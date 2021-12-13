Modere Opens Brand Experience Center in New York City

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--

Modere, a worldwide, live-clean lifestyle essentials brand, today announced the opening of its new brand experience center located at 155 Spring Street in SoHo in New York City.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005227/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

This state-of-the-art destination displays Modere’s branded, award-winning portfolio of world-class clean lifestyle products. Popular brands featured include its multi-patented Liquid BioCell® collagen, the award-winning Modere CellProof skin care range, the bestselling Lean Body System, and the company’s newest innovation, Modere Axis™ TreBiotic.

“We believe everyone deserves effective clean label alternatives to the products they rely on daily,” Modere CEO Asma Ishaq said. “With the booming trend toward increasing environmental and community consciousness, this is an opportune time for Modere to introduce an experience center that tangibly delivers what it feels like to adopt a live clean lifestyle, furthering our progress in educating people about the importance of reducing exposure to controversial chemicals.”

The grand opening of Modere’s brand experience center marks the company’s expansion within the direct-to-consumer channel. “It’s a significant milestone in the continued growth of our business,” Ishaq added. “In addition to offering an enhanced, immersive product experience to both new and loyal customers, this hands-on concept also will help us gain valuable insights into how consumers interact with our products and obtain real-time feedback on new products in development — an ideal complement to our dynamic e-commerce channel.”

Modere is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity fund management platform of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. (together with its affiliates, "ZCG"), a leading privately held investment firm. “The opening of this brand experience center is the latest achievement in what Asma and her talented team have created with Modere,” said James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. “The city of New York embodies the vibrancy of the Modere brand, and this new center offers new opportunities to engage directly with customers, increase brand awareness of Modere’s live clean mission, and showcase its R&D expertise and award-winning product innovation to further advance the company’s business goals.”

The Modere brand experience center at 155 Spring Street (between West Broadway and Wooster Street) is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. For more information, visit Mōdere.com or connect with @modere_us on Instagram.

About Modere

Modere ( www.modere.com ) is an omnichannel, consumer products company that develops and markets clean, health & wellness products through ecommerce and direct-to-consumer channels. The company’s branded, award-winning portfolio of science-backed clean lifestyle products includes beauty and personal care, nutrition and household essentials that are clinically validated, US EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified™, NSF Certified, gray-water appropriate and formulated without the use of thousands of controversial chemicals and compounds. This holistic live clean philosophy drives every aspect of the brand, going beyond its ingredient paradigm to encompass business operations, company culture, community activism and environmental advocacy.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held, New York based investment firm with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses.

Z Capital Partners, LLC (“ZCP”) is the private equity fund management platform. ZCP’s investment philosophy centers on operational value creation and is driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise and strong partnerships with management teams. ZCP Principals have made over twenty-six years numerous investments across industries, including consumer products, consumer food, restaurants, gaming hospitality, manufacturing, media, publishing, metals and business services. ZCP current portfolio companies have worldwide annual revenues of approximately $1.6 billion, sell products in 55 countries, operate 15 manufacturing facilities, and have over 200,000 employees and associates directly and through joint ventures.

Z Capital Credit Partners, LLC (“ZCCP”) is the credit fund management platform. ZCCP invests across a range of credit investments including leveraged loans, private debt, direct lending, and opportunistic stressed credit. ZCCP manages closed and open-ended funds as well as structured vehicles for strategic debt. Developed over 26 years, ZCCP’s approach to fundamental credit analysis encompasses proprietary sourcing, sophisticated structuring and comprehensive risk management using the Olympus Fintech SaaS platform.

For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005227/en/

CONTACT: Media

Jon Keehner / Tim Ragones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE CONSULTING MARKETING FITNESS & NUTRITION COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH COSMETICS RETAIL

SOURCE: Modere

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 12/13/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/13/2021 08:03 AM

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0