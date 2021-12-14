Nicholas Donofrio to Be Recognized During the 2022 International Peace Honors

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--

PeaceTech Lab (PTL), the award-winning non-profit organization founded by the United States Institute of Peace( USIP ), announced that Nicholas Donofrio, former IBM executive vice president of innovation and technology, will be one of the distinguished award recipients at the 2022 International Peace Honors. The event will be held in February.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005576/en/

Nicholas Donofrio, 2022 International Peace Honoree (Photo: Business Wire)

The 44-year IBM veteran has helped create many opportunities for the underrepresented, minority youth and women in STEM fields. Among his many accomplishments: Donofrio was Chairman of the Board of the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME) in addition to serving on the National Board of Directors for INROADS, a non-profit youth organization focused on career development for minorities in business and industry and was honored with the Society of Women Engineers Rodney D. Chips Memorial Award for his work in support of enhancing career opportunities for women in engineering. In addition, he was appointed by the U.S. Department of Education to serve on the Commission on the Future of Higher Education, and the National Academy of Engineering for their Committee on Racial Justice and Equity.

“I believe in a more inclusive future as it pertains to technology. Together with the various organizations I have been proud to serve, we have created pathways and shared tools to enable a new wave of diverse and talented innovators,” said Nicholas Donofrio.

Donofrio was IBM’s delegate to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, University of Arizona's Technical Executive of the Year and was one of Businessweek ’s Top 25 Innovation Champions. He is the holder of seven technology patents, several honorary doctorates, and is a member of numerous technical and science honor societies including the National Academy of Engineering and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as well as a Life Fellow of the Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers and a Fellow of the UK Royal Academy of Engineering.

Inspired by the vision and focused on using technology, data, and media to prevent conflict and save lives, Donofrio has become PeaceTech Lab’s leading champion, serving as its Board Chairman since PTL was created by USIP in 2014.

“Nick Donofrio’s role in establishing PeaceTech Lab mirrors his lifelong legacy of making technology accessible to those who are otherwise excluded and transforming their quality of life in tangible ways. Today, we have served more than 2,000 peacebuilding organizations and impacted millions of lives in 30 countries. This is unquestionably a testimony to his leadership, and we could not be more thrilled to honor him at this year’s International Peace Honors ceremony,” stated Sheldon Himelfarb, President and CEO. “Few among us have exemplified the force of ideas and the spirit of peacebuilding better than Nick; he inspires us always.”

The International Peace Honors (IPH) celebrates the most outstanding global leaders and change-agents of our time who make philanthropy and humanitarian service a hallmark of their lives, to advance humanity and our planet.

As a 2022 International Peace Honoree, Donofrio joins prestigious actor, director and social activist Forest Whitaker; chairman of MasterCard, Ajay Banga; internet phenomenon and creator of ‘ Humans of New York ,’ Brandon Stanton; and the president & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, Dr. Lisa Su.

The remaining honorees, host, performers, and special guests of the 2022 IPH will be soon announced. The ceremony will be broadcasted digitally through various social media platforms, thus reaching a global audience of approximately 15 million people. The specific broadcast channels will be announced closer to the date of the broadcast in February 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005576/en/

Janice Torres,janice@peacetechlab.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT PHILANTHROPY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT TRAINING OTHER PHILANTHROPY FOUNDATION DATA MANAGEMENT EDUCATION

SOURCE: PeaceTech Lab

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 12/14/2021 09:30 AM/DISC: 12/14/2021 09:32 AM

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0