 60.3, production or sales at 54.9, delivery lead time at 86.3, inventories at 62.2, and employment at 62.5. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Missouri has yet to regain jobs lost in durable goods manufacturing and nondurable goods production. Average hourly wages advanced by 6.1% during this same period, according to non-seasonally adjusted data from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nebraska: Nebraska’s overall index fell to 64.1 from 67.0 in November. Components of the overall December index were: new orders at 53.9, production or sales at 67.7, delivery lead time at 83.8, inventories at 55.8, and employment at 59.6. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Nebraska durable goods and nondurable goods manufacturers have experienced slow growth with total manufacturing jobs above pre-pandemic levels. Average hourly wages advanced by 10.2% during this same period, according to non-seasonally adjusted data from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

North Dakota: The overall index rose above growth neutral to 59.4 from November’s regional low of 49.6. Components of the overall index for December were: new orders at 66.5, production or sales at 52.0, delivery lead time at 79.5, employment at 54.6, and inventories at 44.6. Since the beginning of the pandemic, North Dakota nondurable goods manufacturing experienced much stronger growth than durable goods producers in the state. Average hourly wages advanced by 8.7% during this same period, according to non-seasonally adjusted data from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Oklahoma: The overall index expanded above growth neutral in December to a regional high of 70.3 from 62.4 in November. Components of the overall December index were: new orders at 68.3, production or sales at 56.3, delivery lead time at 89.5, inventories at 70.4, and employment at 66.3. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Oklahoma nondurable goods manufacturing experienced much stronger growth than durable goods producers in the state. Average hourly wages advanced by 9.8% during this same period, according to non-seasonally adjusted data from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

South Dakota: The South Dakota overall index climbed to 60.5 from 55.0 in November. Components were: new orders at 65.4, production or sales at 49.5, delivery lead time at 73.8, inventories at 65.7, and employment at 47.9. Since the beginning of the pandemic, South Dakota nondurable goods manufacturing experienced much stronger growth than durable goods producers in the state. Average hourly wages advanced by 7.7% during this same period of time, all data non-seasonally adjusted.

