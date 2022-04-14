Nintendo Download: From “Fore!” to “64!”

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 14, 2022--

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Mario Golf will be available starting April 15 for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Mario Golf – Tee up with Mario when the Nintendo 64 game Mario Golf hits the fairway on Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library. Get into the swing of things with 14 characters from the Mushroom Kingdom, including familiar faces like Yoshi, Wario, Baby Mario, Peach and Donkey Kong. Choose from 10 different modes, like Speed Golf, Ring Shot and Tournament, and even engage in multiplayer swing-fests with up to three friends in certain modes. Originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 1999, Mario Golf has Wario himself proclaiming, “You’re gonna love it!” Mario Golf will be available starting April 15 for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed – You are Starkiller, Darth Vader’s secret apprentice, and you must destroy all who stand in your way. Use the Joy-Con motion controls and take advantage of devastating Force powers and lightsaber combos to do Darth Vader’s bidding and defeat Jedi Masters on familiar worlds, including Cloud City and the Wookiee home world Kashyyyk. You can even challenge a friend to a one-on-one showdown in the local multiplayer Duel mode! STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed will be available on April 20. Nobody Saves the World – When the ancient Calamity re-awakens, who can save the world? Nobody! (That’s you – you’re Nobody.) Master the art of transformation to become a Slug, Ghost, Dragon and more in this new take on action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee! Complete quests to discover and swap between more than 15 varied and distinct Forms. Mix and match abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even more challenging quests. Explore a vast overworld – on your own or with a friend online – while clearing shape-shifting dungeons to stop The Calamity and save the world!



Pre-Orders:

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles – Relive memorable moments from the hit anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba through the eyes of its protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado! In this action game you’ll follow the anime’s story from the Unwavering Resolve Arc – where Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps – to Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, which features the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. Face off against demons from the anime series with graphical effects that faithfully recreate the iconic battle techniques in full 3D. Plus, choose from a cast of 24 characters and battle a friend in Versus Mode! Pre-order Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles now before it launches on June 10.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For all other systems please visit https://support.nintendo.com/.

