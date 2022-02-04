 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

News Corp. hacked, reporters targeted; believed China-linked

  • Updated
  • 0
News Corp Hack

FILE - The News Corporation headquarters building is seen Aug. 1, 2017, in New York. News Corp, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, said Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, that it had been hacked and had data stolen from journalists and other employees, and a cybersecurity firm investigating the intrusion said Chinese intelligence-gathering was believed behind the operation.

 Richard Drew - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — News Corp., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, said Friday that it had been hacked and had data stolen from journalists and other employees, and a cybersecurity firm investigating the intrusion said Chinese intelligence-gathering was believed behind the operation.

The Journal, citing people briefed on the intrusion, reported that it appeared to date back to February 2020 and that scores of employees were impacted. It quoted them as saying the hackers were able to access reporters’ emails and Google Docs, including drafts of articles.

News Corp., whose publications and businesses include the New York Post and Journal parent Dow Jones, said it discovered the breach on Jan. 20. It said customer and financial data were so far not affected and company operations were not interrupted.

But the potential impact on news reporting and sources was a serious concern. News organizations are prime targets for the world's intelligence agencies because their reporters are in constant contact with sources of sensitive information. Journalists and newsrooms from Mexico and El Salvador to Qatar, where Al-Jazeera is based, have been hacked with powerful spyware.

People are also reading…

Mandiant, the cybersecurity firm examining the hack, said in a statement that it "assesses that those behind this activity have a China nexus, and we believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China’s interests.”

The timing of News Corp.'s announcement, including in a regulatory filing Friday, coincided with the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, to which foreign athletes and journalists were advised to bring “burner” phones and sanitized laptops to protect against cyberespionage.

In the regulatory filing, News Corp. said it had discovered in January that one of its technology providers was “the target of persistent cyberattack activity.” It did not elaborate.

In an email to staff, News Corp. said the hack “affected a limited number” of email accounts and documents from News Corp. headquarters, News Technology Services, Dow Jones, News UK, and New York Post.

“Our preliminary analysis indicates that foreign government involvement may be associated with this activity, and that some data was taken,” the email said. “Our highest concern is the protection of our employees, including our journalists, and their sources,” it added, saying it believed the “threat activity is contained.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a speech this week that the bureau opens investigations tied to suspected Chinese espionage operations about every 12 hours, and has more than 2,000 such probes. He said Chinese government hackers have been pilfering more personal and corporate data than all other countries combined.

While state-backed Russian hacking tends to get more headlines, U.S. officials say China has been stealthily stealing far more valuable commercial and personal data over the past few decades as digital technology took hold.

Major newsrooms, including The New York Times, against which a Chinese cyberespionage operation was uncovered in 2013, have previously been compromised.

Runa Sandvik, former senior director of information security at the newspaper, said that while major newsrooms have shown a lot of progress in the last few years in helping their journalists navigate an increasingly hostile digital world, those efforts are not adequate to defend against a skilled and determined adversary like China.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The reported onset of the News Corp. hack — February 2020 — coincides with Beijing's revocation of press credentials of three Journal reporters based in the Chinese capital in what China’s Foreign Ministry said was punishment for an opinion piece the newspaper published.

News Corp.'s assets also includes the publishing house HarperCollins, News Corp. Australia and Storyful, which the email to employees said were apparently not targeted by the hackers.

Bajak reported from Boston. Associated Press writer David Bauder in New York contributed to this report.

The story has been corrected to say that the hacking of Al-Jazeera took place in Qatar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Housework or sleep? Study says it depends when you were born

Housework or sleep? Study says it depends when you were born

When Gen Xer Amy Rottier went shopping for her young children two decades ago, she drove to a mall and browsed for what she needed. Her millennial daughter, Helen, who is studying for a doctorate and doesn't have children, buys anything she needs with a click on her iPad.

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

A 50-year-old bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report, but transportation officials and engineering experts cautioned that doesn’t necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation.

Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that Google is joining the automaker's effort to transform a once-dilapidated Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.

House passes bill to boost US computer chip production

House passes bill to boost US computer chip production

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on Friday muscled legislation through the House that they say positions the United States to better compete with China economically and on the global stage by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry and shoring up strained supply chains.

RIPTA data breach affected about 22,000 people

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A data breach at the state agency that operates Rhode Island’s public bus service compromised the personal information of about 22,000 people, agency officials said at a legislative hearing.

Biden extends Trump-era solar tariffs, but loosens some

Biden extends Trump-era solar tariffs, but loosens some

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday extended tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on most solar panels imported from China and other countries. But in a nod to his efforts to combat climate change and boost clean energy, Biden excluded tariffs on some panels used in large-scale utility projects.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: The 10 'grossest' words in the English language

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News