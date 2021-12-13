Mintal Collaborates with Nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace to Provide Beds for Children in Need

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--

Mintal, an emerging wellness-focused technology brand, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to kids in need, have announced a joint campaign that will provide beds for hundreds of underserved children across the country based on how many consecutive nights users track their sleep. Beyond providing children with a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads, the collaboration also aims to raise awareness about the sleep issues children face and the importance of quality sleep.

Essential for both mental and physical health, quality sleep is paramount to a child’s overall well-being and academic success. In the U.S., roughly 2-3% of children — or approximately 1.5-2 million kids — sleep without beds. Recognizing this situation, Sleep in Heavenly Peace was founded in 2012 to provide families and children in the U.S., Canada, the Bahamas and Bermuda with this basic need.

As a wellness technology brand with a deep care for supporting children in need, Mintal wants to highlight the difficulties children without beds face as well as bring to the forefront the importance of quality sleep for everyone. Therefore, Mintal Tracker has partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to launch this corporate social responsibility campaign to donate funds that support the construction of bunk beds for children. Donations will be based on how frequently Mintal Tracker users log their sleep each night, creating the opportunity for users to contribute toward helping better the world by turning their sleep into something more meaningful.

More than 5,000 users have already started tracking their sleep as part of this charity campaign. To participate, users need to download the Mintal Tracker app for free via Android or iOS and log each night of sleep. Once users record a three-day streak, they will be awarded a Mint. For every Mint, Mintal will donate $1 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace and will increase its donation to $3 if a user tracks seven nights of sleep in a row, and $8 after 14 consecutive days of sleep tracking.

“After learning the surprising news that roughly 2 million children in the U.S. are sleeping without a bed, we can’t think of a better way to give back to our community while encouraging our users to develop better sleep habits and practice compassion this holiday season,” said Frank Jiang, Founder and CEO at Mintal. “We’re proud to be teaming up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to support its heartwarming mission.”

“Since the holidays aren’t always a happy time for everyone, we focus on doing what we can to uplift and better our communities,” said Luke Mickelson, executive director at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “By collaborating with Mintal Tracker, we’re able to build and provide more comfortable beds for children in their time of need.”

The campaign runs for iOS users from 11/25/2021 – 12/24/2021 and Android users from 12/2/2021 – 12/24/2021.

Donation Breakdown

Users are rewarded with Mints ($1 USD), which are earned by consecutively logging nights in the app. Mintal Tracker will donate the monetary value of the Mints to Sleep in Heavenly Peace on the users’ behalf.

Day Streak Donation 3-day streak $1 USD 7-day streak $3 USD 14-day streak $8 USD

About Mintal

Mintal is a wellness-focused technology company powered by AI-driven algorithms with the goal of enabling people who suffer from restless sleep, sleep disorders, anxiety or mental health challenges to improve their well-being. Mintal offers an integrated approach to wellness, which includes a family of apps and devices that utilize science-based wellness techniques and advanced technology. The company has developed proprietary AI-powered technologies for sleep disorder detection and risk assessment, and its apps have been downloaded by over 1 million people worldwide.

About Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit organization that builds, assembles, and deliverers top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need.

All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. Throughout the US, too many boys and girls go without a bed, or even a pillow, to sleep on. These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets, and even floors. This can affect their happiness and health.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace was founded in 2012, since then, SHP has built over 90,000 beds for children in need. No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!

