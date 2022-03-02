 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oak Ridge, TVA to partner on decarbonization technologies

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — The Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Tennessee Valley Authority announced on Tuesday they have signed a new memoradum of understanding to work together on decarbonization technologies.

The partnership will help TVA work toward the goal of net-zero carbon emissions, according to a news release. Under the agreement, the partners will explore capturing carbon directly from the air and converting carbon dioxide into valuable products. They will also explore hydrogen generation, electric vehicle charging, new nuclear reactor technology, long-duration energy storage and grid modernization, among other things.

TVA provides electricity to 153 local power companies serving 10 million people in seven states. Oak Ridge is the U.S. Department of Energy’s largest science and energy laboratory.

Partnerships between TVA and ORNL date to the earliest days of the lab. Recent collaborations include the first full-scale computer simulation of a working nuclear reactor and installation of 3D-printed reactor components.

