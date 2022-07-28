New Orleans mayor signs it: cops can use facial recognition

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell signed an ordinance Thursday to partly reverse the city’s ban on police use of facial recognition software.
She had pushed for the changes in a ban approved nearly two years ago, when crime was low.
Under the ordinance approved last week by the City Council on a 4-to-2 vote, police must get a judge’s approval to use the software and cellphone surveillance towers. And they may use them only to investigate 39 violent crimes, including murder, rape, stalking and battery of a police officer.