 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Netflix to rely on Microsoft for its ad-backed video service

  • Updated
  • 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix has picked Microsoft help deliver the commercials in a cheaper version of its video streaming service expected to launch later this year with a pledge to minimize the intrusions into personal privacy that often accompany digital ads.

The alliance announced Wednesday marks a major step toward Netflix's first foray into advertising after steadfastly refusing to include commercials in its video streaming service since its inception 15 years ago. Netflix announced it would abandon its resistance to ads three months ago after disclosing it had lost 200,000 subscribers during the first three months of the year amid stiffer competition and rising inflation that has pressured household budgets, causing management to realize the time had come for a less expensive option.

Netflix has warned it will likely report even larger subscriber losses for the April-June period, increasing the urgency to roll out a cheaper version of its service backed by ads to help reverse customer erosion. That decline has contributed to a 70% decline in its stock price so far this year, wiped out in about $190 billion in shareholder wealth and triggered hundreds of layoffs.

People are also reading…

The Los Gatos, California, company is scheduled to release its April-June numbers on July 19, but still hasn't specified when its ad-supported option will be available except it will roll out before 2023. Netflix's announcement about the Microsoft partnership also omitted a crucial piece of information: the anticipated price of the ad-supported option.

“It’s very early days and we have much to work through," Greg Peters, Netflix's chief operating officer, said in a post that also highlighted Microsoft's “strong privacy protections."

Landing the ad deal with a video streaming service that boasts more than 220 million subscribers represents a major coup for Microsoft, which has been engaged in a long-running and often acrimonious battle for the past 20 years with Google, the dominant force in digital advertising.

Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's president of web experiences, said the Redmond, Washington, company is “thrilled" with Netflix's choice in a blog post that also underscored the company's commitment to privacy.

While Microsoft still makes software that powers most of the world's personal computers, Google has become increasingly powerful through its dominant search engine, ubiquitous Android software for smartphones and other popular digital services that last year generated more than $200 billion in ad revenue — far more than any other marketing network.

But Google ad sales depend heavily on the personal information that its mostly free services collect about their billions of worldwide users, a form of surveillance that Netflix evidently wants to avoid with the commercial interruptions in its video service to lessen the chances of alienating subscribers.

Microsoft also may have had another factor working in its favor. Netflix Inc.'s co-founder and co-CEO, Reed Hastings, served on Microsoft Corp.'s board of directors from 2007 to 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 of 2022’s best Wi-Fi extenders

3 of 2022’s best Wi-Fi extenders

It doesn’t matter what internet speeds you’re paying for at home — you’re going to need a good Wi-Fi network with plenty of range if you want to put those speeds to work in whatever room you want. 

Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares

Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares

Shares of Twitter are down more than 11% in the first day of trading after billionaire Elon Musk said that he was abandoning his $44 billion bid for the company. The social media platform vowed to challenge Musk in court. Musk alleged Friday that Twitter has failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts it has. Twitter has said for years in regulatory filings that it believes about 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake. Twitter shares fell below $34 in early trading, far below the $54.20 that Musk agreed to pay, suggesting few investors believe the deal will go through.

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

The plunge in prices for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies provides a cautionary tale for the handful of public pension funds that have dipped their toes into the crypto pool. Most have done it indirectly through stocks or investment funds that serve as proxies for the larger crypto market, though a pension fund for Houston firefighters last year directly bought bitcoin and other digital currency. A lack of transparency makes it difficult to tell whether they’ve made or lost money. Not only are pension funds exposed to risks in the crypto world, so are taxpayers who potentially could have to bail them out.

Former Polish officials claimed as spyware hacking victims

A rights watchdog says former officials in Poland have been identified among the victims of attempted phone hacking with the use of the powerful Pegasus spyware developed by Israel’s NSO Group. Amnesty International says it confirmed the new victims of spying in collaboration with Poland’s Gazeta Wyborcza daily. The daily identified the alleged victims Thursday as former deputy treasury ministers Pawel Tamborski and Rafal Baniak, as well as some advisers in the previous liberal government. They were linked to the 2014 sale of state chemical giant CIECH to a private investor. The current conservative government, which won power in 2015, says the company was sold at a loss and blames members of the previous administration.

Acting as own lawyer, accused CIA coder argues for acquittal

Acting as own lawyer, accused CIA coder argues for acquittal

A former CIA software engineer accused of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history has told a jury there’s not enough evidence to convict him of espionage and other federal charges. Joshua Schulte defended himself at a New York City retrial. He said in his closing arguments Thursday that the CIA and FBI made him a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017. A prosecutor said there was ample proof that he pilfered a sensitive backup computer file.

The Latest: Biden says still wants to restore Iran nuke deal

The Latest: Biden says still wants to restore Iran nuke deal

President Joe Biden says he remains committed to resurrecting the Iran nuclear deal, saying “the only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons.” Biden spoke to Israel’s Channel 12 TV in an interview broadcast shortly after his arrival in the country on Wednesday at the start of a Middle East tour that will also take him to Saudi Arabia. Israel was a staunch opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal and welcomed then-President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw from it, which led to the deal’s unraveling. Biden called that decision a “gigantic mistake,” pointing out that Iran had accelerated its nuclear program since the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement.

Dems stress national security as computer chips bill stalls

Dems stress national security as computer chips bill stalls

The Biden administration and Democrats are warning of dire consequences if Congress fails to act on computer chips legislation. They say Congress needs to pass a bill by the end of July that's designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Advocates say the plan is important for the economy and national security. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says computer chipmakers are being offered lucrative incentives from other countries such as South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Singapore to locate plants there. Raimondo says “there are very real, very devastating consequences if Congress doesn’t do its job in the month of July.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you feel hungover after a panic attack?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News