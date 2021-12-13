Neat Microphones’ Bumblebee II USB Mic for Streamers, Content Creators, and Gamers Now Available at Retail

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--

Neat Microphones, the innovative brand of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones from Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today announced its Bumblebee ® IIProfessional Cardioid USB Condenser Microphone is now available in the U.S. The Bumblebee II ’s $99.99 MSRP and 25mm capsule – larger than any microphone capsule in its price range – make it an outstanding choice for creators, streamers, professionals, and students looking to elevate the quality of their recordings. The Bumblebee II is Neat’s successor to their original acclaimed Bumblebee mic which was often noted as a top choice for both professionals and consumers. The Bumblebee II raises its predecessor’s high bar by delivering even higher quality audio capture while keeping its attractive price. Neat Microphones’ Bumblebee II is available now at participating retailers, including Amazon, American Music Supply, Sweetwater, Target, and zZounds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005942/en/

Bumblebee II is Neat’s New USB Condenser Microphone Featuring Professional-Quality 24 Bit/96 kHz Digital Audio for Streamers, Content Creators and Gamers for a MSRP of Just $99.99. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Consumers and professionals alike need higher-performance out of today’s USB microphones and the Bumblebee II delivers a powerful vocal presentation thanks to its larger 25mm capsule, higher resolution digital circuitry, and attractive $99 price,” said Skipper Wise, Founder of Neat Microphones and Vice President at Turtle Beach. “The Bumblebee II is the next chapter in USB microphone design and shows what you get from a team that has worked together designing top-performing microphones for over three decades.”

Bumblebee II emerged from the same experts that founded Blue Microphones and have designed transformative, award-winning microphones that have changed how professional creators capture their voice, music, and more. The Bumblebee II is a versatile and easy-to-use USB condenser microphone that offers professional-quality 24 bit/96 kHz digital audio output. It’s the ideal solution for voice conferencing, content creators, streamers, podcasters, gamers, vocalists, musicians, and voiceover artists. With its single, internally shockmounted, 25mm condenser capsule, the Bumblebee II is an excellent personal mic for laptops, desktops, tablets, and any other device with a USB port. Plus, the Bumblebee II features a zero-latency headphone monitor with volume control, mic gain control, and mix control for monitoring source and playback. The sleek and sturdy yoke-mounted stand provides stability on desktops, and the Bumblebee II can be easily used with a traditional mic stand or boom mount. A USB Type C to USB Type A cable is included.

For the latest information on Neat Microphones’ lineup of professional and consumer microphones, visit https://www.neatmic.com.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( www.turtlebeachcorp.com ) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.com ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com ) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005942/en/

CONTACT: North America

Eric Nielsen

Step 3 Public Relations

202.276.5357

Sr. Director, Public Relations &

Brand Communications

Turtle Beach Corporation

858.914.5093

Cody Slach or Alex Thompson

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

Jessica Albiston

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

Turtle Beach Germany GMBH

Sr. Director, Communications &

Partnerships – International

Turtle Beach

+ 44 (0) 1256 678350

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO HARDWARE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

SOURCE: Turtle Beach Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 12/13/2021 04:05 PM/DISC: 12/13/2021 04:07 PM

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0