Perfect Corp.’s CES 2022 Technology Preview: The AI and AR Innovations Transforming the Consumer Shopping Experience

Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, previews the newest AI and AR technologies to debut at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place on January 5 th - 8 th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Perfect Corp. will showcase the latest AI and AR technology advancements, including a new AI-powered personalized product recommendation engine, 3D AR virtual try-on for eyewear, and game-changing social commerce solutions. These powerful digital innovations are helping beauty and fashion brands create sustainable, impactful, and digital-first shopping experiences that drive customer engagement, increase purchasing confidence, and boost sales conversion. CES 2022 attendees are invited to experiment with Perfect Corp.’s trailblazing AI and AR innovations firsthand at Booth #9515 in the AI Robotics area of the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Press and media are also invited to attend a press briefing to kick off the show on January 5 th from 11 - 11:30 AM PT with live technology demonstrations at the Perfect Corp. booth (Booth # 9515 ).

Inside the Digital Transformation and Accelerated Paradigm Shift

Join Perfect Corp. as we share industry insights and trends at CES 2022 at two in-person events:

AI, Image Recognition and Computer Imaging: Retail's Saviors - with panelist, Wayne Liu, Perfect Corp. General Manager and SVP:

This session will take place on Thursday , January 6th at 10:00 - 10:40 AM at LVCC North and will dive into the latest AI and AR tech innovation reshaping the retail experience.

Personal Health Meets Personal Wellness – with panelist, Kristi Vannatter, Perfect Corp. AVP of Business Development:

This presentation will take place on Thursday, January 6th, at 11:00 - 11:40 AM, at the Venetian where attendees will learn more about the evolution of beauty and the emerging technologies that are building a new marketplace for beauty shoppers.

Perfect Corp.’s innovative technologies are helping beauty and fashion brands drive sustainability and lean into the digital revolution by offering ecofriendly, easy-to-integrate AI and AR-powered solutions that prioritize Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) -focused strategies, and reimagine the consumer experience through a more sustainable, discerning, and ethically-conscious lens. These unique solutions are enabling brands to meet a unique demand at the intersection of tech and sustainability, with AI and AR virtual try-on solutions that reduce waste created during traditional product sampling, and prioritize their commitment to ecofriendly business practices. Here is a sneak peek at the groundbreaking digital technologies coming to the forefront in 2022.

New AI and AR-Powered Solutions: Transforming the Consumer Shopping Experience

AI & AR-powered Makeup Try-on – The hyper-realistic virtual makeovers give users a real-time beauty try-on experience with true-to-life results. The cutting-edge YouCam Tutorial goes one step further, allowing brands to share detailed step-by-step makeup application instructions, tailored to users’ unique features.

AI Skin Analysis and Emulation – This complete skin diagnostic tool is able to instantly and accurately detect up to 14 common skin concerns including wrinkles, moisture, dark spots, and sagging, and recommend best-match products to treat these specific problem areas.

AI Face Analyzer for Ultra-Personalized Product Recommendations – A state-of-the-art AI engine analyzes over 70 facial characteristics and personal color palettes, to deliver personalized product recommendations based on users’ unique facial features, shades, and skin tone.

Virtual Try-on for Nail Art, Men’s Grooming, Glasses, Jewelry, and Accessories – New fashion tech solutions offer true-to-life, fully-customizable virtual product try-ons for eyewear, earrings, nail polish, rings, bracelets, watches, beard dye, beard style and more, as well as hyper-realistic AI-powered emulated beard removal.

Beauty 360°: Omnichannel & Social Commerce Beauty Tech – A broad array of solutions dedicated to social commerce activities that can be integrated into all consumer touchpoints, online, in-store, and across social platforms, including: Instagram Google Search YouTube Snapchat WeChat Tmall



“With rapid changes advancing across the retail space, brands need captivating new ways to engage with their customers and recreate exciting shopping experiences in the digital space. We are excited to be working with hundreds of partners across the beauty and fashion industries to help bring digital transformation to their operations,” shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “With consumers turning to digital channels for product advice and inspiration, AR virtual try-on and AI solutions have become necessary to provide the sustainable, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience that we have grown to expect. We are excited to introduce Perfect Corp.’s newest omnichannel, turnkey solutions at CES 2022, and continue leading the way for AI and AR innovation.”

We look forward to seeing you at CES 2022! To schedule a time to meet with our brand success team, please contact us at https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/contact-us/sales

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. Recognized as the AI and AR powerhouse, our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to offer results-driven, interactive, and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion tech business solutions for brands and retailers. On the consumer side, with over 950 million downloads globally, the immersive collection of YouCam apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, provide a platform for individuals to virtually try-on products, looks, and styles conveniently from their smart device. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read the Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

